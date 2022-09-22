The Oklahoma State Cross Country Course is the home of the Cowboy Jamboree, one of the nation’s oldest races. Since its inception in 1937, the Cowboy Jamboree has offered over 6,000 runners the chance to run on one of the greatest cross country courses in the country. You can follow all the live online results and team scores from the race on Saturday (24). Cowboy Jamboree Live Results

How To Follow The 2022 Cowboy Jamboree?

As Oklahoma State prepares for the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree on September 24, the tentative schedule is as follows: the gun will sound for the women’s “college” race (6K) at 8:00 a.m. CT, followed by the men’s “college” race (8K) at approximately 8:30. The women’s and men’s “invitational” races will start at approximately 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. CT, respectively. Immediately following will be the boy’s 5K at 10:30 a.m. and the girl’s 5K at 11 a.m.



The OSU Cross Country Course underwent a recent multi-million dollar renovation and successfully hosted the 2019 Midwest Regional and the 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships.

In the beginning, the course was only two miles in length but has now grown into an 8K trek. The course is a 5K loop that is run twice for major championship races. One of those is the Midwest Regional Championship, which was held on the Jamboree course in 1996, 2003 and most recently in 2008. The course also hosted the Big 12 Cross Country Championships in 2010 and 2015.

The course itself is grass, with wood chips making for a soft surface for the OSU harriers to train on year round. The rolling hills give it an added element that makes the course perfect for training in many different scenarios. The course also has something that many cross country courses do not have in this day and age – steps located in three positions on the course.

Each set is three steps, which gives the course the feeling of a typical European cross country course. The many features of the OSU Cross Country Course help runners experience a course that is challenging and unique at the same time. The location is one of the best possible as it is only a half mile from the track and cross country locker rooms, which allows easy access to a great running experience and also optimal conditions for workouts.

Another characteristic which sets the OSU course apart from any other in the country is the fact that it is one of the few courses actually located on a college campus. This provides a great opportunity for not only the team members to utilize the course, but also for the other students and faculty of this great university to have easy access.

The Cowboy Jamboree has grown to the point where it is now one of the largest non-championship races held in the country with hundreds of teams and thousands of participants. Over 80 college and university teams competed at the Jamboree in 2010, and with the traditions that have been passed down over the years the Cowboy Jamboree will continue to be one of the best and longest-running cross country meets in the country.

One of the main goals of Oklahoma State University and the cross country coaching staff is to continue the experience that so many runners, coaches and spectators have experienced for decades and to continue those traditions for many more years to come.