VANCOUVER, Wash. — No. 1 Cumberlands (Ky.) arrives at Fort Vancouver as the team to beat, but the 2026 NAIA Men’s Cross Country Championship field is deep, with all 10 of last year’s top-10 teams back. The men’s 8K starts at 10:30 a.m. PT Friday, Nov. 20, with live streaming coverage if free on the NAIANetwork.com and the NAIA YouTube Channel.

Individual title race

A new champion will be crowned in the men’s race as last year’s champion Jack Anderson from The Master’s (Calif.) has excited the building. Mohamed Guled of Mid-America Christian (Okla.) enters with the fastest 8K time in the NAIA this season at 22:53.8, and he starts as one of the main contenders for the individual title. Jack Gladfelter of Corban (Ore.) is second at 23:26.8, followed by Tennessee Southern’s Frank Kipruto at 23:30.7.

Mason Weisgerber, the 2025 runner-up, leads the list of 19 returning All-Americans in the field.

Read Also: 2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships: How to Watch, Start Times, Live Stream and Results

2026 NAIA Men’s Cross Country Championship Top 10 teams to watch

Cumberlands (Ky.): Ranked No. 1 with 19 first-place votes and 560 points. Won the Mid-South Conference title with a perfect score of 15 points, sweeping the top five scoring spots. Seeks its first national title after a program-best third-place finish in 2025. Madonna (Mich.): Ranked No. 2 with 542 points. Won the Wolverine-Hoosier championship with 25 points after taking the top four spots. Seeks its first national title after an 11th-place finish in 2025. The Master’s (Calif.): Ranked No. 3 with 506 points. Won the GSAC title with 20 points, placing its top five runners in the top six. Finished second in 2025 and seeks its first national title. Trinity Western (B.C.): Ranked No. 4 with 500 points, a program-best ranking. Won the Cascade Collegiate Conference title. Finished ninth in 2025. Marian (Ind.): Ranked No. 5 with 484 points. Won the Crossroads League title, finishing ahead of defending champion Indiana Wesleyan. Finished 15th in 2025. Southern Oregon: Ranked No. 6 with 474 points. Finished second in the Cascade meet behind Trinity Western and sixth at nationals in 2025. Returns last year’s runner-up Mason Weisgerber and fourth-place finisher Carter Stedman. Milligan (Tenn.): Ranked No. 7. Won the Appalachian Athletic Conference title. Finished eighth in 2025. College of Idaho: Ranked No. 8. Finished third in the Cascade meet. Finished 14th in 2025. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.): Ranked No. 9. Finished second in the GSAC meet. Finished 17th in 2025. Tennessee Southern: Ranked No. 10. Won its first Southern States Athletic Conference title with 32 points to earn its first team berth to nationals. Enters with the third-fastest runner in the NAIA this season, Frank Kipruto.

Defending champion to watch

Indiana Wesleyan, the defending champion, returns ranked No. 12 after finishing second at the Crossroads League championship with 62 points. The Wildcats won their first men’s title in 2025 with 117 points, but repeating that success may be a challenging task given the lineup they will face on Friday.

Apart from the defending champion and top-ranked teams, the men’s team race will also include The Master’s, Rocky Mountain, and Taylor (Ind.).