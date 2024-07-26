Olympic Games

How to Watch the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in USA

You can watch the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, July 26, live on the NBC Olympic platforms, including Peacock and the NBC App.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be a unique and historic event, taking place along the Seine River rather than in a traditional stadium. Some people endorsed this new vision, while others remain skeptical about whether this new format will work.

For those in the USA unable to be in Paris to experience this tradition, you can watch live streaming and television coverage across the NBC Olympic platforms.

Here are the details on how, when, and where to watch Paris 2024 in the USA:

When
Date: Friday, July 26, 2024
Time: Begins at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) with coverage starting at noon ET. An enhanced encore will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where
Location: The ceremony will take place along the Seine River in Paris, concluding at the Trocadéro near the Eiffel Tower.

How to Watch
Television: Live coverage will be available on NBC starting at noon ET, with the main ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. There will also be a primetime encore at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Streaming: The ceremony can be streamed live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app. (Paris Preview Show) PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Additional Details
Unique Format: This is the first time the Olympic Games opening ceremony will be held on water, featuring athletes traveling along the Seine River.
Performers: While the official lineup of performers has not been disclosed, there are rumors of appearances by artists such as Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter.
Team USA: Basketball superstar LeBron James and tennis phenom Coco Gauff have been given the honor of being the flag bearers for Team USA at Paris 2024.

This comprehensive coverage ensures that viewers in the USA can enjoy the historic and visually stunning opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from multiple platforms.

Meanwhile the track and field schedule of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin on Thursday, August 1 with the 20 Kilometres Race Walk events. Stay tuned for regular reports, results and start list as the Games progress.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 20 years of running experience, as well as 12 years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, European Athletics, Cayman Net News, AFP, and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com. Smith holds a degree in Communication and Journalism. Twitter | LinkedIn | News Break Writer
Previous Article Noah Lyles London Diamond League in before Olympic Games Noah Lyles Sets PB in London Diamond League, Sends Olympic Message To Jamaicans
