Top 10 women's teams to watch at the 2026 NCAA cross country championships, with regional scores, depth and why each team can win in Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The women’s team race at the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships looks set to be a three-way battle at the top: a strong favorite, the defending champion, and a team that posted the lowest score in regionals.

No. 1 BYU and lead runner Jane Hedengren enter as the top-ranked team in the final USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll. No. 2 NC State, the defending national champion, is led by the undefeated Hannah Gapes. No. 3 West Virginia joins the competition after a 19-point victory at regionals, achieving the lowest women’s team score across all nine regionals this year.

This list ranks the 10 women’s teams to watch based on the final coaches’ poll, regional scores, front-end strength and 1-5 spread. It is a teams-to-watch list, not a prediction of the exact finishing order.

Read Also: NCAA Cross Country Championships 2026: Men’s Teams to Watch, Top 10 Favorites

How to read this list

Lower score wins. Regional scores are from Friday, Nov. 13, over 6K.

Regional scores are from Friday, Nov. 13, over 6K. Poll rank is the final USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll, Nov. 16. It reflects the vote after regionals, not the regional finish alone.

It reflects the vote after regionals, not the regional finish alone. Front runners matter, but depth wins. A team with two runners in the top 10 and a tight 1-5 spread is harder to beat than a team with one star and a gap.

Women’s teams to watch, 1-10

1. BYU, No. 1, 317 points in coaches’ poll

Why it matters: BYU has ranked No. 1 since Oct. 20, with seven first-place votes in the final poll. The Cougars won the Big 12 Championship title before finishing third in the Mountain Region with 81 points, behind New Mexico’s 45 and Northern Arizona’s 67. The team entered nationals as an at-large selection. Do not read the third-place finish as a drop in form. The Diljeet Taylor-coached team raced regionals without star runner Jane Hedengren, ranked No. 2 in the FloTrack final College XC Rankings. If Hedengren returns at full strength, BYU’s ceiling is higher than what it showed at regionals. The Cougars are aiming for a seventh national title and first since 2024.

2. NC State, No. 2, 314 points

Why it matters: Defending national champion. NC State won the Southeast Region for a 10th straight year with 71 points. Hannah Gapes won in 18:42.2, undefeated this season, breaking the course record by 47.6 seconds and winning by 14.5 seconds. NC State’s 71 points were the most it scored during its current streak, which shows the region was deeper this year. Gapes, who finished fifth at the national championships in Columbia, Missouri, in 2025, gives the Wolfpack the field’s best frontrunner, and the team has won when it counts. Notably, NC State, seeking its fifth national championship, is ranked No. 4 in FloTrack’s rankings.

3. West Virginia, No. 3, 308 points

Why it matters: West Virginia has been on the up this postseason and is expected to be a major challenger for the national title. The Mountaineers won the Mid-Atlantic Region with 19 points, the lowest women’s team score of regionals. Went 1-2-3-4-9. Joy Naukot won in 19:19 to lead the sweep at the front. Mercy Kinyanjui (19:20), Sheila Chepkirui (19:22) and Alexis Lamb (19:25) were also part of that frontrunning group. When the winner is part of a 19-point team, the form is real. The Big 12 runner-up won its third consecutive regional title and is ranked No. 2 by FloTrack. This is not a one-race surprise.

4. Alabama, No. 4, 303 points

Why it matters: Won the South Region with 21 points, the lowest score in South Region history. Went 1-2-5-6-7, led by the No. 4-ranked Caren Kiplagat in 19:20.6. Alabama’s 1-5 spread was 19.7 seconds, the tightest elite pack in the women’s field. Alabama won the South for a third time in five years. That pack, not one star, is why the Crimson Tide, who are No. 3 in the FloTrack final rankings, can contend for the podium.

5. New Mexico, No. 5, 290 points

Why it matters: Won the Mountain Region with 45 points, topping Northern Arizona’s 67 points and No. 1 BYU’s 81 points. Pamela Kosgei led a 1-2-3 sweep for New Mexico at altitude, with Mercy Kirarei (19:11.58) and Marion Jepngetich (19:23.98) closely following her. Kosgei won with a time of 19:08.3. New Mexico defended its regional title through impressive front-running depth rather than relying on a single star. This depth, featuring its top three runners ranked among FloTrack’s top 20 individuals, is expected to perform well on a flat, fast course at sea level.

6. Northern Arizona, No. 6, 274 points

Why it matters: Surprisingly finished second in the Mountain Region with 67 points, behind New Mexico. The Big Sky champs placed all five scoring athletes in the top 25, with Ava Mitchell and Elsa Sundqvist in ninth and 10th. Northern Arizona was the only team other than New Mexico to keep all five scorers in the top 25 in perhaps the deepest women’s regional race of that day. That consistency is what keeps the Lumberjacks in the top 10, as they have no runners ranked in FloTrack’s top-50. The team finished 8th at last year’s national championships.

7. Florida, No. 7, 271 points

Why it matters: Finished second in the South Region with 74 points, behind Alabama’s historic 21. Florida is the defending South Region champion from last year and earned an automatic qualifier for a fourth straight year. The Gators’ score looks high only because Alabama was historic. The Sunshine State team, which finished fifth last year, has the experience to move up on a day when other teams fade.

8. Oregon, No. 8, 233 points

Why it matters: The Big Ten champion won the West Region with 38 points, beating Washington State’s 109. Diana Cherotich won in 18:55.6, a new course record at Arcade Creek and the first Oregon women’s win in the West since 2012. Cherotich was joined in the top five by Juliet Cherubet in third and Daila Freis in fourth. The Ducks, who were third at the national championships in 2025, won their sixth regional title in program history and its first since 2024. That front three can run with anyone.

9. South Carolina, No. 9, 230 points

Why it matters: Finished second in the Southeast Region with 100 points, behind NC State’s 71. South Carolina used its depth to hold off Clemson for the region’s final automatic qualifying spot, with five runners in the top 40. South Carolina does not have a Gapes-level front runner, but five scorers in the top 40 is how a team stays in the top 10 at nationals.

10. Iowa State, No. 10, 223 points

Why it matters: Won the Midwest Region with 72 points, beating No. 11 Oklahoma State’s 91. Iowa State has won or contended in the Midwest every year since 2010, except 2019. The Cyclones won for the first time since 2018, even as Oklahoma State and Iowa State combined for the top five finishers. Iowa State’s win came against a strong field, not an easy one, and the Cyclones got three runners in the top five: Betty Kipkore (19:19) and Rosemary Longisa (19:20) were second and third, while Mercy Kibet (19:30) finished fifth.

What it means for Terre Haute

BYU vs. NC State is the headline. BYU has the poll rank. NC State has the defending title and the hottest runner in Hannah Gapes, though BYU’s Jane Hedengren should be well-rested

BYU has the poll rank. NC State has the defending title and the hottest runner in Hannah Gapes, though BYU’s Jane Hedengren should be well-rested West Virginia and Alabama are the pack teams. Both won regionals with historic low scores and tight 1-5 spreads. If those packs hold, they can beat a team with a bigger gap.

Both won regionals with historic low scores and tight 1-5 spreads. If those packs hold, they can beat a team with a bigger gap. Watch New Mexico’s 1-2-3. A sweep at altitude is hard to repeat, but Kosgei, Kirarei and Jepngetich showed they can run together at the front.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Course: LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, Ind.

LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, Ind. Women’s 6K: 10:20 a.m. ET

10:20 a.m. ET Men’s 10K: 11:10 a.m. ET

11:10 a.m. ET TV and stream: ESPNU and the ESPN App from 10 a.m. ET

How we compiled this list

Poll ranks are from the final USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, Nov. 16. Regional scores are from official regional results as reported by the USTFCCCA and host schools. Team qualifiers are from the NCAA announcement on Nov. 14. This list includes only the 32 qualified women’s teams, ranked here as the 10 to watch.

Sources: NCAA qualifiers announcement, USTFCCCA regional recap, USTFCCCA Women’s Coaches’ Poll, Nov. 16

For the individual context behind these teams, see our companion piece: Regional Champions’ Winning Times Heading Into 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships