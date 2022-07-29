The following is the order of events and how to watch live streaming coverage of the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – Puma American Track League meeting on ESPN2 and webcast. The two-day meet will take place on 29-30 July and is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour silver level series. For only $8.99 you can stream all sessions, purchase HERE!
Action on Friday’s first evening at Billy J. Murphy Track Complex at the University of Memphis in Tennessee will begin at 5:30 pm CT with the MRTC Murphey Community Mile, while the first pro race at the meeting will be the women’s PRO 800m (Section 2) at 7:45 pm CT.
What is the TV schedule for the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 mee?
Friday, July 29th – Middle Distance + Men’s Triple Jump
7:30 PM to 10:15 PM (CST)
Saturday, July 30th (ESPN2) – Sprints, Shot Put, 800m (Top Section)
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM (CST)
Saturday, July 30th (ESPN3) – Street Vault on Beale Street
5:30 PM to 9:30 PM (CST)
The men’s PRO 800m (Section 2) will start at 7:50 pm with the women’s PRO 3000m and men’s PRO 3000m will close out the first evening’s program. Read more: Ed Murphey Classic 2022 men’s and women’s 800m start lists – American Track League 29-30 July
On Saturday, the coverage will shift over to ESPN2 for television broadcast at 10:30 am CT with WatchESPN.com providing the live streaming coverage.
Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – American Track League order of events
FRIDAY JULY 29TH
5:30 PM – MRTC Murphey Community Mile
6:00 PM – PUMA Youth 1600m
6:25 PM – MRTC Masters Mile
6:35 PM – Memphis Youth Athletics Lil’ Ones 100m Dash (kids under 8 yo) (FREE, no registration needed!)
6:50 PM – Memphis Youth Athletics 5 x 1km XC Open Relay
7:45 PM – Women’s PRO 800m (Section 2)
7:50 PM – Men’s PRO 800m (Section 2)
8:05 PM – Spell Restaurant Group Men’s PRO Triple Jump
9:10 PM – City Auto Men’s Sub-4 Mile Attempt
9:20 PM – Alton Blakley Ford Ed Murphey Memorial Men’s PRO 1500m
9:35 PM – Orion FCU Women’s PRO 1500m
9:50 PM – The Kirkland Co. Women’s PRO 3000m
10:05 PM – The Sugar Run 5K Men’s PRO 3000m
SATURDAY JULY 30TH
7:30 AM – PUMA Group Fun Run (3-4 miles) presented by The Sugar Run 5K (meet at the entrance to the track facility)
9:45 AM – PUMA Youth 100m Heats (top 9 per gender advance to final during ESPN2 broadcast)
10:20 AM – Tower Ventures Men’s PRO 110m Hurdles Heat 1
10:25 AM – Tower Ventures Men’s PRO 110m Hurdles Heat 2
10:15 AM – 901PT Women’s PRO Shot Put
10:30 AM – ESPN2 Broadcast Begins
10:35 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m Heat 1
10:40 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m Heat 2
10:45 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m Heat 3
10:52 AM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m Heat 1
10:57 AM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m Heat 2
11:02 AM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m Heat 3
11:00 AM – Jim Keras Automotive Men’s PRO Shot Put
11:16 AM – Alton Blakley Ford Women’s PRO 400m Section 1
11:24 AM – Nexair Mike Cody Men’s PRO 800m
11:32 AM – The Kirkland Co. Women’s PRO 100m Hurdles
11:40 AM – Tower Ventures Men’s PRO 110m Hurdles FINAL
11:48 AM – PUMA Boys 100m FINAL
11:55 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m FINAL
12:03 PM – PUMA Girls 100m FINAL
12:10 PM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m FINAL
12:18 PM – Sneed Insurance Jim Mathis Men’s PRO 200m
12:26 PM – Galler Foods Women’s PRO 800m
12:30 PM – ESPN2 Broadcast Ends
12:30 PM – Women’s PRO 400m Section 2
12:35 PM to 1:15 PM – PUMA Meet the PROs event (FREE EVENT for kids and fans)
1:20 PM – PUMA Youth 400m
1:20 PM – PUMA Youth Shot Put
1:20 PM – PUMA Youth Long Jump
1:45 PM – PUMA Youth 800m
2:00 PM – F AM ily 4 x 400m (FREE, no registration needed!)
5:00 PM – After Party and Street Vault on Beale Street in front of Alfred’s!
5:30 PM – Ally John “Buck” Ewing Women’s PRO Pole Vault
7:30 PM – Ally John “Buck” Ewing Men’s PRO Pole Vault
Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP