How to watch the PUMA American Track League Holloway Pro Classic?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the PUMA American Track League's Holloway Pro Classic at the University of Florida for free on YouTube.

Erriyon Knighton in action over 200m at the USATF Outdoor Championships 2022
Several Paris 2024-bound athletes will continue their respective preparations for the Games in Florida on Friday, July 19. You can watch live streaming coverage of the PUMA American Track League’s Holloway Pro Classic at the University of Florida for free on YouTube. Follow live results here.

The live-action gets underway at 6:20 p.m. ET with the women’s long jump, while the men’s 100m heats will be the first track event on the schedule, starting at 6:34 p.m. USA’s Trayvon Bromell, Liberia’s Joseph Fanbullah, and Jamaicans Julian Forte and Sandrey Davison are all in the lineup.

Read more: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson Headline Jamaica Paris 2024 Olympic Team

The women’s 100m hurdles field is stacked with talent, including USA champion Masai Russell, fellow Paris-bound hurdler Grace Stark, Keni Harrison, and Amber Hughes. World record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria is also on the start list.

Several Olympians and world-class athletes, including Athing Mu, Quincy Wilson, Matthew Boling, Erriyon Knighton, and Jamaica’s Bryan Levell, will also compete at the PUMA American Track League Holloway Pro Classic.

2024 PUMA American Track League Holloway Pro Classic

Schedule: Timetable

6:20 PM – Women’s Long Jump (Flights)
6:20 PM – Men’s Long Jump (Live)
6:34 PM – Men’s 100m – Prelims (Live)
6:50 PM – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Heats)
7:00 PM – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Heats)
7:10 PM – Men’s 110m Hurdles – Prelims (Heats)
7:20 PM – Women’s Triple Jump (Flights)
7:25 PM – Women’s 100m Hurdles – Prelims (Heats)
7:40 PM – Men’s Triple Jump (Flights)
7:40 PM – Women’s 100m (Heats)
7:48 PM – Men’s 100m – Finals (Scheduled)
7:56 PM – Men’s 800m (Heats)
8:05 PM – Women’s 800m (Heats)
8:13 PM – Men’s 400m (Heats)
8:21 PM – Women’s 400m (Heats)
8:30 PM – Men’s 200m (Heats)
8:38 PM – Women’s 200m (Done)
8:48 PM – Men’s 110m Hurdles – Finals (Scheduled)
8:57 PM – Women’s 100m Hurdles – Finals (Scheduled)

