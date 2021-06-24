Featured 2020-2021 Upcoming Meets And Results

Thank you for visiting our website. On this page, you will be able to see the schedule for the upcoming meeting that we will have result links for throughout the season.
COLLEGE: USTFCCCA Indoor Links | NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA and NJCCA RESULTS & RANKINGS |Cross Country | Indoor Track & Field | Outdoor Track & Field
Upcoming Meets
CALENDAR
DECEMBER
JANUARY
16 JAN 2021 Corky Classic, Lubbock, TX (USA)
22 JAN 2021 Wooo Pig Classic, Fayetteville, AR (USA)
24 JAN 2021 American Track League 1, Fayetteville, AR (USA)
31 JAN 2021 American Track League 2 Fayetteville, AR (USA)
FEBRUARY
03 FEB 2021 Czech Indoor Gala Atletická hala, Ostrava (CZE)
05 FEB 2021 ISTAF Indoor Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (GER)
06 FEB 2021 International Track Meet Christchurch (NZL)
06 FEB 2021 Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor, Metz (FRA)
07 FEB 2021 PSD Bank Indoor Meeting Dortmund Dortmund (GER)
07 FEB 2021 American Track League 3, Fayetteville, AR (USA)
09 FEB 2021 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Liévin (FRA)
12-13 FEB 2021 Tyson Invitational
13 FEB 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, MA (USA) | Miller-Uibo Sets 400m Indoor Area Record At New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
13 FEB 2021 IFAM Gent Indoor, Gent (BEL
20 FEB 2021 NACAC Cross Country Championships, La Ceiba (HON)
20 FEB 2021 Polish Ind. Ch. – Torun
21 FEB 2021 American Track League 4, Fayetteville, AR (USA)
22-24 FEB 2021 Sun Belt Indoor Conference Championships
22-24 FEB 2021 Conference USA Indoor Championships
24 FEB 2021 Villa de Madrid – Grant Holloway Break 60m World Record | Results
24 -25 FEB 2021 SWAC Indoor Conference Championships
25 -27 FEB 2021 ACC Conference Championships
25 -27 FEB 2021 Big 10 Indoor Conference Championships
25 -27 FEB 2021 SEC Indoor Championships
25 -27 FEB 2021 Big 12 Indoor Conference Championships
26 -27 FEB 2021 Atlantic Sun Indoor Conference Championships
26 -27 FEB 2021 Mid-American Indoor Conference Championships
26 -28 FEB 2021 Missouri Valley Indoor Conference Championships
27 -28 FEB 2021 The Summit League Indoor Championships
27 -28 FEB 2021 Southern Conference Indoor Championships
28 FEB 2021 The 76th Lake Biwa Mainichi Marathon
28 FEB 2021 Slovenian Winter Throwing Ch.
MARCH
03–06 MAR 2021 NAIA Indoor National Championships
03 MAR 2021 Missouri Valley Cross Country Conference Championships
04 MAR 2021 Horizon League Cross Country Championships
05 MAR 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships
05 MAR 2021 Big East Cross Country Championships
05 MAR 2021 Summit Cross Country Championships
05 MAR 2021 America East Cross Country Championships
05–07 MAR 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships
05–06 MAR 2021 NJCAA National Championships
05 MAR 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships (University Place, Wash.)
06 MAR 2021 Sound Running Invite
11–13 MAR 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, Fayetteville, AR
