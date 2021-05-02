Day 2 2021 World Athletics Relays Silesia21 Schedule: Live Stream

Want to watch Day 2 of the 2021 World Athletics Relays Silesia21 on Sunday, May 2? Wondering how to follow the live streaming coverage? Well, you are in good luck, as there are lots of options. You can watch live streaming coverage of the second day of competition from Chorzow’s Silesian Stadium while live results and updates are available here.

After an exciting first-day contest on Saturday, the athletes will return on Sunday for the final day of competition which will feature only finals. A total of seven finals are slated for the day and you will not want to miss a single race.

Competition on Day 2 will begin with the mixed 4x400m relays at 1:20 p.m. ET with the Dominican Republic, Italy, Brazil and Netherlands among the favored teams for the top prizes. Ireland was also among the top qualifying teams from Saturday’s heats and should be one of the teams to look out for in the money race.

Dutch young star Femke Bol, the double European Indoor gold medalist is expected to be one of the stars on the final day. Bol is scheduled to run both the mixed 4x400m and the open women’s 4x400m races on Sunday.

The 4x100m relay finals will follow next with the men’s race going off first at 1:35 p.m. ET and the women starting at 1:46. Italy and Brazil were top qualifiers from the qualifying rounds with South Africa and The Netherlands also in the final. On the women’s side, The Netherlands with Dafne Schippers, are the top qualifiers but should face strong competition from France, Poland, and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the 4x200m relay will run as a final only race due to a limited number of entries and will start at 1:59 p.m. with the women’s race. The men’s event will take place at 2:13 p.m.

The 2021 World Athletics Relays Silesia21 concludes with the 4x400m races – with The Netherlands starting as the favorites to win both categories.

DAY 2

LOCAL TIME

19:20 X 4×400 Metres Relay Final

19:35 M 4×100 Metres Relay Final

19:46 W 4×100 Metres Relay Final

19:59 W 4×200 Metres Relay Final

20:13 M 4×200 Metres Relay Final

20:26 W 4×400 Metres Relay Final

20:42 M 4×400 Metres Relay Final