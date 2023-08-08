World champions Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Athing Mu, Grant Holloway, Brooke Andersen, Valarie Allman, Katie Moon, and Ryan Crouser, headline the USATF full roster of 139 athletes for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest later this month.
Sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas are also part of the team that will take part in the nine-day competition, which will take place from August 19-27 at the National Athletics Centre in Hungary.
Read more: Jamaica names strong World Athletics Championships 2023 team
Also included in the team is 400m hurdles Olympic and world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who will compete in the women’s flat 400m dash instead, while Michael Norman has been named to the 400m teams, after failing to make the 100m team at the USATF Outdoor National Championships last month.
The very strong team includes athletes that are all capable of winning gold medals in their respective events, with the likes of Britton Wilson, Nikki Hiltz, Anna Hall, Yared Nuguse, Cordell Tinch among the youngsters in the team.
Read more: Full 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix results (June 24)
Team USA Men’s World Athletics Championships Roster
- 100m: Brittany Brown, Tamari Davis, Sha’Carri Richardson
- 200m: Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Kayla White
- 400m: Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Britton Wilson
- 800m: Nia Akins, Kaela Edwards, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers
- 1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee
- 3000m Steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Krissy Gear, Courtney Wayment
- 5000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers
- 10,000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers
- 35K Race Walk: Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey
- Marathon: Keira D’Amato, Lindsay Flanagan, Susanna Sullivan
- 100m Hurdles: Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Masai Russell
- 400m Hurdles: Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad
- High Jump: Vashti Cunningham
- Pole Vault: Hana Moll, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, Bridget Williams
- Long Jump: Quanesha Burks, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore
- Triple Jump: Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji
- Shot Put: Adelaide Aquilla, Jalani Davis, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen
- Discus: Valarie Allman, Elena Bruckner, Veronica Fraley, Lagi Tausaga-Collins
- Hammer: Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price, Jillian Shippee
- Javelin: Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone
- Heptathlon: Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall, Chari Hawkins
- Relay Pool (Additional Athletes): Tamara Clark, Makenzie Dunmore, Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry
Team USA Women’s World Athletics Championships Roster
- 100m: Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles
- 200m: Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles
- 400m: Bryce Deadmon, Quincy Hall, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood
- 800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy
- 1500m: Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Joe Waskom
- 3000m Steeplechase: Benard Keter, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updike
- 5000m: Paul Chelimo, Sean McGorty, Abdihamid Nur
- 10,000m: Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty
- 20K Race Walk: Nick Christie
- Marathon: Elkanah Kibet, Nico Montanez, Zach Panning
- 110m Hurdles: Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch
- 400m Hurdles: CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin
- High Jump: JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner
- Pole Vault: Zach Bradford, Chris Nilsen, Zach McWhorter
- Long Jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson, Steffin McCarter
- Triple Jump: Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott
- Shot Put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Payton Otterdahl
- Discus: Sam Mattis, Turner Washington, Brian Williams
- Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young
- Javelin: Ethan Dabbs, Curtis Thompson, Capers Williamson
- Decathlon: Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Zach Ziemek
- Relay Pool (Additional Athletes): Chris Bailey, Matthew Boling, Brandon Carnes, Justin Robinson, JT Smith, Kendal Williams, Ryan Willie
For more information, click here