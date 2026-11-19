VANCOUVER, Wash. — The 2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships open the busy national championship weekend Friday, Nov. 20, at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. Fans who are unable to make the trip to watch the event can watch the live stream via NAIANetwork.com, with the championships streaming live for free.
The meet features the 71st annual men’s championship and the 47th annual women’s championship. Thirty-six teams and 75 individual qualifiers are entered in the men’s race. Thirty-six teams and 84 individual qualifiers are entered in the women’s race. Indiana Wesleyan defends the men’s team title, while Taylor (Ind.) will seek to defend the women’s team championship.
Schedule
- Men’s 8-kilometer (8K): 10:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m. ET
- Women’s 6-kilometer (6K): 11:30 a.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. ET
How to watch and follow
- Live stream: NAIA Network at NAIANetwork.com, free
- Live results: AthleticLive
- Meet hub: USTFCCCA championship page
Course and conditions
Fort Vancouver hosts for the ninth time. The Cascade Collegiate Conference serves as the host conference.
Race-day forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 47 degrees and a low near 36. Temperatures should be in the low 40s for the men’s race and mid-40s for the women’s race, with a light south wind and little chance of precipitation.
What is at stake
On the men’s side, a new individual champion is guaranteed. On the women’s side, two-time defending champion Jaynie Halterman of Taylor goes for a third straight title. Meanwhile, the top-ranked Cumberlands (Ky.) will look to extend its impressive form this season when it battles for the men’s team crown. Dordt (Iowa) will start as the women’s favorite after entering the championships as the No. 1-ranked team.
The top 40 finishers in each race earn All-America honors. Team scoring is based on the top five finishers per team.
Live updates and top results will be added to this page Friday.