How to watch the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships

The 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships will take place from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11 and you can watch all the live streaming, follow the results, the event schedule, along with other updates in Tallinn.

Track and field fans can follow the action which will be streamed live in its entirety through the European Athletics website. A free live stream will be provided by Eurovision Sports. The website has also provided a link to follow live results and you can find it here. For other information, including athletes’ biographical entry lists, please visit the respective links provided here: Men | Women.

Among the athletes to set to star at the championships is outstanding Ukraine high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh who is set the light up that competition. The 19-year-old heads into the meeting with a world-leading and season’s best mark of 2.03m, set at the Bauhaus-Galan Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, on July 4.

The mark is just outside her outdoor personal best of 2.04m, set to win a silver medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, but she is hoping to improve that mark in Tallinn.

“I hope in this competition I will jump high and improve my personal best,” said Mahuchikh at the pre-event press conference. She has an indoor PB of 2.06m after becoming the third-highest jumper indoors in history with her 2.06m clearance in Banska Bystrica in February.

Mahuchikh, the 2021 European Indoor Championships gold medalist, is expected to battle with Belarusian jumper Karyna Demidik, who enters with a seasonal best of 1.96m. The 2018 world U20 champion in Tampere, finished fifth behind Mahuchikh in Stockholm this past weekend and owns a lifetime best of 2.00m.

The men’s hammer throw at the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships could also offer another platform for Myhaylo Kokhan to remain in the spotlight.

The rising Ukrainian star comes into this championship in top form after producing a lifetime best mark of 80.78m to finish atop of the scoreboard at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar on Tuesday (6).

His midweek winning mark in Hungary is the best-ever throw produced by a 20-year-old.

Slovenian Kristjan Ceh will look to retain his men’s discus throw title after his ideal preparations on the European circuit in recent weeks, which included his European U23 record of 70.35m at the Kuortane Games in Finland last month.