The 2022 Wanda Diamond League series continues on Wednesday (10) in Monaco and you can watch live streaming coverage of the Herculis EBS 2022 meeting in Stade Louis II stadium on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels.

How to watch the 2022 Monaco Wanda Diamond League in the USA?

The first event of the day will begin at 12:00 pm ET, but you can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Monaco Wanda Diamond League meeting in the United States on Peacock TV premium and NBC Sports, starting at 2:00 pm ET with the 400m hurdles for women.

For those viewing in Canada, you can watch on CBC, for those looking to watch in the United Kingdom, the BBC iPlayer and BBC 3 will provide the coverage, while Flow Sports will cover the Caribbean territories and Australia will be covered by Fox Sports.

A dozen world champions are set to feature at the meet, including Michael Norman, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Faith Kipyegon, Emmanuel Korir, Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Kelsey-Lee Barber, and Jake Wightman and I am expecting some stimulating battles in the hunt for spots at the season finale in Zurich on 7-8 September.

The men’s 1000m race will take place at 2:14 pm ET and it involves Korir and Wightman, the world 800m and 1500m respective champions at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month.

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson will go head-to-head in the women’s 100m with British champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Daryll Neita and Americans Melissa Jefferson and Aleia Hobbs also in the field.

Order of events at the 2022 Monaco Wanda Diamond League timestable on Aug. 10

12:30 – Long Jump Men’s Final

13:20 – Pole Vault Women’s Final

13:35 – Javelin Throw Women’s Final

13:45 – High Jump Men’s Final

14:04 – 400m Hurdles Women’s Final

14:14 – 1000m Men’s Final

14:24 – 100m Women’s Final

14:26 – Triple Jump Women’s Final

14:32 – 1500m Women’s Final

14:47 – 110m Hurdles Men’s Final

14:56 – 800m Women’s Final

15:06 – 400m Women’s Final

15:16 – 3000m Men’s Final

15:33 – 200m Men’s Final

15:44 – 3000m Steeplechase Women’s Final