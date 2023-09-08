Elaine Thompson-Herah, the five-time Olympic gold medalist, is set to lead the women’s 100m dash at the Brussels Wanda Diamond League 2023 event this Friday. The event will be live-streamed on the Wanda Diamond League’s official YouTube channel.

After a 2023 season marred by injuries, Thompson-Herah, who clinched sprint double titles in both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, is making a strong comeback. She clocked a season-best 10.92 seconds in Bellinzona last week, signaling her return to peak form.

Thompson-Herah has expressed renewed mental focus, stating that she’s back in the mindset that allows her to train and compete joyfully, a stark contrast to her previous months of emotional struggle.

At the Brussels Wanda Diamond League 2023 meeting today, the Jamaican sprint sensation and the fastest woman alive over the 100m, will take European and Great Britain star Dina Asher-Smith, who has run as fast as 10.85 secs this season, which is just .02 seconds shy of her personal best.

Also lining up in the women’s 100m in Brussels are Jamaicans Shashalee Forbes and Natasha Morrison, as well as USA’s Tamara Clark and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs.

Brussels Wanda Diamond League 2023 Women’s 100m Start List