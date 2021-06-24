Featured 2020-2021 Upcoming Meets And Results

Thank you for visiting our website. On this page, you will be able to see the schedule for the upcoming meeting that we will have result links for throughout the season.

We have been working on updating this page weekly and sometimes on a daily basis with the hope to provide you with the featured meetings from around the country and globally. We thank you for your patience and many thanks to all those who have been helping to get the pages together.

Please, if you have a meeting link you would like us to add to our page don’t hesitate to send it to us! – Click here to send us your meeting results links

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FEATURED MEET

COLLEGE: USTFCCCA Indoor Links | NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA and NJCCA RESULTS & RANKINGS |Cross Country | Indoor Track & Field | Outdoor Track & Field



Upcoming Meets

CALENDAR



PLEASE SCROLL DOWN THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST RESULTS LINKS. THEY ARE LISTED ACCORDING TO THE MONTHS OF THE YEAR

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DECEMBER

JANUARY

16 JAN 2021 Corky Classic, Lubbock, TX (USA)

22 JAN 2021 Wooo Pig Classic, Fayetteville, AR (USA)

24 JAN 2021 American Track League 1, Fayetteville, AR (USA)

31 JAN 2021 American Track League 2 Fayetteville, AR (USA)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FEBRUARY

03 FEB 2021 Czech Indoor Gala Atletická hala, Ostrava (CZE)

05 FEB 2021 ISTAF Indoor Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (GER)

06 FEB 2021 International Track Meet Christchurch (NZL)

06 FEB 2021 Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor, Metz (FRA)

07 FEB 2021 PSD Bank Indoor Meeting Dortmund Dortmund (GER)

07 FEB 2021 American Track League 3, Fayetteville, AR (USA)

09 FEB 2021 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Liévin (FRA)

12-13 FEB 2021 Tyson Invitational

13 FEB 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, MA (USA) | Miller-Uibo Sets 400m Indoor Area Record At New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

13 FEB 2021 IFAM Gent Indoor, Gent (BEL

20 FEB 2021 NACAC Cross Country Championships, La Ceiba (HON)

20 FEB 2021 Polish Ind. Ch. – Torun

21 FEB 2021 American Track League 4, Fayetteville, AR (USA)

22-24 FEB 2021 Sun Belt Indoor Conference Championships

22-24 FEB 2021 Conference USA Indoor Championships

24 FEB 2021 Villa de Madrid – Grant Holloway Break 60m World Record | Results

24 -25 FEB 2021 SWAC Indoor Conference Championships

25 -27 FEB 2021 ACC Conference Championships

25 -27 FEB 2021 Big 10 Indoor Conference Championships

25 -27 FEB 2021 SEC Indoor Championships

25 -27 FEB 2021 Big 12 Indoor Conference Championships

26 -27 FEB 2021 Atlantic Sun Indoor Conference Championships

26 -27 FEB 2021 Mid-American Indoor Conference Championships

26 -28 FEB 2021 Missouri Valley Indoor Conference Championships

27 -28 FEB 2021 The Summit League Indoor Championships

27 -28 FEB 2021 Southern Conference Indoor Championships

28 FEB 2021 The 76th Lake Biwa Mainichi Marathon

28 FEB 2021 Slovenian Winter Throwing Ch.

MARCH

03–06 MAR 2021 NAIA Indoor National Championships

03 MAR 2021 Missouri Valley Cross Country Conference Championships

04 MAR 2021 Horizon League Cross Country Championships

05 MAR 2021 Mountain West Cross Country Championships

05 MAR 2021 Big East Cross Country Championships

05 MAR 2021 Summit Cross Country Championships

05 MAR 2021 America East Cross Country Championships

05–07 MAR 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships

05–06 MAR 2021 NJCAA National Championships

05 MAR 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships (University Place, Wash.)

06 MAR 2021 Sound Running Invite

11–13 MAR 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, Fayetteville, AR

11–13 MAR 2021 NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL

13 MAR 2021 Sydney Track Classic SOPAC, Sydney (AUS)

14 MAR 2021 Nagoya Women’s Marathon (March 14)

15 MAR 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, (Stillwater, Okla.)

18-20 MAR 2021 Houston Spring Break Invitational | Meet Day Results

18-20 MAR 2021 Wes Kittley Invitational (Abilene, TX)

19-20 MAR 2021 USC Trojan Invitational USC

19-20 MAR 2021 Charlotte 49er Classic

19-20 MAR 2021 Hurricane Invitational

19-20 MAR 2021 Mizzou Spring Opener

20 MAR 2021 Virginia Tri-Meet

25-26 MAR 2021 Melbourne Track Classic 2021 (Australia)

25-26 MAR 2021 FSU Relays (Tallahassee, FL)

25-27 MAR 2021 San Diego State Aztec Invitational

25-27 MAR 2021 Texas Relays (Austin, TX)

