Day 1: Ed Murphey Classic 2024 results

The following are the Ed Murphey Classic 2024 results on Thursday, 12 July. The two-day event, which will feature a mixture of Paris 2024 bound and disappointed near-misses, will conclude on Friday at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

Among the events that took place on Thursday were the elite men’s triple jump and shot put and the women’s long jump.

In the men’s triple jump, Jamaica’s Paris Olympic medal contender Jaydon Hibbert was expected to win the event, but the World U20 champion wasn’t quite involved, paving the way for fellow islander Jah-Nhai Perinchief of Bermuda to win the title with 16.82 meters.

Elsewhere, in the women’s long jump, Nigeria’s Ruth Usoro leaped 6.70m to beat Jamaica’s Chanice Porter (6.50m), while USA’s Adrian Piperi threw 21.18m to win the men’s shot put title.

Ed Murphey Classic 2024 results

Men’s High Jump

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Romaine Beckford (JAM) 2.20m

2 Vernon Turner (USA) 2.15

3 Shaun Miller Jr. (BAH) 2.15

4 Andrew Taylor (USA) 2.1

4 Christoff Bryan (JAM) 2.1

– Jamal Wilson (BAH) NM

Men’s Triple Jump

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Jah-Nhai Perinchief (BER) 16.82m

2 Omar Craddock (USA) 16.64

3 Chris Benard (USA) 16.3

4 Kaiwan Culmer (BAH) 16.21

5 Christian Taylor (USA) 15.83

– Jaydon Hibbert (JAM) NM

– O’Brien Wasome (JAM) NM

Men’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Adrian Piperi (USA) 21.18m

2 T’Mond Johnson (USA) 20.55

3 Josh Awotunde (USA) 20.33

4 Djimon Gumbs (IVB) 19.78

5 William III Edward Morrison (PHI) 19.16

Women’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Ruth Usoro (NGR) 6.70m

2 Chanice Porter (JAM) 6.50

3 Tyra Gittens (TTO) 6.35

4 Jasmine Todd (USA) 6.34

5 Tionna Tobias (USA) 6.29

6 Chantel Malone (IVB) 6.13

7 Sydney Conley (USA) 6.12

8 Kiana Davis (USA) 6.12

9 Alexia Boyd (USA) 5.60

Women’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Adelaide Aquilla (USA) USA 18.91

2 Jessica Ramsey (USA) USA 18.32

3 Khayla Dawson (USA) USA 18.22

4 Jessica Woodard (USA) USA 18.02

5 Divine Oladipo (GBR) GBR 16.73

– Maggie Ewen (USA) USA NM

– Portious Warren (TTO) TTO NM

U20 Events – F

Men’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Jason Smallwood (USA) USA 6.8

2 Masai Turner (USA) USA 6.35

U20 Events – F

Men’s Triple Jump

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Nolyn Johnson (USA) USA 13.47

U20 Events – F

Men’s Discus Throw (1.750kg)

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Gavin Gatere (USA) USA 45.81

U20 Events – F

Women’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Arianna Isbell (USA) USA 5.69

2 Leah Gregory (USA) USA 5.22

3 Chandler Miller (USA) USA 5.21

4 Mumford Kierstin (USA) USA 5.15

U20 Events – F

Women’s Triple Jump

Final

PLACE NAME (COUNTY) NAT. MARK

1 Mumford Kierstin (USA) USA 11.04