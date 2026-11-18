TERRE HAUTE, Ind. The individual fields were announced last weekend, and the fields are now set for the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships. The complete team qualifiers are here.
Thirty-eight men and 38 women earned individual spots to join the 32-team fields in each race. The championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The women’s 6K is set for 10:20 a.m., followed by the men’s 10K at 11:10 a.m. Tickets and parking can be purchased in advance by visiting NCAATickets.com.
Individuals not on a qualifying team advanced by finishing among the first four in their region who were not on an automatic-qualifying team. Two at-large individuals were added in each race to complete the 38-person fields.
On the men’s side, the at-large selections were Caden Leonard of North Carolina and Finlay Ross-Davie of Duke, both from the Southeast Regionals. On the women’s side, the at-large selections were Valentine Jemutai of Stephen F. Austin and Edna Chepkemoi of LSU. Both athletes raced in the South Central Regionals.
Men’s individual qualifiers (38)
Great Lakes
- Noah Nyageo, Akron
- Douglas Buckeridge, Purdue
- Lucas Towne, Cincinnati
- Nerius White, Purdue
South
- Kidus Misgina, Ole Miss
- Allan Kiplagat, Middle Tennessee
- Shadrack Kipkurgat, Jacksonville State
- Ryan Olree, Georgia
Mid-Atlantic
- Dane Eike, Navy
- Luke Simpson, Pittsburgh
- Nick Sloff, Penn State
- Andrew Bitsko, Pittsburgh
South Central
- Michael Moiben, Texas A&M
- Andruw Villa, UTSA
- Jack Johnston, Texas A&M
- Paul Kiprotich, Stephen F. Austin
Midwest
- Jean Kipchumba, Missouri
- Luke Birdseye, Tulsa
- Jayde Rosslee, Bradley
- Ronald Ngetich, Oklahoma
Southeast
- Elsingi Kipruto, Louisville
- Nickson Kogei, Louisville
- Edward Bird, Kentucky
- Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky
- Caden Leonard, North Carolina, at-large
- Finlay Ross-Davie, Duke, at-large
Mountain
- Titus Kimaru, Texas Tech
- Thomas Croshaw, New Mexico State
- Bryce Denton, Air Force
- Sila Kiplagat, Utah Valley
West
- Solomon Kipchoge, Washington State
- Evans Kurui, Washington State
- Pedro Marin, California Baptist
- Brian Kiprotich, Boise State
Northeast
- Fredrick Kipkosgei, Hofstra
- Pierre Attiogbe, Cornell
- Collin Catherwood, UMass Amherst
- Duncan Robinson, Iona
Women’s individual qualifiers (38)
Great Lakes
- Mercy Jebitok, Akron
- Megan Hipple, Akron
- Rachael Hoover, Bowling Green
- Klaire Eighner, Michigan State
South
- Faith Chelangat, Auburn
- Mary Ogwoka, Tennessee
- Evalyne Wambui, Middle Tennessee
- Mercy Sergon, Jacksonville State
Mid-Atlantic
- Barrett Justema, Georgetown
- Maureen Cheruiyot, Pittsburgh
- Rosemary Shay, Villanova
- Tilly O’Connor, Villanova
South Central
- Elizabeth Khatevi, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
- Ruth Kimeli, Baylor
- Debora Cherono, Texas A&M
- Blezzin Kimutai, Tulane
- Valentine Jemutai, Stephen F. Austin, at-large
- Edna Chepkemoi, LSU, at-large
Midwest
- Domtila Cheruto, Oklahoma
- Emmaculate Jemutai, Kansas
- Sanae Hassnaoui, Oklahoma
- Ali Bainbridge, Nebraska
Southeast
- Brighter Jepchumba, Eastern Kentucky
- Ann Lemirisho, Kentucky
- Edna Chelulei, Eastern Kentucky
- Doricah Minsari Isoe, Kentucky
Mountain
- Caren Kipsirat, Utah Valley
- Eowyn Dalbec, Wyoming
- Natalie Swain, Utah State
- Ella Johnson, Air Force
West
- Mercy Chepkemoi, Arizona
- Kaiya Robertson, Boise State
- Tatiana Cornejo, Cal Poly
- Julia Flynn, Stanford
Northeast
- Adrienne Buettner-Cable, Boston University
- Sascha Letica, Connecticut
- Olivia Murray, Columbia
- Hebe Chadwick, Yale
What to watch
Solomon Kipchoge of Washington State leads the men’s individual group after a West regional win and a podium finish at last year’s NCAA Championships. Titus Kimaru of Texas Tech also won his region in the Mountain, while Elsingi Kipruto of Louisville won the Southeast.
On the women’s side, Elizabeth Khatevi of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won the South Central region, and Mercy Jebitok of Akron was the top individual qualifier from the Great Lakes.
Full team qualifiers, start lists, and live results will be updated in the championship hub ahead of race day.