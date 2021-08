2021 Prefontaine Classic Distance Night results

Results from the Prefontaine Classic Distance Night in Eugene, as Sifan Hassan missed breaking the women’s 5000 meters world record and Francine Niyonsaba defeated Letesenbet Gidey win the women’s two-mile race on Friday night.

Double Olympic champion Hassan was hoping to break the women’s 5000m world record of 14:06.62, which was set by Gidey in 2020, but the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner was unable to get close to the mark, running 14:27.89 to dominate the field.

Meanwhile, Burundian runner Niyonsaba controlled the women’s two-mile race by clocking 9:00.75 to easily defeat Gidey (9:06.74) and Kenya’s Hellen Obiri (9:14.55).

Check out the Prefontaine Classic Distance Night Results Below

Men’s Mile

Final PLACE NAME BIRTHDATE NAT. MARK 1. George BEAMISH 24 OCT 1996 NZL 3:54.86 2. Craig ENGELS 01 MAY 1994 USA 3:55.41 3. Charles PHILIBERT-THIBOUTOT 31 DEC 1990 CAN 3:55.48 4. Samuel PRAKEL 29 OCT 1994 USA 3:55.99 5. Archie DAVIS 16 OCT 1998 GBR 3:57.00 6. Henry WYNNE 18 APR 1995 USA 3:57.43 7. Peter CALLAHAN 01 JUN 1991 BEL 3:57.49 8. Tripp HURT 30 OCT 1992 USA 3:58.15 9. Vincent CIATTEI 21 JAN 1995 USA 4:00.45 Erik SOWINSKI 21 DEC 1989 USA DNF Timothy SEIN 01 FEB 1988 KEN DNF

Women’s 2 Miles

Final PLACE NAME BIRTHDATE NAT. MARK 1. Francine NIYONSABA 05 MAY 1993 BDI 9:00.75 2. Letesenbet GIDEY 20 MAR 1998 ETH 9:06.74 3. Hellen OBIRI 13 DEC 1989 KEN 9:14.55 4. Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN 18 FEB 1997 GER 9:18.16 5. Amy-Eloise MARKOVC 05 AUG 1995 GBR 9:21.98 6. Elise CRANNY 09 MAY 1996 USA 9:22.44 7. Katie WASSERMAN 08 APR 1998 USA 9:40.82 8. Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI 26 MAY 1994 KEN 9:40.86 9. Katie RAINSBERGER 18 AUG 1998 USA 9:41.79 10. Taryn RAWLINGS 17 APR 1996 USA 9:55.94 Addy TOWNSEND 1997 CAN DNF Allison CASH 01 NOV 1994 USA DNF

Women’s 5000m

Final

PLACE NAME BIRTHDATE NAT. MARK 1. Sifan HASSAN 01 JAN 1993 NED 14:27.89 2. Senbere TEFERI 03 MAY 1995 ETH 14:42.25 3. Fantu WORKU 29 MAR 1999 ETH 14:42.85 4. Loice CHEMNUNG 22 FEB 1997 KEN 14:43.65 5. Alicia MONSON 13 MAY 1998 USA 14:48.49 6. Abbey COOPER 25 MAY 1992 USA 14:52.37 7. Sheila CHELANGAT 11 APR 1998 KEN 14:52.66 8. Meskerem MAMO 13 APR 1999 ETH 15:01.29 9. Laura GALVÁN 05 OCT 1991 MEX 15:10.38 10. Rachel SCHNEIDER 18 JUL 1991 USA 15:13.15 11. Emily INFELD 21 MAR 1990 USA 15:24.78 12. Andrea SECCAFIEN 27 AUG 1990 CAN 15:32.01 Kate VAN BUSKIRK 09 JUN 1987 CAN DNF Beatrice CHEBET 05 MAR 2000 KEN DNF

Women’s 1500m