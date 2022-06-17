PHILADELPHIA – High school sensation Cade Flatt just missed breaking the National High School Record for the Boys 800m at the 2022 New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, on Friday (17) after running 1:46.48. He was targeting 1:46.45.

Flatt, who indicated before the meeting that he’s the US greatest high school 800m runner ever, was hoping to cement that by breaking the long-standing national record on Friday. Click here to watch the race.

Fast-Opening 400m By Cade Flatt

However, after getting off to a very fast start, which saw him cover the opening 400m in 51.15 seconds, following some quick pace running by Judson Lincoln IV (Columbia-MD), Flatt powered away from the field with a closing solo effort to break the tape in a new personal best but missed his ultimate target by .03 seconds.

The long-standing national high school 800m record of 1:46.45 was set by Michael Granville of Bell Gardens-CA in 1996. Read more: The New Balance Nationals Outdoor 2022: Preview, top athletes, live stream, full schedule and order of events

Flatt entered the 2022 New Balance Nationals with a personal best time of 1:46.51, which he clocked at the Track Night NYC meeting on Randalls Island in New York City, on 20 May.

The Marshall County senior kept his eye on the clock all the way down the home straight on Friday and he was absolutely disappointed at missing the record for a second time in almost one month apart.

In the end, he finished his prep career as the second high schooler of all time. He is heading to Ole Miss in the fall to continue his career at the collegiate level.

Flatt was also declared for the 2022 U.S. Outdoor Championships where he will take on the seniors next week in Eugene, Oregon, in his attempt to make Team USA’s World Athletics Championships 800 team.

Meanwhile, Isabel Conde De Frankenberg won the girls’ race after clocking 2:05.61 to smash her previous lifetime best of 2:06.53, set in San Antonio, Texas, on 30 April.

The Sophomore from Cedar Park, Tex., defeated Angelina Napoleon (2:06.69) and Micah Trusty (2:07.12).

