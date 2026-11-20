The Nike Cross Regional Northwest opens the 2026 Nike Cross Regionals weekend Friday, Nov. 20, at The Course in Spokane Valley, Wash. The meet runs Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, with Rising Stars and Open races leading into the two championship races Saturday afternoon. The top two teams in each championship race and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 5 in Portland, Ore.

LIVE UPDATES

Updated Friday, Nov. 20

Friday: Rising Stars races are underway at The Course in Spokane Valley.

Saturday: Championship races are at 2:15 p.m. Pacific for girls and 2:55 p.m. Pacific for boys.

Check back here for championship team scores, individual champions, and NXN qualifiers as results become official.

How to Watch NXR Northwest 2026

Live stream: RunnerSpace+

RunnerSpace+ Subscription: A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event. Replays: If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch every race in full.

How to Follow Live Results and Live Tracking

Live results: Follow live results and leaderboard tracking on Athletic.net

Follow live results and leaderboard tracking on Athletic.net Athletic.net: Entries and results are posted on Athletic.net for all championship, Open, and Rising Stars races.

Entries and results are posted on Athletic.net for all championship, Open, and Rising Stars races. Championship field: The championship entry list is up on Athletic.net with more than 200 girls and boys entered.

NXR Northwest 2026 Schedule

All times Pacific. Subject to change.

Friday, Nov. 20

2:35 p.m.: Broadcast begins

Broadcast begins 2:50 p.m.: Girls Rising Stars 5K, Section 2

Girls Rising Stars 5K, Section 2 3:35 p.m.: Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 3

Saturday, Nov. 21

7:30 a.m.: Broadcast begins

Broadcast begins 7:45 a.m.: Grade School and Middle School Boys and Girls 3K

Grade School and Middle School Boys and Girls 3K 8:15 a.m.: Girls Rising Stars 5K, Section 1

Girls Rising Stars 5K, Section 1 8:55 a.m.: Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 2

Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 2 9:30 a.m.: Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 1

Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 1 10:05 a.m.: Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 3

Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 3 10:45 a.m.: Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 2

Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 2 11:20 a.m.: Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 1

Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 1 11:55 a.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 4

Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 4 12:30 p.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 3

Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 3 1 p.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 2

Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 2 1:30 p.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 1

Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 1 2:15 p.m.: Girls Championship Race 5K

Girls Championship Race 5K 2:55 p.m.: Boys Championship Race 5K

The girls race is at 2:15 p.m. Pacific and the boys race is at 2:55 p.m. Pacific. That is 5:15 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. Eastern.

The Course

Venue: The Course, Spokane Valley, 2520 N Flora Rd., Spokane Valley, Wash.

The Course, Spokane Valley, 2520 N Flora Rd., Spokane Valley, Wash. Distance: 5,000 meters for championship races

5,000 meters for championship races Course: The 46-acre venue features courses for 3-, 5-, 6-, 8- and 10-kilometer distances. It officially opened this fall and is the host site for this year’s NXR Northwest after one year at the Spokane Polo Grounds.

The 46-acre venue features courses for 3-, 5-, 6-, 8- and 10-kilometer distances. It officially opened this fall and is the host site for this year’s NXR Northwest after one year at the Spokane Polo Grounds. Course records: Boys: Yosuke Shibata, 14:28.0, 2026 Girls: Morgan Delaney, 17:11.2, 2026



Shibata set the boys’ course record, covering the 5-kilometer layout in 14 minutes, 28 seconds at the Bob Firman Invitational at The Course Spokane Valley.

What Is at Stake