The Nike Cross Regional Northwest opens the 2026 Nike Cross Regionals weekend Friday, Nov. 20, at The Course in Spokane Valley, Wash. The meet runs Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, with Rising Stars and Open races leading into the two championship races Saturday afternoon. The top two teams in each championship race and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 5 in Portland, Ore.
LIVE UPDATES
Updated Friday, Nov. 20
- Friday: Rising Stars races are underway at The Course in Spokane Valley.
- Saturday: Championship races are at 2:15 p.m. Pacific for girls and 2:55 p.m. Pacific for boys.
- Check back here for championship team scores, individual champions, and NXN qualifiers as results become official.
How to Watch NXR Northwest 2026
- Live stream: RunnerSpace+
- Subscription: A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.
- Replays: If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch every race in full.
How to Follow Live Results and Live Tracking
- Live results: Follow live results and leaderboard tracking on Athletic.net
- Athletic.net: Entries and results are posted on Athletic.net for all championship, Open, and Rising Stars races.
- Championship field: The championship entry list is up on Athletic.net with more than 200 girls and boys entered.
NXR Northwest 2026 Schedule
All times Pacific. Subject to change.
Friday, Nov. 20
- 2:35 p.m.: Broadcast begins
- 2:50 p.m.: Girls Rising Stars 5K, Section 2
- 3:35 p.m.: Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 3
Saturday, Nov. 21
- 7:30 a.m.: Broadcast begins
- 7:45 a.m.: Grade School and Middle School Boys and Girls 3K
- 8:15 a.m.: Girls Rising Stars 5K, Section 1
- 8:55 a.m.: Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 2
- 9:30 a.m.: Boys Rising Stars 5K, Section 1
- 10:05 a.m.: Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 3
- 10:45 a.m.: Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 2
- 11:20 a.m.: Girls Open Invitational 5K, Section 1
- 11:55 a.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 4
- 12:30 p.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 3
- 1 p.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 2
- 1:30 p.m.: Boys Open Invitational 5K, Section 1
- 2:15 p.m.: Girls Championship Race 5K
- 2:55 p.m.: Boys Championship Race 5K
The girls race is at 2:15 p.m. Pacific and the boys race is at 2:55 p.m. Pacific. That is 5:15 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. Eastern.
The Course
- Venue: The Course, Spokane Valley, 2520 N Flora Rd., Spokane Valley, Wash.
- Distance: 5,000 meters for championship races
- Course: The 46-acre venue features courses for 3-, 5-, 6-, 8- and 10-kilometer distances. It officially opened this fall and is the host site for this year’s NXR Northwest after one year at the Spokane Polo Grounds.
- Course records:
- Boys: Yosuke Shibata, 14:28.0, 2026
- Girls: Morgan Delaney, 17:11.2, 2026
Shibata set the boys’ course record, covering the 5-kilometer layout in 14 minutes, 28 seconds at the Bob Firman Invitational at The Course Spokane Valley.
What Is at Stake
- States: Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming
- Automatic NXN qualifiers: Top two clubs in each gender in the championship race
- Individual NXN qualifiers: Top five individuals not on a qualifying club
- At-large: Six at-large team berths will be named later, plus up to five more individuals.