25-28 MAR 2021 NSAF USA Meet of Champions – High School

26-27 MAR 2021 Hurricane Collegiate Invitational

26-27 MAR 2021 Bulldog Invitational

26-27 MAR 2021 Big 10 Indiana Invitational

27 MAR 2021 Florida International “Pro Addition” (Miramar, Florida)

27 MAR 2021 2021 Penn Challenge

27 MAR 2021 Victor Lopez Classic

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

APRIL



01-02 APR 2021 VertKlasse Meeting – High Point, NC

02-03 APR 2021 Stanford Invitational – FloTrack Live Stream ($)

02-03 APR 2021 Virginia Invitational

02-03 APR 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays 2021

02-03 APR 2021 Big 10 Florida Invitational

03 APR 2021 Philadelphia Big 5 Invitational

03 APR 2021 Texas vs Texas A&M Dual – Austin, TX

03 APR 2021 USATF Sprint Summit – Prairie View, TX

03 APR 2021 Houston Alumni Invitational

03 APR 2021 LSU Battle on the Bayou

04 APR 2021 Istanbul Half Marathon

08-10 APR 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational

09-10 APR 2021 Tom Botts Invitational

08-09 APR 2021 Jim Click Combined Events

10 APR 2021 2020-21 NAIA Cross Country Championships

09-10 APR 2021 Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational

09-10 APR 2021Masked Rider Open

09-10 APR 2021 Spec Towns Invitational

09-10 APR 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge

09-10 APR 2021 Texas A&M Team Invitational

10 APR 2021 Jim Click Shoot-out

10 APR 2021 Miramar Invitational

11 APR 2021 2021 Bison Outdoor Classic – FloTrack Live Stream ($)

12-19 APR 2021 Australian Track & Field Championships 2021

16-17 APR 2021 2021 Bryan Clay Invitational

17 APR 2021 2021 Sooner Invitational

17 APR 2021 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational

16-17 APR 2021 2021 War Eagle Invitational

16-17 APR 2021 2021 University of Florida Tom Jones

16-17 APR 2021 2021 Virginia Challenge

16-17 APR 2021 2021 Georgia Tech Invitational

16-17 APR 2021 2021 LSU Boots Garland Invitational

17 APR 2021 2021 West Coast Classic – Oregon – Distance | WATCH LIVE STREAM

17 APR 2021 2021 West Coast Classic – Tucson – Sprints | WATCH LIVE STREAM

18 APR 2021 2021 2021 NN Mission Marathon | Watch Live Stream

21 APR2021 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships

21-24 APR2021 BYU Robison Invitational

22-24 APR 2021 Drake Relays

23-24 APR 2021 2021 John McDonnell Invitational

23-24 APR 2021 Oregon Relays | LIVE Webcast

23-24 APR 2021 LSU Alumni Gold

23-24 APR 2021 Charlotte Invitational

23-24 APR 2021 John Jacobs Invitational

23-24 APR 2021 Clark Wood Invitational

23-24 APR 2021 UCF Invite# 2

23-24 APR 2021 Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays

23-24 APR 2021 J. Fred Duckett Twilight

24 APR 2021 USATF Grand Prix

24 APR 2021 Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational

24 APR 2021 North Carolina A&T Aggie Invite

24 APR 2021 TruFit Athletics Sprint Classic

24-25 APR 2021 Multistars

24-25 APR 2021 Chula Vista High Performance

25 APR 2021 China Bozhou Marathon

25 APR 2021 Gifu Half Marathon

29-30 APR North Florida Invitational

30 APR-May 01 2021 Patriot League Outdoor Track & Field Championships

30 APR-May 01 2021 2021 CAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

30 APR-May 01 2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial

30 APR-May 01 2021 Corky/Crofoot Shootout

30 APR-May 01 2021 Texas Invitational

30 APR-May 01 2021 Kentucky Open

30 APR-May 01 2021 Jesse Owens Invitational

MAY



Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

01 MAY 2021 LSU Invitational

01 MAY 2021 Virginia Grand Prix

01 MAY 2021 Arizona Desert Heat Classic

01 MAY 2021 Tennessee Challenge

01 MAY 2021 Kansas City Qualifier

01-02 MAY 2021 World Athletics Relays

01-02 MAY 2021 A-10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships

01-02 MAY 2021 America East Outdoor Championships

01-02 MAY 2021 2021 SOCON Outdoor T&F Championships

01-02 MAY 2021 2021 Northeast Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship

03 MAY 2021 2021 Duke Twilight

06-08 MAY 2021 SWAC Outdoor Championships

06-08 MAY 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships

07 MAY 2021 Wichita State Shocker Open

07 MAY 2021 Arkansas Twilight

07 MAY 2021 Oregon Twilight

07-08 MAY 2021 Arcadia Invitational (High School Meet)

