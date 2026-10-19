2027 Prefontaine Classic confirms 15 Diamond League events

EUGENE, Ore. — The 2027 Prefontaine Classic will feature 15 Diamond League disciplines at Hayward Field on July 2-3, with the Bowerman Mile and Mutola 800 meters among the returning events, organizers announced Monday.

TrackTown USA and the Wanda Diamond League confirmed seven men’s events and eight women’s events for the two-day meet at the University of Oregon. Additional events will be announced later. Athletes competing in the designated disciplines will earn points toward qualifying for the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, on Aug. 25-26.

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Bowerman Mile, Mutola 800 highlight the lineup

The Bowerman Mile returns with a record of consistently fast fields. Since 2019, all 93 finishers in the race at the Prefontaine Classic have broken four minutes, according to organizers. The meet also has produced the current men’s mile national records for 11 countries.

The Mutola 800 honors Maria Mutola, who won 16 races at the Pre Classic during her career. Organizers said all nine women finished under two minutes in last year’s edition of the race.

The men’s 110-meter hurdles and women’s 1,500 meters also return to the program. Both disciplines have produced world records at Hayward Field, adding to the venue’s history of landmark performances.

Complete 2027 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League event list

The confirmed program includes 10 track events and five field events, with men’s and women’s competitions in both the discus and shot put. The women’s long jump completes the field-event lineup.

Men’s events

Bowerman Mile 110-meter hurdles 200 meters 400 meters 400-meter hurdles Discus Shot put

All seven are confirmed Diamond League disciplines for the 2027 meet.

Women’s events

Mutola 800 meters 100 meters 100-meter hurdles 1,500 meters 3,000-meter steeplechase Discus Long jump Shot put

All eight are confirmed Diamond League disciplines for the 2027 meet.

Dates and ticket access

The Prefontaine Classic is scheduled for Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3, at Hayward Field. The Diamond League’s season calendar lists its Eugene stop on July 3, while meet organizers have announced the broader two-day event.

Fans can register for priority ticket access through the Prefontaine Classic’s official ticket page. Further competition details and additional events will be announced later. Click for more information.