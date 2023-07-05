CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule day 4

The CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule on Day 4, along with live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of the event on the Centro Caribe Sports Channel. The fourth day of competition will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with the Men’s Hammer Throw final, while the Women’s Heptathlon contest starts at 6:05 p.m.

Watch Day 4: CAC Games 2023 Live Streaming

One of the highlighted events on the CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule today is the Women’s Triple Jump final. The event will feature Olympic and world champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who will start as the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal.

Rojas comes into this event as the world leader with a mark of 14.96 meters, but expect the Cubans, Leyanis Pérez and Liadagmis Povea, who is ranked behind her in second and third on the world’s top list, to put up a stiff fight for the title.

A total of nine finals are on the fourth-day schedule, with the men’s and women’s 200m, 800m, and the sprint hurdles also on the list of events to look out for on the track.

CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule on Day 4