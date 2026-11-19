The 2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships will take place in Fort Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 and you can follow live stream, schedule, start times, and the live leaderboards as the favorites look to close out the postseason in style.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The 2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships open the busy national championship weekend Friday, Nov. 20, at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. Fans who are unable to make the trip to watch the event can watch the live stream via NAIANetwork.com, with the championships streaming live for free.



The meet features the 71st annual men’s championship and the 47th annual women’s championship. Thirty-six teams and 75 individual qualifiers are entered in the men’s race. Thirty-six teams and 84 individual qualifiers are entered in the women’s race. Indiana Wesleyan defends the men’s team title, while Taylor (Ind.) will seek to defend the women’s team championship.

Schedule

Men’s 8-kilometer (8K): 10:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m. ET Women’s 6-kilometer (6K): 11:30 a.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. ET

How to watch and follow

Live stream: NAIA Network at NAIANetwork.com, free

NAIA Network at NAIANetwork.com, free Live results: AthleticLive

Meet hub: USTFCCCA championship page

Course and conditions

Fort Vancouver hosts for the ninth time. The Cascade Collegiate Conference serves as the host conference.

Race-day forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 47 degrees and a low near 36. Temperatures should be in the low 40s for the men’s race and mid-40s for the women’s race, with a light south wind and little chance of precipitation.

What is at stake

On the men’s side, a new individual champion is guaranteed. On the women’s side, two-time defending champion Jaynie Halterman of Taylor goes for a third straight title. Meanwhile, the top-ranked Cumberlands (Ky.) will look to extend its impressive form this season when it battles for the men’s team crown. Dordt (Iowa) will start as the women’s favorite after entering the championships as the No. 1-ranked team.

The top 40 finishers in each race earn All-America honors. Team scoring is based on the top five finishers per team.

Live updates and top results will be added to this page Friday.