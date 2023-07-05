EUGENE, Oregon, (July 6) – The 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships women’s 400m start list boasts a number of well-known names, including Britton Wilson, Talitha Diggs, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The highly anticipated championships will span four days, starting from July 6 through to July 9, and will be hosted at Oregon’s renowned Hayward Field.

Britton Wilson Opts For Flat Event Only At Trials

Despite securing a respectable 5th-place finish in the 400m hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at this same venue last summer, and boasting an impressive time of 53.23 seconds this year, Britton Wilson has made a strategic decision to forgo the barriers event at this year’s U.S. Championships.

Instead, she will shift her focus to the open 400m race and is definitely one of the title contenders. The NCAA Indoor 400m champion currently hold the second-fastest time in the world this year, having clocked an impressive time of 49.13 seconds at the SEC Championships in May.

Wilson is slated to compete in heat one of the event on Thursday at Hayward Field, where she will face-off with Lynna Irby-Jackson. Irby-Jackson finished third in this event at the 2022 U.S. Championships before unfortunately eliminated from the World Athletics Championships during the semifinals.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Hunts 400m Title

Similarly, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic and world champion in the 400m hurdles, has opted to skip the barriers event in favor of the open event at this year’s trial.

Despite already securing a spot on the team as the reigning world champion, McLaughlin-Levrone is required to participate in the U.S. Trials to remain eligible for selection for world championship in Budapest in Hungary in August.

With a season and personal best of 49.51 seconds, the 23-year-old has shown remarkable form this year, clocking an additional impressive time of 49.71 seconds and has the potential to go much faster at the trials. In heat two, McLaughlin-Levrone will contend with tough opponents such as Makenzie Dunmore, Quanera Hayes, and Kendall Ellis.

Can Defending Champion Talitha Diggs Repeat?

Meanwhile, Talitha Diggs, the defending national champion, will embark on her title defense starting from heat three. The Florida Gator star has been in her best form this year, but she will aim to replicate last year’s feat when it matters.

Diggs will face off against talented contenders like Jermaisha Arnold from Texas A&M, Wadeline Jonathas, and Alexis Holmes in her heat and they will be confident about securing semifinal places as well.

Elsewhere, Arkansas Rosey Effiong, considered one of the favorites for a top six finish in the final, will commence her campaign in the fourth heat. Alongside her will be USC Pac-12 champion Jan’Taijah Jones, plus teammate Bailey Lear, and Courtney Okolo.

Start List for Women’s 400m: 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Heat 1: 2: Lynna Irby-Jackson (adidas) 3: Taiya Shelby (Vanderbilt) 4: Brittany Aveni (Unattached) 5: Britton Wilson (Arkansas) 6: Ziyah Holman (Michigan) 7: Shae Anderson (Unattached) 8: Kiah Williams (UCF)

Heat 2: 2: Tierra Robinson (Texas A&M) 3: Quanera Hayes (NIKE) 4: Kendall Ellis (New Balance) 5: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (New Balance) 6: Shakima Wimbley (Unattached) 7: Maya Singletary (Charlotte) 8: Makenzie Dunmore (Tracksmith)

Heat 3: 2: Wadeline Jonathas (adidas) 3: Jada Griffin (North Carolina A&T) 4: Talitha Diggs (Florida) 5: Na’Asha Robinson (Unattached) 6: Alexis Holmes (Unattached) 7: Jermaisha Arnold (Texas A&M) 8: Latasha Smith (UCF)

Heat 4: 1: Jan’Taijah Jones (USC) 2: Bailey Lear (USC) 3: Rosey Effiong (Arkansas) 4: Kaylin Whitney (NIKE RED BULL) 5: Ava Alexander (MAVERIC AthleticsTrack Club) 6: Paris Peoples (Arkansas) 7: Taylor Manson (Unattached) 8: Courtney Okolo (Unattached)

For full results, click here. Also visit our homepage for more track and field news and results.