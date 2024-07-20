Aaliyah Butler dominates 400m at Holloway Pro Classic in Florida

Fort Lauderdale native Aaliyah Butler showcased her Olympic-caliber talent here on Friday ( July 19), clinching victory in the women’s 400m at the PUMA American Track League’s Holloway Pro Classic.

The University of Georgia sophomore clocked an impressive 50.14 seconds, outpacing her more experienced competitors in her final tune-up before the Paris Olympics.

Butler, who secured her Olympic berth with a second-place finish at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, demonstrated her readiness for the global stage.

The 20-year-old’s performance at the University of Florida here on Friday marked her fifth-fastest time ever.

“I just wanted to get out really fast and work on my start and finish hard because going to the Olympics it’s all or nothing,” Butler said post-race.

Her strategy paid off as she surged ahead at the 200m mark and maintained her lead to the finish line.

Butler’s personal best of 49.71 seconds, set during her runner-up performance at the Olympic Trials, highlights her podium potential for the upcoming Games.

The Miami Northwestern High School graduate expressed excitement about competing against the world’s elite in Paris.

“Going to the Olympics, everybody is really in [the] top tier and top of the world. It will really push me to do better,” Butler added, highlighting her competitive spirit and determination.

In Friday’s race, USA’s Bailey Lear claimed second place with a time of 50.51 seconds, while Jamaica’s Skyler Franklin secured third at 51.01.

As Butler prepares to depart for Paris next week, her commanding performance at the Holloway Pro Classic serves as a promising indicator of her Olympic prospects.

The Fort Lauderdale track community will be watching closely as this young talent from Florida takes on the world’s best in the 400m event at Paris 2024.