MONACO (August 9) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will aim for another fast time when she goes up against compatriot Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100m at the 2022 Monaco Wanda Diamond League meeting on Wednesday (10). Read more: How to watch the 2022 Monaco Wanda Diamond League on Aug. 10?

Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Monaco Wanda Diamond League meeting in the United States on Peacock TV premium and NBC Sports, starting at 2:00 pm ET.

What is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce vs Shericka Jackson head-to-head record?

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have met six times in head-to-head meetings in the 100m and the former is yet to taste a defeat from those half-a-dozen clashes, as she leads the series 6-0.

The last two head-to-head 100m clashes came at major championships.

Fraser-Pryce took the silver medal behind companion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Olympic Games in Tokyo ahead of Jackson who took the bronze medal in 2021 before the five-time world champion defeated the 200m world champion at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month.

Heading into the 2022 Monaco Wanda Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, Fraser-Pryce is undefeated in the 100m this season and leads the world with a 10.66 seconds performance.

The 35-year-old has also clocked 10.67 seconds four times already this season and could go even faster if the conditions are favorable in the Stade Louis II stadium.

Save Shell-Ann Fraser-Pryce after running 10.67 in the 100m at the 2022 Paris Diamond League. Photo: Wanda Diamond League AG

Meanwhile, Jackson enters the clash with a personal best of 10.73 secs, done to win the silver medal in Eugene, on 17 July.

Since then, the 28-year-old who like Fraser-Pryce, opted to side-step the Commonwealth Games 2022, only ran 11.13 secs to win a meet in Italy, but she is hoping to go faster in Monaco.

“I love competing with Shelly,” she said at the pre-event press conference on Tuesday. “She brings out the best of me, when we are competing in the 100m.

“She always brings her ‘A’ game. I’m looking for super exciting times tomorrow.”

Americans Melissa Jefferson and Aleia Hobbs who were both finalists at the world championships, as well as compatriots Twanisha Terry and Tamara Clark are expected to be among the leading challengers to the Jamaicans.

Olympic finalist and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Daryll Neita, as well as Ivory Coast 2017 double world silver medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou are on the start list for Wednesday.

How fast will Fraser-Pryce run at the Monaco Wanda Diamond League meeting? Can Shericka Jackson spring a surprise upset?