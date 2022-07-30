MEMPHIS, TN (July 30) — Tamari Davis clocked a swift 10.87 seconds to win her heat of the women’s 100 meters and advanced with the fastest time at the 2022 Ed Murphey Classic – American Track League – on Saturday (30).

Running in the third and final heat on the day, Davis posted a meeting record at the Billy J Murphy Track Complex and improved on her own previous all-Tennessee soil record of 10.91 secs, set in Nashville, last month. Read more: How to watch the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – American Track League meeting?

The 19-year-old flashed home ahead of American compatriot Shania Collins who was second in the heat in 11.04, while World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Marybeth Sant-Price didn’t get her usual quick start and had to settle for third in 11.18.

Meanwhile, USA’s Cambrea Sturgis took the second heat in 11.04 secs, finishing strongly in the closing meters to grab the win over teammate Shannon Ray who improved her personal best from 11.19 to 11.09 secs, while Murielle Ahouré-Demps of the Ivory Coast finished third in the heat in 11.12.

The first heat, in the meantime, went to World Athletics Championships 2022 4x100m relay gold medalist Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry who clocked 11.01 seconds to get home ahead of Kayla White, second in 11.14 secs, and Celera Barnes, third in 11.19.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, Kendal Williams qualified with the fast time from the three sections after he posted 9.99 seconds to secure the win in heat one.

Josephus Lyles who was second to Williams in the first heat, qualified for the final with the second-quickest time of 10.06 secs, while Kyree King (10.08), the winner of the second heat, and Jelani Walker of Jamaica (10.15) who was third in heat one, also among the top sprinters advancing to the final of the men’s 100m.

Brandon Carnes, the winner of heat three in 10.22 seconds will also be in the podium race later today.