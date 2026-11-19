GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The 2026 Fat Ox Endurance Runs return to Estrella Mountain Regional Park on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20-22, with the USATF 24-Hour Championship as the headline event. The 48-hour race starts at 8:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The USATF 24-Hour Championship starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and finishes at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

“The stakes are high, with the male and female winners earning automatic selection to the 2027 World Championships, provided they reach the minimum qualifying distances of 145 miles for men and 130 miles for women,” Aravaipa Running posted on its Instagram account.

How To Follow Live Tracking

Follow the race live on the official channels below. Final results will be posted here Sunday after the 8 a.m. finish.

Live results: Aravaipa Live – live.aravaiparunning.com

Aravaipa Live – live.aravaiparunning.com Live Stream: Watch Selected Streaming Coverage on Mountain Outpost YouTube Channel

Watch Selected Streaming Coverage on Mountain Outpost YouTube Channel Event page: Aravaipa Running – Fat Ox Endurance Runs

Aravaipa Running – Fat Ox Endurance Runs Championship page: USATF – 2026 USATF 24 Hour Championships

Schedule – All times are local MST (Starts: 10:00 a.m. EST)

Friday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m.: 48-hour, 24-hour, 12-hour, 6-hour start

48-hour, 24-hour, 12-hour, 6-hour start Friday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.: 100-mile start

100-mile start Friday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m.: 6-hour afternoon start

6-hour afternoon start Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.: 12-hour, 6-hour evening start

12-hour, 6-hour evening start Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m.: USATF 24-Hour Championship, 24-hour, 12-hour, 6-hour start

USATF 24-Hour Championship, 24-hour, 12-hour, 6-hour start Saturday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m.: 100K start

100K start Saturday, Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m.: 50K start

50K start Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.: 6-hour afternoon start

6-hour afternoon start Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.: 12-hour, 6-hour evening start

12-hour, 6-hour evening start Sunday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m.: 48-hour and USATF 24-hour finish

Course

The championship is run on a USATF-certified 0.988178-mile loop at Estrella Mountain Regional Park.

Course composition: 100 percent paved, nine feet wide

Elevation gain: six feet per loop

Max elevation: 923 feet

Pacers: Not permitted at Fat Ox Endurance Runs

Crew: Crew tents for the USATF Championship must remain within 100 meters to either side of the main aid station

The short, flat loop makes it a fast course for 24-hour totals, and a good course for first-time ultrarunners in the open timed races.

Prize Money and Awards

USATF will award $4,000 in total prize money for the championship, $2,000 per gender. The payout is the same for men and women.

1st: $1,200

2nd: $500

3rd: $300

USATF Championship medals will be awarded to the top 10 men and women, and to first through third finishers in masters divisions in five-year increments starting at 40. A masters runner can place in both the overall and masters categories.

To be eligible for USATF National Championship results, awards and prize money, an athlete must be a current USATF member and a United States citizen.

Top Contenders: USATF 24-Hour Championship

Aravaipa Running named 12 top contenders for the 2026 championship.

Men to watch:

Michael DeGeorge, Albany, N.Y.

Cody McKesson, Sedona, Ariz.

Zachary Szablewski, Ravensdale, Wash.

Jeff Garmire, Bozeman, Mont.

Don Reichelt, Littleton, Colo.

Jeffrey Urbanski, Broomfield, Colo.

Women to watch: