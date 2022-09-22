MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 Roy Griak Invitational will go off on Friday (23) when the University of Minnesota hosts one of the nation’s elite cross country competitions at Les Bolstad Golf Course. You can follow all the live results and team score updates for every race on the day. Results

The eight-race event begins with the NCAA D1 races, starting with the Merrill Fischbein Men’s Gold (DI) race at 10:30 a.m. CT and followed by the Jack Johnson Women’s Gold race at 11:15 a.m. CT. The NCAA DII and DIII races will follow before the meet concludes with the high school competitions. Purchase Spectator Tickets | Live Scoring | College/University/unattached | High School | Spectators | Maps | Hotels | Results

“We’re just super excited for Friday, it’s going to be a great competition. We’ve got a ton of great teams coming from all over the country that will challenge all levels of our team, and we’re excited to see where we stack up against the best in the country,” said Gophers alum and coach Sarah Hopkins.

Nationally Ranked Teams Competing At The 2022 Roy Griak Invitational

In the National Rankings

Between the men’s and women’s Division I race there will be nine ranked teams competing at this year’s Griak. The Wisconsin men and women are the highest ranked teams participating with the men ranked No. 7 and the women at No. 13.

Also on the men’s side is No. 9 ranked Iowa State and No. 28 Michigan State. On the women’s side Wisconsin is joined by No. 14 Colorado State, No. 19 Utah, No. 23 Michigan State, No. 25 Ohio State and No. 26 Iowa State.

Full Participating Division I Men’s Teams at the 2022 Roy Griak Invitational:

Minnesota will be joined by Iowa State, Michigan State, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Delaware, Utah, Idaho, UNLV, St. Thomas, Temple, Wichita State, NDSU, Santa Clara, Nevada, UND, SDSU, Manitoba, Cal Baptist, Colorado State

Full Participating Division I Women’s Teams at the 2022 Roy Griak Invitational:

Iowa State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Ohio State, Delaware, Colorado State, Utah, Minnesota, Idaho, UNLV, St. Thomas, Temple, Miami (FL), Santa Clara, NDSU, Nevada, UND, SDSU, Manitoba, Cal Baptist, Wichita State.

Griak Tickets on Sale

Skip the wait on race day and purchase tickets for the Roy Griak Invitational online at GopherSports.com

Photo by University of Minnesota

Roy Griak Invitational Schedule

10:30 am – Merrill Fischbein Men’s Gold (DI)

11:15 am – Jack Johnson Women’s Gold (DI)

12:00 pm – Jo Rider Men’s Maroon Race (DII & III)

12:45 pm – Suzy Wilson Women’s Maroon Race (DII & III)

3:00 pm – Larry Zirgibel HS Boys Gold

3:45 pm – Gary Wilson HS Girls Gold

4:30 pm – Lefty Wright Boys HS Maroon

5:15 pm – High School Girls Maroon