How to watch and follow Gateshead Diamond League: May 23

You can watch live streaming coverage of the opening 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting on Sunday, May 23, as some of the world’s best will lineup at the Muller Grand Prix in Gateshead. We are ready! Are You!

The meeting has attracted a stellar lineup in English this weekend and you will certainly not want to miss any of the day’s action at the Gateshead International Stadium. The venue will be hosting a Diamond League meeting for the first time since the series’ inaugural season in 2010.

Sunday’s Gateshead Diamond League event will stage 14 disciplines – including the 100m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, and shot put for the women, as well as the 200m, 1500m, 5000m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, long jump and javelin on the men side.

Some of the top athletes down to compete at the meeting are Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir, Mariya Lasitskene, Mondo Duplantis, Soufiane El Bakkali, and Tajay Gayle, among others. Follow all the latest results here

Where and how to watch the Gateshead Diamond League

A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel beginning at 19:00 local time (20:00 CEST).

