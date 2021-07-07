Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Shamier Little and Femke Bol set for another clash in Gateshead
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch 2021 NACAC U18 and U23 Championships live!

Main News

Fraser-Pryce tells countrymen, don't try to be like Bolt

Main News

Fraser-Pryce looks to improve 200m PB in Monaco

Main News

How you can watch Monaco Diamond League meeting

Main News

Another Strong 800m line-up for Monaco Diamond League

Main News

Shamier Little and Femke Bol set for another clash in Gateshead

Shamier Little and Femke Bol will meet for the third time this year in the 400m hurdles at the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix Wanda Diamond League.

Published

Femke Bol and Shamier Little close finish at European Championships
Femke Bol and Shamier Little close finish at European Championships

Shamier Little and Femke Bol are set to extend their spirited rivalry over the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix in Gateshead, a Wanda Diamond League tour meeting on July 13. The world-class long hurdles stars have already met twice so far this season with Bol coming out on top on both occasions.

The pair previously met in Stockholm and then again in Szekesfehervar, and in both instances, track and field fans were treated to something special.

In a high-quality clash at the Bauhaus-Galan – Wanda Diamond League meeting – inside Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday, July 4, Dutch and European standout Bol posted a flashing time of 52.37 seconds on her way to setting another national record. It was her 12th  Dutch record of the year and it improved her personal best from 53.33s, which was set at the Oslo Bislett Games on July 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the race in Stockholm, Little who fought Bol all the way to the line, also stopped the clock at a lifetime best of 52.39s.

READ MORE: Femke Bol targeting women’s 400m hurdles world record?

Bol got the better of Little again at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday (6) when the 21-year-old used the same strategy of going out hard in the opening half of the race and fended off another strong finish from Little to win in 52.81 to the American’s 52.85.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s another 52, but I’m very tired now,” said Bol after her victory at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar. “It’s nice to race against someone who’s so close to you.”

Meanwhile, while Bol will return to training to finalize her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics at the end of this month, Little will not be at the Games after she finished fourth at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

READ: Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at U.S. Olympic Trials

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also among the athletes entered for the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix in Gateshead is Jamaica’s Janieve Russell, the 2018 Commonwealth Games who finished third behind Bol and Little in Hungary with a season’s best time of 53.68s.

Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Spencer of the USA will also face the starter, along with Swiss talent and the world and Olympic finalist Lea Sprunger who is also the European champion.

Great Britain Tokyo Olympic bound Meghan Beesley, Jessie Knight, and Jessica Turner will make up the field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Selected Photos from the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce-100m-Doha-DL Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce-100m-Doha-DL

Main News

Fraser-Pryce looks to improve 200m PB in Monaco

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica is targeting another PB when she lines up in the women's 200m at the Monaco Diamond League meeting.

17 hours ago
Rose Mary Almanza of Cuba in the Diamond League Rose Mary Almanza of Cuba in the Diamond League

Main News

Another Strong 800m line-up for Monaco Diamond League

The men's and women's 800m races at the Monaco Diamond League meeting will be in the spotlight as some of the world's best ready...

1 day ago
Elaine_Thompson_Herah_Rio2016 Elaine_Thompson_Herah_Rio2016

Main News

Complete 2021 Gyulai Istvan Memorial Results

Here are the 2021 Gyulai István Memorial Results - Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix on Tuesday (6) as several athletes continued Olympics preparations.

3 days ago
Trayvon_Bromell_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix Trayvon_Bromell_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix

Diamond League

Bromell, Kerley, Mihambo set for Muller British Grand Prix

World leader Trayvon Bromell and countryman Fred Kerley will battle again this season at the Muller British Grand Prix in Gateshead on 13 July.

3 days ago