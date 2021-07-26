Connect with us

World Athletics ratified world records of Warholm, Gidey, Holloway
Arizona Blockburger twins, Johnnie, Alyssa transfer to USC for 2021-22 season

Sha’Carri Richardson confirmed for 2021 Prefontaine Classic

Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko gets six-year ban

Qatari 400m runner Abdalelah Haroun dies in crash at 24

Controversy over “Olympic qualifying standards” Olympian off Tokyo team
Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after breaking the men's 400m hurdles world record at the 2021 Bislett Games Oslo Diamond League meeting on July 1, 2021

World Athletics ratified world records of Warholm, Gidey, Holloway

Letesenbet Gidey, Sifan Hassan, Keely Hodgkinson, Grant Holloway, and Karsten Warholm world records have been ratified by World Athletics.

Published

With a few days before the track and field action begins at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the world records set by Letesenbet Gidey, Sifan Hassan, Keely Hodgkinson, Grant Holloway, and Karsten Warholm have been ratified, World Athletics confirmed on Monday.

What Are The World Records That Were Ratified

Women’s world 10,000m records
29:01.03 Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) Hengelo 8 June 2021
29:06.82 Sifan Hassan (NED) Hengelo 6 June 2021

Women’s world U20 indoor 800m record
1:59.03 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) Vienna 30 January 2021

Men’s world indoor 60m hurdles record
7.29 Grant Holloway (USA) Madrid 24 February 2021

Men’s world 400m hurdles record
46.70 Karsten Warholm (NOR) Oslo 1 July 2021

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

Dutch star Hassan ran 29:06.82 at the FBK Games – a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – in Hengelo on 6 June to take more than 10 seconds off the world 10,000m record of 29:17.45 which had been set by Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana at the Olympic Games in Rio on 12 August 2016.

That mark would not stand for long, however, as just two days later Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey improved the record by another five seconds on the same track in the Dutch city, running 29:01.03 to win the Ethiopian Trials. Both marks have now been ratified.

Gidey, who last year set a world 5000m record of 14:06.62, said: “I expected to run the world record. Next I will try again, to run maybe 28:56.”

The pair are set to go head-to-head over 10,000m at the Olympics, where double world champion Hassan is also entered for the 1500m and 5000m.

FOLLOW LIVE: When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

Karsten Warholm Takes Down 400m Hurdles Mark

Less than a month after those 10,000m records it was Karsten Warholm’s turn to add his name to the world record book as the Norwegian two-time world champion clocked 46.70 at the Oslo Bislett Games, the fourth Wanda Diamond League meeting of this season, to break Kevin Young’s long-standing world 400m hurdles record of 46.78 set at the Olympics in Barcelona on 6 August 1992.

With Sydney McLaughlin having clocked 51.90 at the US Olympic Trials, it meant that both the women’s and men’s world 400m hurdles records were broken within the same week.

Over the winter it was another hurdler, Holloway, creating history. Racing at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid on 24 February, the world 110m hurdles champion clocked 7.29 to improve Colin Jackson’s long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record of 7.30 set on 6 March 1994.

Also during the indoor season, Britain’s Hodgkinson ran 1:59.03 at the Indoor Track & Field Vienna meeting on 30 January to take exactly two seconds off the previous world U20 indoor 800m record set by Ethiopia’s Meskerem Legesse on 14 February 2004.

The world U20 indoor 800m record was further improved by the USA’s Athing Mu on 27 February as she ran 1:58.40 at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That record was ratified in May.

World Athletics

