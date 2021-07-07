Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch 2021 NACAC U18 and U23 Championships live!

Main News

Fraser-Pryce tells countrymen, don't try to be like Bolt

Main News

Fraser-Pryce looks to improve 200m PB in Monaco

Main News

How you can watch Monaco Diamond League meeting

Main News

Another Strong 800m line-up for Monaco Diamond League

Main News

How to watch the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships. Follow all the results and other updates from July 8-11.

Published

Ukrainian-high-jumper-Yaroslava-Mahuchikh-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

The 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships will take place from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11 and you can watch all the live streaming, follow the results, the event schedule, along with other updates in Tallinn.

Track and field fans can follow the action which will be streamed live in its entirety through the European Athletics website. A free live stream will be provided by Eurovision Sports. The website has also provided a link to follow live results and you can find it here. For other information, including athletes’ biographical entry lists, please visit the respective links provided here: Men | Women.

Among the athletes to set to star at the championships is outstanding Ukraine high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh who is set the light up that competition. The 19-year-old heads into the meeting with a world-leading and season’s best mark of 2.03m, set at the Bauhaus-Galan Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, on July 4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games and how to watch live streaming?

The mark is just outside her outdoor personal best of 2.04m, set to win a silver medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, but she is hoping to improve that mark in Tallinn.

“I hope in this competition I will jump high and improve my personal best,” said Mahuchikh at the pre-event press conference. She has an indoor PB of 2.06m after becoming the third-highest jumper indoors in history with her 2.06m clearance in Banska Bystrica in February.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mahuchikh, the 2021 European Indoor Championships gold medalist, is expected to battle with Belarusian jumper Karyna Demidik, who enters with a seasonal best of 1.96m. The 2018 world U20 champion in Tampere, finished fifth behind Mahuchikh in Stockholm this past weekend and owns a lifetime best of 2.00m.

READ: Shamier Little and Femke Bol set for another clash in Gateshead

The men’s hammer throw at the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships could also offer another platform for Myhaylo Kokhan to remain in the spotlight.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rising Ukrainian star comes into this championship in top form after producing a lifetime best mark of 80.78m to finish atop of the scoreboard at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar on Tuesday (6).

His midweek winning mark in Hungary is the best-ever throw produced by a 20-year-old.

Slovenian Kristjan Ceh will look to retain his men’s discus throw title after his ideal preparations on the European circuit in recent weeks, which included his European U23 record of 70.35m at the Kuortane Games in Finland last month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

World-Track and Field World-Track and Field

Press Releases

Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko gets six-year ban

Russian 2017 world high jump silver medalist Danil Lysenko was handed a six-year ban Monday for trying to deceive Athletics Integrity Unit.

2 hours ago
Christopher-Taylor-Jamaica-Trials-400m-Winning Christopher-Taylor-Jamaica-Trials-400m-Winning

Main News

How to watch 2021 NACAC U18 and U23 Championships live!

The 2021 NACAC Under-18, Under-20, and Under-23 Championship in Athletics will take place this weekend and you can watch live streaming online.

3 hours ago
Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m

Main News

How to watch, follow 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Several of the greatest athletes will feature at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial meeting on Monday and Tuesday (5-6) and you can stream it...

4 days ago
Watch_Diamond_League_meeting_stream_2021 Watch_Diamond_League_meeting_stream_2021

Main News

How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free

Watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday, July 4, on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

6 days ago