The CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule on Day 4, along with live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of the event on the Centro Caribe Sports Channel. The fourth day of competition will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with the Men’s Hammer Throw final, while the Women’s Heptathlon contest starts at 6:05 p.m.
Watch Day 4: CAC Games 2023 Live Streaming
One of the highlighted events on the CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule today is the Women’s Triple Jump final. The event will feature Olympic and world champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who will start as the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal.
Rojas comes into this event as the world leader with a mark of 14.96 meters, but expect the Cubans, Leyanis Pérez and Liadagmis Povea, who is ranked behind her in second and third on the world’s top list, to put up a stiff fight for the title.
A total of nine finals are on the fourth-day schedule, with the men’s and women’s 200m, 800m, and the sprint hurdles also on the list of events to look out for on the track.
READ MORE: Owens-Delerme sets CAC Games Decathlon record with 8281pts
CAC Games 2023 track and field schedule on Day 4
- 6:00 PM: Men’s Hammer Throw Final
- 6:05 PM: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heat 1
- 6:10 PM: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heat 2
- 6:40 PM: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump
- 7:00 PM: Men’s 200m Semi-Final Heat 1
- 7:10 PM: Men’s 200m Semi-Final Heat 2
- 7:20 PM: Men’s 200m Semi-Final Heat 3
- 7:30 PM: Women’s 200m Semi-Final Heat 1
- 7:40 PM: Women’s 200m Semi-Final Heat 2
- 7:50 PM: Women’s 200m Semi-Final Heat 3
- 8:00 PM: Women’s Triple Jump Final
- 8:10 PM: Men’s 800m Final
- 8:30 PM: Women’s 800m Final
- 8:45 PM: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
- 8:50 PM: Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
- 8:55 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Final
- 9:10 PM: Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
- 9:30 PM: Men’s 200m Final
- 9:50 PM: Women’s 200m Final
- 10:15 PM: Women’s Heptathlon 200m Heat 1
- 10:20 PM: Women’s Heptathlon 200m Heat 2