11–13 MAR 2021 NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL
13 MAR 2021 Sydney Track Classic SOPAC, Sydney (AUS)
14 MAR 2021 Nagoya Women’s Marathon (March 14)
15 MAR 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, (Stillwater, Okla.)
18-20 MAR 2021 Houston Spring Break Invitational | Meet Day Results
18-20 MAR 2021 Wes Kittley Invitational (Abilene, TX)
19-20 MAR 2021 USC Trojan Invitational USC
19-20 MAR 2021 Charlotte 49er Classic
19-20 MAR 2021 Hurricane Invitational
19-20 MAR 2021 Mizzou Spring Opener
20 MAR 2021 Virginia Tri-Meet
25-26 MAR 2021 Melbourne Track Classic 2021 (Australia)
25-26 MAR 2021 FSU Relays (Tallahassee, FL)
25-27 MAR 2021 San Diego State Aztec Invitational
25-27 MAR 2021 Texas Relays (Austin, TX)
25-28 MAR 2021 NSAF USA Meet of Champions – High School
26-27 MAR 2021 Hurricane Collegiate Invitational
26-27 MAR 2021 Bulldog Invitational
26-27 MAR 2021 Big 10 Indiana Invitational
27 MAR 2021 Florida International “Pro Addition” (Miramar, Florida)
27 MAR 2021 2021 Penn Challenge
27 MAR 2021 Victor Lopez Classic
APRIL
01-02 APR 2021 VertKlasse Meeting – High Point, NC
02-03 APR 2021 Stanford Invitational – FloTrack Live Stream ($)
02-03 APR 2021 Virginia Invitational
02-03 APR 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays 2021
02-03 APR 2021 Big 10 Florida Invitational
03 APR 2021 Philadelphia Big 5 Invitational
03 APR 2021 Texas vs Texas A&M Dual – Austin, TX
03 APR 2021 USATF Sprint Summit – Prairie View, TX
03 APR 2021 Houston Alumni Invitational
03 APR 2021 LSU Battle on the Bayou
04 APR 2021 Istanbul Half Marathon
08-10 APR 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational
09-10 APR 2021 Tom Botts Invitational
08-09 APR 2021 Jim Click Combined Events
10 APR 2021 2020-21 NAIA Cross Country Championships
09-10 APR 2021 Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational
09-10 APR 2021Masked Rider Open
09-10 APR 2021 Spec Towns Invitational
09-10 APR 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge
09-10 APR 2021 Texas A&M Team Invitational
10 APR 2021 Jim Click Shoot-out
10 APR 2021 Miramar Invitational
11 APR 2021 2021 Bison Outdoor Classic – FloTrack Live Stream ($)
12-19 APR 2021 Australian Track & Field Championships 2021
16-17 APR 2021 2021 Bryan Clay Invitational
17 APR 2021 2021 Sooner Invitational
17 APR 2021 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational
16-17 APR 2021 2021 War Eagle Invitational
16-17 APR 2021 2021 University of Florida Tom Jones
16-17 APR 2021 2021 Virginia Challenge
16-17 APR 2021 2021 Georgia Tech Invitational
16-17 APR 2021 2021 LSU Boots Garland Invitational
17 APR 2021 2021 West Coast Classic – Oregon – Distance | WATCH LIVE STREAM
17 APR 2021 2021 West Coast Classic – Tucson – Sprints | WATCH LIVE STREAM
18 APR 2021 2021 2021 NN Mission Marathon | Watch Live Stream
21 APR2021 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships
21-24 APR2021 BYU Robison Invitational
22-24 APR 2021 Drake Relays
23-24 APR 2021 2021 John McDonnell Invitational
23-24 APR 2021 Oregon Relays | LIVE Webcast
23-24 APR 2021 LSU Alumni Gold
23-24 APR 2021 Charlotte Invitational
23-24 APR 2021 John Jacobs Invitational
23-24 APR 2021 Clark Wood Invitational
23-24 APR 2021 UCF Invite# 2
23-24 APR 2021 Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays
23-24 APR 2021 J. Fred Duckett Twilight
24 APR 2021 USATF Grand Prix
24 APR 2021 Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational
24 APR 2021 North Carolina A&T Aggie Invite
24 APR 2021 TruFit Athletics Sprint Classic
24-25 APR 2021 Multistars
24-25 APR 2021 Chula Vista High Performance
25 APR 2021 China Bozhou Marathon
25 APR 2021 Gifu Half Marathon
29-30 APR North Florida Invitational
30 APR-May 01 2021 Patriot League Outdoor Track & Field Championships
30 APR-May 01 2021 2021 CAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
30 APR-May 01 2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial
30 APR-May 01 2021 Corky/Crofoot Shootout
30 APR-May 01 2021 Texas Invitational
30 APR-May 01 2021 Kentucky Open
30 APR-May 01 2021 Jesse Owens Invitational
MAY
01 MAY 2021 LSU Invitational
01 MAY 2021 Virginia Grand Prix
01 MAY 2021 Arizona Desert Heat Classic
01 MAY 2021 Tennessee Challenge
01 MAY 2021 Kansas City Qualifier
01-02 MAY 2021 World Athletics Relays
01-02 MAY 2021 A-10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships
01-02 MAY 2021 America East Outdoor Championships
01-02 MAY 2021 2021 SOCON Outdoor T&F Championships
