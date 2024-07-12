Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson Headline Jamaica Paris 2024 Olympic Team

Jamaica’s track and field team for the Paris 2024 Olympics is nothing short of a who’s who of global champions and rising stars. The talented squad is headlined by global champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Hansle Parchment.

Two-time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce, the 100m queen, will be aiming to add to her impressive Olympic medal haul, having claimed titles in 2008 and 2012, as well as a silver in Tokyo. Her teammate and former training partner, Shericka Jackson, is also in the squad and is set to challenge for gold in both the 100m and 200m, after securing bronze in the shorter sprint in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Parchment, the surprise 110m hurdles gold medalist in Tokyo, will be back to defend his title, joined by teammates Orlando Bennett and Rasheed Broadbell.

The Jamaican squad is brimming with young talent as well, including the sensational triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert and the lightning-fast 100m sprinter Kishane Thompson, who clocked a blistering 9.77 seconds at the national trials, making him the joint-ninth fastest man in history. NCAA champion Nickisha Pryce and former junior star Ackera Nugent are also in the team.

Notably absent from the team is the men’s 4x400m relay squad, after it failed to qualify disappointingly at the World Athletics Relays earlier this year and missed out again at the Jamaica Olympic Trials.

However, the Jamaican women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams will be looking to reclaim the Olympic titles they last won in Rio 2016.

Other standouts include world champion Danielle Williams in the 100m hurdles, two-time World Championships bronze medalist Rushell Clayton in the 400m hurdles, and world silver medalists Danniel Thomas-Dodd and Shanieka Ricketts in the shot put and triple jump, respectively.

Jamaican team for Paris

WOMEN

100m: Tia Clayton, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson

200m: Niesha Burgher, Shericka Jackson, Lanae-Tava Thomas

400m: Junelle Bromfield, Nickisha Pryce, Stacey Ann Williams

800m: Natoya Goule-Toppin, Adelle Tracey

1500m: Adelle Tracey

100m hurdles: Janeek Brown, Ackera Nugent, Danielle Williams

400m hurdles: Rushell Clayton, Janieve Russell, Shiann Salmon

High jump: Lamara Distin

Long jump: Chanice Porter, Ackelia Smith

Triple jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, Kimberly Williams

Shot put: Lloydricka Cameron, Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Discus: Samantha Hall

Hammer: Nayoka Clunis

4x100m: Tia Clayton, Shashalee Forbes, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson

4x400m: Junelle Bromfield, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Nickisha Pryce, Stacey Ann Williams

MEN

100m: Ackeem Blake, Oblique Seville, Kishane Thompson

200m: Andrew Hudson, Bryan Levell

400m: Sean Bailey, Jevaughn Powell, Deandre Watkin

800m: Navasky Anderson

110m hurdles: Orlando Bennett, Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment

400m hurdles: Roshawn Clarke, Jaheel Hyde, Malik James-King

High jump: Romaine Beckford

Long jump: Tajay Gayle, Carey McLeod, Wayne Pinnock

Triple jump: Jaydon Hibbert, Jordan Scott

Shot put: Rajindra Campbell

Discus: Ralford Mullings, Traves Smikle, Roje Stona

4x100m: Ackeem Blake, Jehlani Gordon, Oblique Seville, Kishane Thompson

MIXED

4x400m: Zandrian Barnes, Raheem Hayles, Andrenette Knight, Ashley Williams