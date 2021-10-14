How to follow the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals live results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 1 Northern Arizona and No. 2 Notre Dame headline a strong men’s field for the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals, while all eyes might be on No. 10 Utah in the women’s race. You can follow live results and updates from the meeting on Friday, as we brace for the business part of the cross country season. Live results will be available.

Date: Friday, Oct. 15

Time: 8:35 a.m. (ET) local

Where: Apalachee Regional Park (Course Map (PDF))

Thursday, October 14

9 AM – 5 PM – Packet Pick-Up/Course Review

Friday, October 15

6:00 AM Course Opens

8:00 AM Men’s 8K GARNET

8:35 AM Women’s 6K GARNET

9:10 AM Men’s 8K OPEN

9:45 AM Women’s 6K OPEN

Many cross country fans have been waiting to see this Florida State University Invitational meet since the start of the season and they will get the chance to see where their favorite programs sit ahead of the respective conference championships, which will get underway in two weeks time.

Leading the way on the men’s side is defending national champion and the top ranked Lumberjacks, who will face-off against the second-ranked Irish, No. 5 BYU, No. 7 Colorado, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 17 Wake Forest, and host No. 20 Florida State.

Other ranked programs set to feature in Tallahassee are No. 22 Alabama, No. 24 Texas, No. 25 Weber State, No. 28 Ole Miss, and No. 30 Charlotte.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, No. 10 Utah will field its strong team this weekend and many eyes will be on the Utes to see if they can repeat the sort of performance that saw them surprising everyone at the Dellinger Invitational last month.

Coach Kyle Kepler’s team will face another super lineup on Friday when it comes up against teams such as No. 5 Colorado, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 14 Mississippi, and No. 15 Florida State.

The likes of No. 24 Georgetown, No. 27 Kentucky, and No. 28 Toledo will all be in the mix as well and I am expecting some exciting battles between some of the country’s best.