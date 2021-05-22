How to watch and follow Gateshead Diamond League: May 23

You can watch live streaming coverage of the opening 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting on Sunday, May 23, as some of the world’s best will lineup at the Muller Grand Prix in Gateshead. We are ready! Are You!
The meeting has attracted a stellar lineup in English this weekend and you will certainly not want to miss any of the day’s action at the Gateshead International Stadium. The venue will be hosting a Diamond League meeting for the first time since the series’ inaugural season in 2010.
Asher-Smith Ready For Battle With Exciting Richardson In Gateshead
Sunday’s Gateshead Diamond League event will stage 14 disciplines – including the 100m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, and shot put for the women, as well as the 200m, 1500m, 5000m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, long jump and javelin on the men side.
Some of the top athletes down to compete at the meeting are Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir, Mariya Lasitskene, Mondo Duplantis, Soufiane El Bakkali, and Tajay Gayle, among others. Follow all the latest results here
Where and how to watch the Gateshead Diamond League
A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel beginning at 19:00 local time (20:00 CEST).
There will be broadcast coverage in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights – and information is subject to change.
Broadcaster Territories Match TV Russia A1 BULGARIA – Sport Max Bulgaria ERT Greece BBC United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man C MORE – TV4 /SVT Sweden CBC Canada CCTV China, Macao Ceska Televize Czech Republic Charlton Israel Cineplex Thailand Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands SKY- Mexico (Nova vision) Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Fox Sports Australia Globo / Band Sports Brazil Ziggo Sports /NOS Netherlands Measat Malaysia Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable Vietnam NBC Sports USA Nent Denmark Nordic Entertainment Iceland NRK Norway Sky Italy and the Vatican City RTVS Slovakia Ssport Turkey Sky Deutschland Germany Sport TV Portugal Portugal SPORTALL/ L’Équipe France SRG Switzerland Starhub Singapore SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking) Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Tele Red Argentina Movistar Spain Polsat Poland SPORTKLUB Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia VRT Belgium MTV Finland Sentana Ukraine Belarus Sport Belarus Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka