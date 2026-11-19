Top 10 men's teams to watch at the 2026 NCAA cross country championships, with regional scores, depth and why each team can win in Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The men’s team race at the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships is wide open at the front, but the form at regionals separated the true contenders from the rest of the 32-team field.

New Mexico enters as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll. Defending champion Oklahoma State enters as the team that knows how to win in November. Colorado, Alabama, and Oregon all enter off regional titles or podium-level depth.

This list ranks the 10 men’s teams to watch based on the final coaches’ poll, regional scores, front-end strength, and 1-5 spread. It is a teams-to-watch list, not a prediction of the exact finishing order.

For the individual context behind these teams, see our companion piece: Regional Champions’ Winning Times Heading Into 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships

How to read this list

Lower score wins. Regional scores are from Friday, Nov. 13, over 10K.

Regional scores are from Friday, Nov. 13, over 10K. Poll rank is the final USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll, Week 7. It reflects the vote before nationals, not the regional finish alone.

It reflects the vote before nationals, not the regional finish alone. Front runners matter, but depth wins. A team with two runners in the top 10 and a tight 1-5 spread is harder to beat than a team with one star and a gap.

Men’s teams to watch, 1-10

1. New Mexico, No. 1, 330 points in coaches’ poll

Why it matters: The Lobos won the Mountain Region, 35-42 over No. 2 Colorado and No. 6 BYU. Went 2-3-5-6 with Collins Kiprotich second and Pasanjo Kitonga leading the pack behind regional winner Titus Kimaru of Texas Tech. Vincent Chirchir was fifth in that race for New Mexico. The top-ranked team finished a program-best second last year, with Kiprotich finishing sixth, and the team enters as the unanimous favorite for its first national title. The Darren Gauson-coached team has three returning All-Americans. The Lobos are also the top-ranked team in the FloTrack final College XC Rankings, released earlier this week.

2. Colorado, No. 2, 319 points

Why it matters: Finished second in the Mountain Region with 42 points, with five runners in the top 15 at 4-9-10-11-13. Two weeks earlier, the Buffaloes won the Big 12 title over Oklahoma State and BYU. Meshack Kipruto, who is No. 2 in FloTrack’s individual rankings, won the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational earlier this season and is a true individual title contender, with Dominic Serem, Jake Liebert and Isaiah Givens expected to support him. A win would be Colorado’s first national title since 2014.

3. Oklahoma State, No. 3, 306 points

Why it matters: Defending national champion and preseason No. 1. The Cowboys bounced back from the Big 12 defeat to win the Midwest Region for a fourth straight year, 57-61 over conference rivals No. 8 Iowa State. Brian Musau won in 28:47.1, and Denis Kipngetich was second in 28:50. Together, Musau and Kipngetich have combined for five career top-five finishes at the NCAA Championships since 2023. A podium finish would be Oklahoma State’s fifth in the past six years. These standouts were top-10 finishers at the national championships last season.

4. Alabama, No. 4, 297 points

Why it matters: The improving Crimson Tide won the South Region for a third straight year, 48-54 over No. 7 Florida. Went 2-6-7-8 without Dismus Lokira, the 2024 regional champion who is expected to return this weekend. Alabama’s best finish in 24 NCAA Championship appearances is third in 2009. This is its best chance to match or beat that mark.

5. Oregon, No. 5, 281 points

Why it matters: The Ducks won the West Region, 51-110 over Washington, a comfortable 59-point margin, and continue to improve. The team had four top-10 finishers, with just a 0.3-second spread between its 7-8-9-10 placers. Oregon has 20 top-four finishes in program history, including six national titles. That history plus this depth makes the Ducks a podium threat, and Simeon Birnbaum is expected to be among the top 20 finishers.

6. BYU, No. 6, 273 points

Why it matters: The Cougars finished third in the Mountain Region with 65 points, behind New Mexico and Colorado, and entered nationals as an at-large team. Do not read the third-place finish as a drop in form. Thirteen of the first 14 finishers in the Mountain Region were from New Mexico, Colorado, or BYU. The Cougars, who won national titles in 2019 and 2024, were in the deepest regional race of the day and still have the depth to contend for a podium spot.

7. Florida, No. 7, 251 points

Why it matters: Finished second in the South Region with 54 points, behind Alabama. It is Florida’s first automatic qualifier since 2013. Kelvin Cheruiyot, who is ranked No. 6 in FloTrack’s rankings, won the South Region in 29:01.5, the fastest South Region winning time on that course. Florida has a frontrunner and a low score. That combination travels well to Terre Haute.

8. Iowa State, No. 8, 249 points

Why it matters: Finished second in the Midwest Region with 61 points, just four points behind defending champion Oklahoma State. It is Iowa State’s fourth straight runner-up finish at the Midwest Regional. The Cyclones pushed Oklahoma State to its highest winning score in years and have the pack to stay in the podium race if their fourth and fifth runners move up.

9. Wake Forest, No. 9, 248 points

Why it matters: Won the Southeast Region for a second straight year, 72-104 over Eastern Kentucky. Put all five scorers in the top 25 without Rocky Hansen. Wake Forest was the only program in the Southeast with more than four scorers in the top 25. That is depth that can hold up over 10K at nationals.

10. Arkansas, No. 10, 247 points

Why it matters: Finished second in the South Central Region with 48 points, behind Tulane’s 44. Nick Busienei won in 28:57.1, with teammate Ernest Cheruiyot second in 29:02.5. It is the fifth straight year an Arkansas runner has won the South Central individual title. Arkansas went 1-2 at regionals. That front-end strength is what keeps the Razorbacks in the top-10 conversation.

What it means for Terre Haute

New Mexico does not need to be perfect. With four runners in the top six at regionals, the Lobos can win without an individual champion.

With four runners in the top six at regionals, the Lobos can win without an individual champion. Oklahoma State and Colorado are the closers. Both the Cowboys and Buffs have runners who have been top five at nationals before. That experience matters in the last 2K.

Both the Cowboys and Buffs have runners who have been top five at nationals before. That experience matters in the last 2K. Watch the 4-5 gap. Alabama, Oregon, and Wake Forest all won regionals with tight packs. If that pack holds in Terre Haute, they can jump a team with a bigger spread. Two-time champion Iowa State is another Big 12 team to watch.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Course: LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, Ind.

LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, Ind. Women’s 6K: 10:20 a.m. ET

10:20 a.m. ET Men’s 10K: 11:10 a.m. ET

11:10 a.m. ET TV and stream: ESPNU and the ESPN App from 10 a.m. ET

How we compiled this list

Poll ranks are from the final USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, Week 7. Regional scores are from official regional results as reported by the USTFCCCA and host schools. Information from FloTrack’s final College XC Rankings was also referenced. Team qualifiers are from the NCAA announcement on Nov. 14. This list includes only the 32 qualified men’s teams, ranked here as the 10 to watch.

Sources: NCAA qualifiers announcement, U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association regional recap, USTFCCCA Week 7 Men’s Coaches’ Poll, FloTrack Rankings.

Poll order and regional scores are from the final Week 7 coaches’ poll and the USTFCCCA regional recap.