BIRMINGHAM, England (August 6) — Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a third global championship sprint double in her career after winning the 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (6).

Who won the 200m Commonwealth Games medals?

Thompson-Herah, a two-time Olympic Games 100m and 200m sprint double champion, totally dominated her rivals in the half-lap event here at the Alexander Stadium this weekend to secure the gold medal in a Commonwealth Games record time of 22.02 seconds.

Save Photo finish of the women’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022

The Jamaican stormed around the bend to take a big advantage heading into the home straight and no one could match her leg speed down the final stretch as she pulled away to win by almost half a second ahead of the next finisher. Read more: Jamaica breaks world U20 4x100m world record – World U20 Championships full results

Nigerian young sprinter Favour Ofili clocked 22.51 seconds to take the silver medal while Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia, running in her first competition since suffering a groin injury in May, ran 22.80 seconds for the bronze.

Natalliah Whyte of Jamaica was sitting well in the bronze medal position but she was overtaken by Mboma in the closing meters and had to settle for fourth in 23.06.

What was Jereem Richards’ 200m Commonwealth Games winning time?

Meanwhile, the men’s 200m also produced a Commonwealth Games record after Jereem Richards successfully retained his title in style, clocking a personal best of 19.80 seconds.

The Trinidad and Tobago champion blazed around the bend in the opening 100m to cover the men in front of him and then powered down the straight to extend his advantage en route to the comfortable victory.

Save Men’s 200m photo finish at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Richards, who won the title in Australia in 2018 after England’s Zarnel Hughes was disqualified for a lane infraction, was winning his second global title in 2022, following his gold medal performance in the 400m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March.

Hughes collected the silver medal with a time of 20.12 secs, with Joseph Paul Amoah of Ghana clocking 20.49 for the bronze medal.

Photo: Birmingham2022

Final – Official Result Rank CGA Name Time Record 1 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 22.02 GR 2 NGR Favour OFILI 22.51 3 NAM Christine MBOMA 22.8 4 JAM Natalliah WHYTE 23.06 5 GAM Gina BASS 23.13 6 AUS Ella CONNOLLY 23.21 7 CAN Natassha McDONALD 23.21 =SB 8 SCO Beth DOBBIN 23.4

Final – Official Result Rank CGA Name Time Record 1 TTO Jereem RICHARDS 19.8 GR & PB 2 ENG Zharnel HUGHES 20.12 SB 3 GHA Joseph Paul AMOAH 20.49 4 CMR Emmanuel ESEME 20.61 SB 5 CAN Brendon RODNEY 20.65 6 NGR Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE 20.76 7 SWZ Sibusiso MATSENJWA 20.92 8 PAK Shajar ABBAS 21.16