01-02 MAY 2021 2021 Northeast Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship
03 MAY 2021 2021 Duke Twilight
06-08 MAY 2021 SWAC Outdoor Championships
06-08 MAY 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships
07 MAY 2021 Wichita State Shocker Open
07 MAY 2021 Arkansas Twilight
07 MAY 2021 Oregon Twilight
07-08 MAY 2021 Arcadia Invitational (High School Meet)
07-09 MAY 2021 Big West Multi Championships
07-09 MAY 2021 2021 Mid American Conference Championships
07-09 MAY 2021 2021 Horizon League Outdoor Championships
07-09 MAY 2021 Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships
08 MAY 2021 Aggie Invitational
08-09 MAY 2021 European Throwing Cup
09 MAY 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC (Live Streaming)
10-12 MAY 2021 Big South Outdoor Championships 2021
11-15 MAY 2021 ISSA Jamaica Boys and Girls Champs 2021
11-13 MAY 2021 NJCAA Outdoor Championships 2021
12 MAY 2021 Big Sky Outdoor Championships 2021*
13-15 MAY 2021 Sunbelt Outdoor Championships 2021
13-15 MAY 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships 2021
13-15 MAY 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships 2021
13-15 MAY 2021 Big West Outdoor Championships 2021
13-15 MAY 2021 Summit League Outdoor Championships 2021*
13-15 MAY 2021 Mountain West Outdoor Championships 2021*
13-15 MAY 2021 OVC Outdoor Championship 2021*
13-15 MAY 2021 WAC Outdoor Championships 2021
13-15 MAY 2021 Ohio Valley Outdoor Championships 2021*
13-16 MAY 2021 Conference USA Outdoor Championships 2021
14-15 MAY 2021 SoCal American Track League – “The Track Meet”
14-15 MAY 2021 The ASUN Outdoor Championships 2021
14-15 MAY 2021 Azusa Twilight
14-15 MAY 2021 Big EAST Outdoor Conference Championships 2021
14-16 MAY 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2021
14-16 MAY 2021Big Ten Outdoor Championships 2021
14-16 MAY 2021 The American Outdoor Championships 2021
14-16 MAY 2021 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships 2021
15-16 MAY 2021 Southland Conference Outdoor Championships 2021
16 MAY 2021 NCAT Aggie Last Chance
16 MAY 2021 Portland Distance Carnival
18 MAY 2021 USATF Open
19 MAY 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike
22 MAY 2021 USATF Throws Festival
23 MAY 2021 Wanda Diamond League Gateshead
23 MAY 2021 Boost Boston Games
25 MAY 2021 USATF Invitational Prairie View
26-28 MAY 2021 NAIA Outdoor National Championships 2021
26-29 MAY 2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary at the University of North Florida
26-29 MAY 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary at the Texas A&M University
27-29 MAY 2021 NCAA DII Outdoor National Championships 2021
27-29 MAY 2021 NCAA DIII Outdoor National Championships 2021
28 MAY 2021 Doha Wanda Diamond League 2021
28-29 MAY 2021 Portland Track Festival
29 MAY 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival
29 MAY 2021 Platinum PT Qualifier
29-30 MAY 2021 Hypo-Meeting – Gotzis Multis
29-30 MAY 2021 European Team Championships in Silesia
30 MAY 2021 Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont
30 MAY 2021 Chula Vista High Performance #4
31 MAY 2021 Duval County Challenge, Jacksonville, FL
JUNE
01 JUNE 2021 Meeting de Montreuil
02 JUNE 2021 Göteborg Friidrott GP
02 JUNE 2021 P-T-S Meeting in Samorin
03 JUNE 2021 Huelva – Meeting Iberoamericano
03 JUNE 2021 Stumptown Twilight Meeting
03 JUNE 2021 HOKA Festival Of Miles
04-05 JUNE 2021 Music City Track Carnival
05 JUNE 2021 JOA/JAAA Destiny Series #3
05 JUNE 2021 NACAC New Life Invitational – Miramar
06 JUNE 2021 USATF Showcase in Prairie View
06 JUNE 2021 FBK Games – Hengelo (NED)
07 JUNE 2021 Memoriál Josefa Odložila in Praha (CZE)
07-08 JUNE 2021 Paavo Nurmi Games – Turku (FIN)
08 JUNE 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games København (DEN)
08 JUNE 2021 Ethiopian Trials in Hengelo
09 JUNE 2021 Meeting International – Marseille (FRA)
09 JUNE 2021 Victoria Track Classic – Victoria (Canada)
09–12 JUNE 2021 NCAA Div. I Outdoor Championships
10 JUNE 2021 Golden Gala Pietro Mennea – Florence Diamond League
12 JUNE 2021 Vancouver Sun Harry Jerome Track Classic
12 JUNE 2021 Meeting International de Geneve
12-13 JUNE 2021 Speed Capital South Florida Invitational – Miramar, FL
12-13 JUNE 2021 Sollentuna Grand Prix and Combined Events Challenge
18-27 JUNE 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS 2021
24-27 JUNE 2021 JAMAICA OLYMPIC TRIALS 2021
25-27 JUNE 2021 BRITISH OLYMPIC TRIALS 2021
JULY
AUGUST
SEPTEMBER