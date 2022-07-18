Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase ran a championship record and personal best of 2:18:11 to win the women’s marathon gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 4 here in Eugene, Oregon on Monday (18). The following are the full results from the women’s world championships marathon.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s defending champion Ruth Chepngetich was forced to withdraw from the race at around the halfway mark with a reported stomach problem. Read more: Report – Tamirat Tola Runs Away With World Championships Marathon Victory: RRW

Gebreslase broke away from fellow leader Judith Korir of Kenya in the final two kilometers and then powered home for the victory today –improving on the previous championship record of 2:20:57 by Great Britain’s Paula Radcliffe in, Helsinki, Finland, in 2005. Read more: Day 4 – Order of events schedule and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022

“I am very happy and I want to give all the glory to God,” said Gebreslase, who improved on her previous personal best of 2:18:18, set in the Tokyo marathon for third place in March.

“The Kenyan runner asked me to pass her but I stayed patient. Towards 40km, I felt strong and decided to leave.”

Gebreslase said the victory by fellow Ethiopian Tamirat Tola, who also ran championship record of 2:05:36 to win the men’s marathon race on Sunday, motivated her to deliver in the women contest.

“Tola’s win yesterday motivated me a lot today,” she added.

Korir, making her World Athletics Championship debut, was rewarded for her early front running with the silver medal in a time of 2:18:20 to set a personal best, with Israel’s Lonah Salpeter claiming the bronze medal in 2:20:18.

“The Ethiopian runners are very fast. It not easy to run with them, but I tried my best,” said Korir after her silver medal performance.

Meanwhile, Salpeter, who was 66th in last year’s Olympic marathon in Sapporo was delighted to be on the podium this time around.

“I remained patient after the ladies pushed early in the race, no matter (how) the race would unfold,” she told reporters. “Today, it was really a fantastic achievement. The marathon starts at 30km.”

Nazret Weldu ran an Eritrean national record of 2:20:29 for fourth place, with three Americans finishing in the top eight.

Local runner Sara Hall was in fifth place in 2:22:10, Emma Bates ran a personal best of 2:23:18 for seventh and Keira D’Amato crossed the finish line in 2:23.34 for eighth.

World Championships 2022 women’s marathon results

Pos. ATHLETE NAT TIMES

1 Gotytom GEBRESLASE 2:18:11

2 Judith Jeptum KORIR 2:18:20

3 Lonah Chemtai SALPETER 2:20:18

4 Nazret WELDU 2:20:29

5 Sara HALL 2:22:10

6 Angela TANUI 2:22:15

7 Emma BATES 2:23:18

8 Keira D’AMATO 2:23:34

9 Mizuki MATSUDA 2:23:49

10 Citlali MOSCOTE 2:26:33

11 Deshun ZHANG 2:28:11

12 Jess PIASECKI 2:28:41

13 Leslie SEXTON 2:28:52

14 Sarah KLEIN 2:30:10

15 Militsa MIRCHEVA 2:30:20

16 Alisa VAINIO 2:30:29

17 Tereza HROCHOVÁ 2:30:39

18 Risper GESABWA 2:30:47

19 Mieke GORISSEN 2:31:06

20 Beverly RAMOS 2:31:10

21 Zhanna MAMAZHANOVA 2:31:15

22 Zhixuan LI 2:31:20

23 Maor TIYOURI 2:31:54

24 Hanna LINDHOLM 2:32:08

25 Carolina WIKSTRÖM 2:32:24

26 Kinsey MIDDLETON 2:32:56

27 Élissa LEGAULT 2:37:35

28 Adrijana POP ARSOVA 2:41:20

29 Kit Ching YIU 2:43:13

30 Munkhzaya BAYARTSOGT 2:46:09

31 Chun-Yu TSAO 2:47:02

41 km Aydee HUAMAN 2:58:40

Who Didn’t Finished The World Athletics Championships marathon at Oregon22

Hitomi NIIYA DNS

26 km Immaculate CHEMUTAI DNF

30 km Ashete BEKERE DNF

Half Marathon Andrea Paola BONILLA DNF

Half Marathon Rosa CHACHA DNF

39 km Ababel YESHANEH DNF

28 km Charlotte PURDUE DNF

25 km Rose HARVEY DNF

Half Marathon Ruth CHEPNGETICH DNF