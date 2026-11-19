NAIA women's cross country 2026: Top 10 teams to watch at Fort Vancouver, led by No. 1 Dordt, College of Idaho and defending champion Taylor.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Top-ranked Dordt (Iowa) and second-ranked College of Idaho headline a wide-open women’s race at the 2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships, with defending champion Taylor (Ind.) back to defend its title. The women’s 6K starts at 11:30 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 20.

Read Also: NAIA Men’s Cross Country Championships 2026: Top 10 Teams to Watch

Top 10 teams to watch

Dordt (Iowa): Ranked No. 1 with 15 of 16 first-place votes and 465 points. Won the GPAC title with a perfect score of 15 points. Seeks its first national title after a program-best third-place finish in 2025. College of Idaho: Ranked No. 2 with 451 points and the remaining first-place vote. Won the Cascade title with 31 points, with all five scorers in the top 10. Seeks its second national title after winning in 2023. Milligan (Tenn.): Ranked No. 3 with 428 points. Won its eighth consecutive Appalachian Athletic Conference title. Finished second in 2025 and seeks its second national title after winning in 2021. Cornerstone (Mich.): Ranked No. 4 with 425 points. Won the Wolverine-Hoosier championship. Finished seventh in 2025. St. Francis (Ill.): Ranked No. 5 with 408 points. Won the Chicagoland Collegiate championship. Seeks its second national title after winning in 2020. Grace (Ind.): Ranked No. 6 with 387 points. Won the Crossroads League title. Joined by Indiana Wesleyan and Marian as Crossroads qualifiers. The Master’s (Calif.): Ranked No. 7 with 377 points. Climbed one spot in the final rating. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.): Ranked No. 8 with 357 points. Features the fastest 6K runner in the NAIA this season, Sophia Noriega. Taylor (Ind.): Ranked No. 9 with 343 points. Defending champion after winning its second women’s title in 2025. Earned an at-large berth after finishing second in the Crossroads League with 49 points. Benedictine (Kan.): Ranked No. 10 with 327 points. Rounds out a top 10 that held steady through the final rating.

Individual title race

Two-time defending champion Jaynie Halterman of Taylor goes for a three-peat. Halterman won her third consecutive Crossroads title and enters with the fourth-fastest time in the NAIA this season at 20:52.7. She set the championship record of 20:13.2 last season.

Sophia Noriega, who was seventh at last year’s national championships, leads the season list at 20:20. Alauna Carstens of The Evergreen State (Wash.), the fourth-place finisher a year ago, is second at 20:38.5, followed by Serenity Larson of Saint Mary (Kan.) at 20:44.6. Grace Steinmetz of Bellevue (Neb.), who was fifth last year, is also entered.

Twenty returning All-Americans are in the field, which also includes Annabelle Stewart of Milligan and Alyssa Johnson of Southern Oregon.