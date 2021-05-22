Connect with us

How to watch and follow Gateshead Diamond League: May 23
Watch live streaming coverage Muller Grand Prix opening 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting on Sunday, May 23, in Gateshead.

Published

You can watch live streaming coverage of the opening 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting on Sunday, May 23, as some of the world’s best will lineup at the Muller Grand Prix in Gateshead. We are ready! Are You!

The meeting has attracted a stellar lineup in English this weekend and you will certainly not want to miss any of the day’s action at the Gateshead International Stadium. The venue will be hosting a Diamond League meeting for the first time since the series’ inaugural season in 2010.

Asher-Smith Ready For Battle With Exciting Richardson In Gateshead

Sunday’s Gateshead Diamond League event will stage 14 disciplines – including the 100m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, and shot put for the women, as well as the 200m, 1500m, 5000m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, long jump and javelin on the men side.

Some of the top athletes down to compete at the meeting are Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir, Mariya Lasitskene, Mondo Duplantis, Soufiane El Bakkali, and Tajay Gayle, among others. Follow all the latest results here

Where and how to watch the Gateshead Diamond League

A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel beginning at 19:00 local time (20:00 CEST). 

There will be broadcast coverage in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings ­– some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights – and information is subject to change.

BroadcasterTerritories
Match TVRussia
A1 BULGARIA – Sport MaxBulgaria
ERT Greece
BBCUnited Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE – TV4 /SVTSweden
CBCCanada
CCTVChina, Macao
Ceska TelevizeCzech Republic
CharltonIsrael
CineplexThailand
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox SportsAustralia
Globo / Band SportsBrazil
Ziggo Sports /NOSNetherlands
MeasatMalaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist CableVietnam
NBC SportsUSA
NentDenmark
Nordic EntertainmentIceland
NRKNorway
SkyItaly and the Vatican City
RTVSSlovakia
Ssport Turkey
Sky DeutschlandGermany
Sport TV PortugalPortugal
SPORTALL/ L’ÉquipeFrance
SRGSwitzerland
StarhubSingapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele RedArgentina
MovistarSpain
PolsatPoland
SPORTKLUBBosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRTBelgium
MTVFinland
SentanaUkraine
Belarus SportBelarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / FacebookBhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka

