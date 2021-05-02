Jamaican Pinnock Jumps 8.08m PB At Tennessee Challenge

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock won the men’s long jump title with a new personal best of 8.08m at the 2021 Tennessee Challenge at Tom Black Track At LaPorte Stadium in Knoxville, on Saturday. His winning mark was below the 8.22m Olympic qualifying standard.

Pinnock, who attends the University of Tennessee, but was competing unattached this weekend, cut the sand an impressive 26-06.25 in the first round of the competition before scratching on his second and only other attempt.

The 20-year-old Jamaican who is a freshman with the Volunteers this season bettered his previous best from 8.05m, which was set during the 2019 High School Boys and Girls Champs meeting at the National Stadium in Kingston.

It was the fourth time Pinnock, the 2018 World Junior Championships bronze medalist, was jumping over 8-meters in any condition. He also had wind-aided measures of 8.14 (+3.9) and 8.10 (+2.7) during his highlighted 2019 campaign.

On Saturday, Jah-Nhai Perinchief of Tennessee grabbed second place behind Pinnock with 7.81m with another Volunteers jumper taking third with a mark of 7.62m.

Personal Best From Joella Lloyd Too

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman sprinter Joella Lloyd of Tennessee captured the women’s 100m dash with a personal best time of 11.19 (+1.2 m/s) seconds.

The Antigua and Barbuda representative flashed to the joint-eight fastest time this season on the NCAA performance list en route to becoming the No. 3 performer in Lady Vol history over the 100m. The time also broke a 13-year-old Lady Vol freshman record of 11.21 set by Jeneba Tarmoh in 2008. The mark is ranked No. 4 in the SEC for 2021.

Fellow Tennessee teammate Maia McCoy followed Lloyd home in second and was right on her heels when crossing the finishing line at 11.23 to equal her personal-best time set earlier this season.

McCoy and Lloyd were also on the quartet that helped the Tennessee women captured the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.59 to match the No. 4 mark in school history. The time this weekend is ranked No. 3 in the SEC and No. 6 in the NCAA this year.