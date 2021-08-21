Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah inched even closer to Florence Griffith Joyner 100 meters world record on Saturday after she blasted to 10.54 seconds (0.9m/s) to win the event at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – Diamond League meeting here at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on August 21.

But while the Olympic champion and her fellow Jamaican teammates were extending their dominance in the women’s sprint after the Olympics, American Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the Games because of suspension, finished down the track in ninth place with a time of 11.14s as she was never in contention.

Thompson-Herah, who clocked 10.61s to set the Olympic record at the Tokyo Games last month, returned to action for the first time since winning her treble to dominate the women’s 100m as Jamaican athletes swept the podium spots once again.

Her time was not only a world-leading performance, but also a Jamaican national record and Diamond League best.

Only the late Flo Jon has ever run faster than the Jamaican record holder with the 33-year-old world record of 10.49sec.

“To come back with a PB after the championships, that is amazing. I haven’t run that fast in five years,” the Olympic champion said. “It means a lot to me…because my job is to inspire a generation.

“I have more races, so I don’t get too excited, too carried away. I have to continue doing the job.”

Multiple global champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Tokyo silver medalist behind Thompson-Herah finished second again with a time of 10.73s, while Shericka Jackson posted 10.76s to collect third place and equalled her personal best.

USA’s Teahna Daniels also had an impressive performance, posting a new personal best of 10.83 for fourth, while Ivory Coast sprinter Marie Josée Ta Lou was fifth in 10.90s and American Javianne Oliver and Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji both ran 10.96.

Meanwhile, after failing to live up to the pre-race hype, Richardson said she will return stronger.

“Coming out today, it was a great return back to the sport. I wanted to be able to come and perform after having a month off and dealing with all I was dealing with,” she told NBC.

“I’m not upset with myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I am capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the *expletive* you want, because I am here to stay. I am not done.

“I am the sixth fastest women in this game, ever. And nobody can ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners, but they are not done seeing me yet. Period.”

