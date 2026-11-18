Full list of 2026 NCAA DI cross country individual qualifiers: 38 men and 38 women advancing to nationals in Terre Haute, Ind. Watch all the action live on ESPNU and the ESPN App on Saturday, November 21 starting at 10 a.m. ET.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. The individual fields were announced last weekend, and the fields are now set for the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships. The complete team qualifiers are here.

Thirty-eight men and 38 women earned individual spots to join the 32-team fields in each race. The championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The women’s 6K is set for 10:20 a.m., followed by the men’s 10K at 11:10 a.m. Tickets and parking can be purchased in advance by visiting NCAATickets.com.

Individuals not on a qualifying team advanced by finishing among the first four in their region who were not on an automatic-qualifying team. Two at-large individuals were added in each race to complete the 38-person fields.

On the men’s side, the at-large selections were Caden Leonard of North Carolina and Finlay Ross-Davie of Duke, both from the Southeast Regionals. On the women’s side, the at-large selections were Valentine Jemutai of Stephen F. Austin and Edna Chepkemoi of LSU. Both athletes raced in the South Central Regionals.

Men’s individual qualifiers (38)

Great Lakes

Noah Nyageo, Akron Douglas Buckeridge, Purdue Lucas Towne, Cincinnati Nerius White, Purdue

South

Kidus Misgina, Ole Miss Allan Kiplagat, Middle Tennessee Shadrack Kipkurgat, Jacksonville State Ryan Olree, Georgia

Mid-Atlantic

Dane Eike, Navy Luke Simpson, Pittsburgh Nick Sloff, Penn State Andrew Bitsko, Pittsburgh

South Central

Michael Moiben, Texas A&M Andruw Villa, UTSA Jack Johnston, Texas A&M Paul Kiprotich, Stephen F. Austin

Midwest

Jean Kipchumba, Missouri Luke Birdseye, Tulsa Jayde Rosslee, Bradley Ronald Ngetich, Oklahoma

Southeast

Elsingi Kipruto, Louisville Nickson Kogei, Louisville Edward Bird, Kentucky Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky Caden Leonard, North Carolina, at-large Finlay Ross-Davie, Duke, at-large

Mountain

Titus Kimaru, Texas Tech Thomas Croshaw, New Mexico State Bryce Denton, Air Force Sila Kiplagat, Utah Valley

West

Solomon Kipchoge, Washington State Evans Kurui, Washington State Pedro Marin, California Baptist Brian Kiprotich, Boise State

Northeast

Fredrick Kipkosgei, Hofstra Pierre Attiogbe, Cornell Collin Catherwood, UMass Amherst Duncan Robinson, Iona

Women’s individual qualifiers (38)

Great Lakes

Mercy Jebitok, Akron Megan Hipple, Akron Rachael Hoover, Bowling Green Klaire Eighner, Michigan State

South

Faith Chelangat, Auburn Mary Ogwoka, Tennessee Evalyne Wambui, Middle Tennessee Mercy Sergon, Jacksonville State

Mid-Atlantic

Barrett Justema, Georgetown Maureen Cheruiyot, Pittsburgh Rosemary Shay, Villanova Tilly O’Connor, Villanova

South Central

Elizabeth Khatevi, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Ruth Kimeli, Baylor Debora Cherono, Texas A&M Blezzin Kimutai, Tulane Valentine Jemutai, Stephen F. Austin, at-large Edna Chepkemoi, LSU, at-large

Midwest

Domtila Cheruto, Oklahoma Emmaculate Jemutai, Kansas Sanae Hassnaoui, Oklahoma Ali Bainbridge, Nebraska

Southeast

Brighter Jepchumba, Eastern Kentucky Ann Lemirisho, Kentucky Edna Chelulei, Eastern Kentucky Doricah Minsari Isoe, Kentucky

Mountain

Caren Kipsirat, Utah Valley Eowyn Dalbec, Wyoming Natalie Swain, Utah State Ella Johnson, Air Force

West

Mercy Chepkemoi, Arizona Kaiya Robertson, Boise State Tatiana Cornejo, Cal Poly Julia Flynn, Stanford

Northeast

Adrienne Buettner-Cable, Boston University Sascha Letica, Connecticut Olivia Murray, Columbia Hebe Chadwick, Yale

What to watch

Solomon Kipchoge of Washington State leads the men’s individual group after a West regional win and a podium finish at last year’s NCAA Championships. Titus Kimaru of Texas Tech also won his region in the Mountain, while Elsingi Kipruto of Louisville won the Southeast.

On the women’s side, Elizabeth Khatevi of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won the South Central region, and Mercy Jebitok of Akron was the top individual qualifier from the Great Lakes.

Full team qualifiers, start lists, and live results will be updated in the championship hub ahead of race day.