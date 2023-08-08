World champions Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Athing Mu, Grant Holloway, Brooke Andersen, Valarie Allman, Katie Moon, and Ryan Crouser, headline the USATF full roster of 139 athletes for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest later this month.

Sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas are also part of the team that will take part in the nine-day competition, which will take place from August 19-27 at the National Athletics Centre in Hungary.

Also included in the team is 400m hurdles Olympic and world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who will compete in the women’s flat 400m dash instead, while Michael Norman has been named to the 400m teams, after failing to make the 100m team at the USATF Outdoor National Championships last month.

The very strong team includes athletes that are all capable of winning gold medals in their respective events, with the likes of Britton Wilson, Nikki Hiltz, Anna Hall, Yared Nuguse, Cordell Tinch among the youngsters in the team.

Team USA Men’s World Athletics Championships Roster

100m: Brittany Brown, Tamari Davis, Sha’Carri Richardson

200m: Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Kayla White

400m: Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Britton Wilson

800m: Nia Akins, Kaela Edwards, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers

1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee

3000m Steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Krissy Gear, Courtney Wayment

5000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers

10,000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers

35K Race Walk: Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey

Marathon: Keira D’Amato, Lindsay Flanagan, Susanna Sullivan

100m Hurdles: Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Masai Russell

400m Hurdles: Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad

High Jump: Vashti Cunningham

Pole Vault: Hana Moll, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, Bridget Williams

Long Jump: Quanesha Burks, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore

Triple Jump: Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji

Shot Put: Adelaide Aquilla, Jalani Davis, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen

Discus: Valarie Allman, Elena Bruckner, Veronica Fraley, Lagi Tausaga-Collins

Hammer: Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price, Jillian Shippee

Javelin: Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone

Heptathlon: Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall, Chari Hawkins

Relay Pool (Additional Athletes): Tamara Clark, Makenzie Dunmore, Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry

Team USA Women’s World Athletics Championships Roster

100m: Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles

200m: Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles

400m: Bryce Deadmon, Quincy Hall, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood

800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy

1500m: Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Joe Waskom

3000m Steeplechase: Benard Keter, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updike

5000m: Paul Chelimo, Sean McGorty, Abdihamid Nur

10,000m: Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty

20K Race Walk: Nick Christie

Marathon: Elkanah Kibet, Nico Montanez, Zach Panning

110m Hurdles: Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch

400m Hurdles: CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin

High Jump: JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner

Pole Vault: Zach Bradford, Chris Nilsen, Zach McWhorter

Long Jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson, Steffin McCarter

Triple Jump: Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott

Shot Put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Payton Otterdahl

Discus: Sam Mattis, Turner Washington, Brian Williams

Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young

Javelin: Ethan Dabbs, Curtis Thompson, Capers Williamson

Decathlon: Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Zach Ziemek

Relay Pool (Additional Athletes): Chris Bailey, Matthew Boling, Brandon Carnes, Justin Robinson, JT Smith, Kendal Williams, Ryan Willie