07-09 MAY 2021 Big West Multi Championships

07-09 MAY 2021 2021 Mid American Conference Championships

07-09 MAY 2021 2021 Horizon League Outdoor Championships

07-09 MAY 2021 Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships

08 MAY 2021 Aggie Invitational

08-09 MAY 2021 European Throwing Cup

09 MAY 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC (Live Streaming)

10-12 MAY 2021 Big South Outdoor Championships 2021

11-15 MAY 2021 ISSA Jamaica Boys and Girls Champs 2021

11-13 MAY 2021 NJCAA Outdoor Championships 2021

12 MAY 2021 Big Sky Outdoor Championships 2021*

13-15 MAY 2021 Sunbelt Outdoor Championships 2021

13-15 MAY 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships 2021

13-15 MAY 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships 2021

13-15 MAY 2021 Big West Outdoor Championships 2021

13-15 MAY 2021 Summit League Outdoor Championships 2021*

13-15 MAY 2021 Mountain West Outdoor Championships 2021*

13-15 MAY 2021 OVC Outdoor Championship 2021*

13-15 MAY 2021 WAC Outdoor Championships 2021

13-15 MAY 2021 Ohio Valley Outdoor Championships 2021*

13-16 MAY 2021 Conference USA Outdoor Championships 2021

14-15 MAY 2021 SoCal American Track League – “The Track Meet”

14-15 MAY 2021 The ASUN Outdoor Championships 2021

14-15 MAY 2021 Azusa Twilight

14-15 MAY 2021 Big EAST Outdoor Conference Championships 2021

14-16 MAY 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2021

14-16 MAY 2021Big Ten Outdoor Championships 2021

14-16 MAY 2021 The American Outdoor Championships 2021

14-16 MAY 2021 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships 2021

15-16 MAY 2021 Southland Conference Outdoor Championships 2021

16 MAY 2021 NCAT Aggie Last Chance

16 MAY 2021 Portland Distance Carnival

18 MAY 2021 USATF Open

19 MAY 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike

22 MAY 2021 USATF Throws Festival

23 MAY 2021 Wanda Diamond League Gateshead

23 MAY 2021 Boost Boston Games

25 MAY 2021 USATF Invitational Prairie View

26-28 MAY 2021 NAIA Outdoor National Championships 2021

26-29 MAY 2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary at the University of North Florida

26-29 MAY 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary at the Texas A&M University

27-29 MAY 2021 NCAA DII Outdoor National Championships 2021

27-29 MAY 2021 NCAA DIII Outdoor National Championships 2021

28 MAY 2021 Doha Wanda Diamond League 2021

28-29 MAY 2021 Portland Track Festival

29 MAY 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival

29 MAY 2021 Platinum PT Qualifier

29-30 MAY 2021 Hypo-Meeting – Gotzis Multis

29-30 MAY 2021 European Team Championships in Silesia

30 MAY 2021 Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont

30 MAY 2021 Chula Vista High Performance #4

31 MAY 2021 Duval County Challenge, Jacksonville, FL



JUNE

01 JUNE 2021 Meeting de Montreuil

02 JUNE 2021 Göteborg Friidrott GP

02 JUNE 2021 P-T-S Meeting in Samorin

03 JUNE 2021 Huelva – Meeting Iberoamericano

03 JUNE 2021 Stumptown Twilight Meeting

03 JUNE 2021 HOKA Festival Of Miles

04-05 JUNE 2021 Music City Track Carnival

05 JUNE 2021 JOA/JAAA Destiny Series #3

05 JUNE 2021 NACAC New Life Invitational – Miramar

06 JUNE 2021 USATF Showcase in Prairie View

06 JUNE 2021 FBK Games – Hengelo (NED)

07 JUNE 2021 Memoriál Josefa Odložila in Praha (CZE)

07-08 JUNE 2021 Paavo Nurmi Games – Turku (FIN)

08 JUNE 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games København (DEN)

08 JUNE 2021 Ethiopian Trials in Hengelo

09 JUNE 2021 Meeting International – Marseille (FRA)

09 JUNE 2021 Victoria Track Classic – Victoria (Canada)

09–12 JUNE 2021 NCAA Div. I Outdoor Championships

10 JUNE 2021 Golden Gala Pietro Mennea – Florence Diamond League

12 JUNE 2021 Vancouver Sun Harry Jerome Track Classic

12 JUNE 2021 Meeting International de Geneve

12-13 JUNE 2021 Speed Capital South Florida Invitational – Miramar, FL

12-13 JUNE 2021 Sollentuna Grand Prix and Combined Events Challenge

18-27 JUNE 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS 2021

24-27 JUNE 2021 JAMAICA OLYMPIC TRIALS 2021

25-27 JUNE 2021 BRITISH OLYMPIC TRIALS 2021

JULY

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER