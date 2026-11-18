Every regional champion's winning time heading into the 2026 NCAA cross country championships, for men and women, with course and margin context.

The fastest time at regionals does not guarantee a national title. The courses vary in elevation, mud, wind, and turns, making raw times non-comparable. What these winning times indicate is who arrives in top form, who wins with authority, and who breaks a course record to reach Terre Haute. In several regions, the second-place finisher ran faster than the winner of a slower region.

For example: CJ Sullivan was second in the Mid-Atlantic in 29:49.5, faster than the winners in the Great Lakes (29:55) and Northeast (30:11). George Couttie was second in the Southeast in 28:36.8, faster than the winners in the Mountain, Midwest, South Central, South, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes, and Northeast.

This list indicates who won each region, the margin of victory, and the type of course, as the athletes head into the NCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind.

Every time is from the nine NCAA Division I regional championships on Friday, Nov. 13. Every winner qualified for the NCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. Find a USTFCCCA regional recap here

Read Also: 2026 NCAA DI Cross Country Individual Qualifiers: Full List of 38 Men, 38 Women

How to read this list

Men raced 10K. Women raced 6K.

Order is fastest winning time to slowest winning time among champions only. It is not a ranking of all runners at regionals.

It is not a ranking of all runners at regionals. Margin of victory and course records matter more than the raw time. A win by 20 seconds on a slow course tells you more than a fast time on a fast course.

Men, 10K, regional winners, fastest to slowest

1. Elsingi Kipruto, Louisville, Southeast, 28:20.3

Why it matters: Program record. Won by nearly 20 seconds. The fastest winning time of any regional, on a day when the Southeast produced the fastest overall race. Kipruto has been in great postseason form as he also clocked a fast 22:03.5 over 8K at the 2026 ACC Cross Country Championships to set a meet record.

2. Solomon Kipchoge, Washington State, West, 28:37.6

Why it matters: Won by 12 seconds over teammate Evans Kurui in the deepest region in the country. Washington State did not qualify as a team, so Kipchoge enters as a true individual threat. See The Regional Top Times

3. Titus Kimaru, Texas Tech, Mountain, 28:41.9

Why it matters: Won at altitude in Albuquerque by 8.3 seconds over New Mexico’s Collins Kiprotich. A front-running win at altitude translates well to a flat, fast course at sea level.

4. Brian Musau, Oklahoma State, Midwest, 28:47.1

Why it matters: Outkicked teammate Denis Kipngetich, 28:50.0, to end a three-year regional win streak. Musau was fourth at the 2025 NCAA Championships. He knows how to close at nationals and is ranked No. 4 in the FloTrack final College XC Rankings. His teammate Denis Kipngetich is No. 1 on the list, but since he wasn’t a regional champion, he doesn’t make the winners’ list here. Still a dangerous man to watch. – Top Midwest Regional Times

5. Nick Busienei, Arkansas, South Central, 28:57.1

Why it matters: Fifth straight Arkansas winner in this region. Teammate Ernest Cheruiyot was second in 29:02.5. Arkansas went 1-2, which is the kind of front-end strength that scores low.

6. Kelvin Cheruiyot, Florida, South, 29:01.5

Why it matters: Fastest South Region winning time on that course. Nine men broke the old record. Cheruiyot won the race, even as Alabama won the team title, 48-54.

7. Bailey Habler, Villanova, Mid-Atlantic, 29:47.7

Why it matters: Led Villanova to a 39-point team win with teammate CJ Sullivan second in 29:49.5. Villanova’s 1-5 spread was just 16.0 seconds, the tightest pack of any men’s regional champion.

8. William Zegarski, Butler, Great Lakes, 29:55.0

Why it matters: Won by 12.2 seconds over Toledo’s Patrick Kiprop. Butler did not qualify as a team, but Zegarski enters as a proven front-runner.

9. Fredrick Kipkosgei, Hofstra, Northeast, 30:11.0

Why it matters: Back-to-back Northeast winner on a slow, muddy Bethpage course. Do not judge the time. Judge the repeat win on the hardest course of the nine regionals. He owns a PB of 29:04.9 set when finishing 38th at the 2025 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.

Women, 6K, regional winners, fastest to slowest

1. Hannah Gapes, NC State, Southeast, 18:42.2

Why it matters: Undefeated this season. Broke the course record by 47.6 seconds. Won by 14.5 seconds. Led NC State to a 10th straight regional title. This is the hottest entry into nationals on either side. Gapes seems to be building momentum heading into the national championship, as she is ranked No. 1 in the FloTrack final College XC Rankings.

2. Diana Cherotich, Oregon, West, 18:55.6

Why it matters: New course record at Arcade Creek. First Oregon woman to win the West since 2012. She pulled away late after being within half a second of Arizona’s Mercy Chepkemoi at the penultimate checkpoint. Top Times

3. Elizabeth Khatevi, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, South Central, 18:58.2

Why it matters: Back-to-back winner. Won by 7.9 seconds over Baylor’s Ruth Kimeli, 19:06.1. Arkansas’ Isca Chelangat was third in 19:06.2, 0.1 second behind Kimeli. Khatevi was 46th at the 2025 NCAA Championships and enters with championship experience. She was also the only runner to post a time under 19 minutes in this regional 6K race this season.

4. Pamela Kosgei, New Mexico, Mountain, 19:08.3

Why it matters: Led a 1-2-3 New Mexico sweep at altitude, with Mercy Kirarei and Marion Jepngetich right behind. New Mexico won the team title with 45 points. That is front-running depth, not one star. BYU was without star runner Jane Hedengren, who is ranked No. 2 in the FloTrack final College XC Rankings. Kosgei sits a No. 6.

5. Billah Jepkirui, Oklahoma State, Midwest, 19:18.9

Why it matters: Second career Midwest title. Won by 1.0 second over Iowa State’s Betty Kipkore. Oklahoma State and Iowa State combined for the top five finishers, the deepest women’s regional race of the day. Jepkirui is ranked No. 3 by FloTrack individual running heading into the national championships.

6. Joy Naukot, West Virginia, Mid-Atlantic, 19:19.1

Why it matters: Led the lowest women’s team score of regionals. West Virginia won with 19 points. When the winner is part of a 19-point team, the form is real.

7. Caren Kiplagat, Alabama, South, 19:20.6

Why it matters: Led Alabama to 21 points, the lowest score in South Region history. Alabama’s 1-5 spread was 19.7 seconds. That is the tightest elite pack in the women’s field.

8. Keira Rogan, Syracuse, Northeast, 19:46.9

Why it matters: Won on a heavy Bethpage course where times ran slow across the board. Rogan’s win helped Syracuse take third as a team and secure an at-large bid.

9. Karina James, Toledo, Great Lakes, 19:55.2

Why it matters: Led Toledo’s sweep of the women’s top three and a team title. Toledo won the Great Lakes as a program on both sides.

What it means for Terre Haute

Gapes and Kipruto enter as the form runners. Both broke records and won by big margins. But keep an eye out for the likes of well-rested Jane Hedengren, plus Caren Kiplagat, Diana Cherotich and Billah Jepkirui.

Both broke records and won by big margins. But keep an eye out for the likes of well-rested Jane Hedengren, plus Caren Kiplagat, Diana Cherotich and Billah Jepkirui. New Mexico, Alabama, Oregon , and even Villanova enter as the form teams. Their winners were part of low scores and tight packs.

, Their winners were part of low scores and tight packs. Do not overread Kipkosgei and Rogan on time alone. Both won on the slowest course. Their repeat wins and toughness matter more at Terre Haute, which has hosted 13 NCAA Division I championships since 2002 and rewards patience in wind.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Course: LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, Ind.

LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, Ind. Women’s 6K: 10:20 a.m. ET

10:20 a.m. ET Men’s 10K: 11:10 a.m. ET

11:10 a.m. ET TV and stream: ESPNU and the ESPN App from 10 a.m. ET

How we compiled this list

All times were taken from official regional results as reported by the NCAA, USTFCCCA, and host schools. This list includes only the nine men’s champions and nine women’s champions. It does not rank all runners at regionals. For a true fastest-times list across all finishers, second- and third-place finishers in fast regions would outrank several champions in slow regions.

Sources: NCAA qualifiers announcement, https://www.ncaa.com/news/cross-country-men/article/2026-11-14/2026-ncaa-di-mens-and-womens-cross-country-championships-qualifiers-announced | USTFCCCA regional recap, https://www.ustfccca.org/2026/11/featured/recap-2026-ncaa-di-cross-country-regional-championships | USTFCCCA official qualifiers, https://www.ustfccca.org/2026/11/featured/official-qualifiers-announced-for-2026-ncaa-di-cross-country-championships