Shericka Jackson v Christine Mboma in the 200m in Zurich

ZURICH, Switzerland — Shericka Jackson will only line up in the women’s 200 meters at the 2021 Wanda Diamond League final this week. The Jamaican sprinter who was eligible to run both the 100m and 200m has only been confirmed for the latter at the Weltklasse Zurich meeting in Switzerland on Thursday, September 9.

READ MORE: Video highlights: Mboma beats Jackson, Sha’Carri in Brussels

Jackson, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 100m bronze medalist, has been in fine form in both the short sprint events this season, but it is understood that she’s beginning to feel a bit of fatigue, following a busy schedule before and after the Tokyo Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This means that she will not battle with Jamaican compatriot and Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who will only race in the 100m. Olympic silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is yet to be confirmed for the meeting, despite stating over the weekend that she would race in Zurich.

Last time out, Jackson finished second in a fast race at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels, running a time of 21.95 seconds, which is the second-fastest in her career.

The 27-year-old, on that day, was beaten by Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma, who again will feature at the Weltklasse Zurich meeting and will start as the favorite.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Namibia teenager who ran 21.84secs to win in Brussels has four sub-22 seconds clockings this season and is ranked No. 4 in the world in 2021, while Jackson is ranked No. 5 this season with her PB of 21.82sec.

The women’s 200m at the 2021 Weltklasse Zurich meeting in Switzerland on Thursday will also include world champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi, and Swiss darling Mujinga Kambundji.