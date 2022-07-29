The following is the order of events and how to watch live streaming coverage of the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – Puma American Track League meeting on ESPN2 and webcast. The two-day meet will take place on 29-30 July and is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour silver level series. For only $8.99 you can stream all sessions, purchase HERE!

Action on Friday’s first evening at Billy J. Murphy Track Complex at the University of Memphis in Tennessee will begin at 5:30 pm CT with the MRTC Murphey Community Mile, while the first pro race at the meeting will be the women’s PRO 800m (Section 2) at 7:45 pm CT.

What is the TV schedule for the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 mee?

Friday, July 29th – Middle Distance + Men’s Triple Jump

7:30 PM to 10:15 PM (CST)

Saturday, July 30th (ESPN2) – Sprints, Shot Put, 800m (Top Section)

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM (CST)

Saturday, July 30th (ESPN3) – Street Vault on Beale Street

5:30 PM to 9:30 PM (CST)

The men’s PRO 800m (Section 2) will start at 7:50 pm with the women’s PRO 3000m and men’s PRO 3000m will close out the first evening’s program. Read more: Ed Murphey Classic 2022 men’s and women’s 800m start lists – American Track League 29-30 July

On Saturday, the coverage will shift over to ESPN2 for television broadcast at 10:30 am CT with WatchESPN.com providing the live streaming coverage.

Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – American Track League order of events

FRIDAY JULY 29TH

5:30 PM – MRTC Murphey Community Mile

6:00 PM – PUMA Youth 1600m

6:25 PM – MRTC Masters Mile

6:35 PM – Memphis Youth Athletics Lil’ Ones 100m Dash (kids under 8 yo) (FREE, no registration needed!)

6:50 PM – Memphis Youth Athletics 5 x 1km XC Open Relay

7:45 PM – Women’s PRO 800m (Section 2)

7:50 PM – Men’s PRO 800m (Section 2)

8:05 PM – Spell Restaurant Group Men’s PRO Triple Jump

9:10 PM – City Auto Men’s Sub-4 Mile Attempt

9:20 PM – Alton Blakley Ford Ed Murphey Memorial Men’s PRO 1500m

9:35 PM – Orion FCU Women’s PRO 1500m

9:50 PM – The Kirkland Co. Women’s PRO 3000m

10:05 PM – The Sugar Run 5K Men’s PRO 3000m

SATURDAY JULY 30TH

7:30 AM – PUMA Group Fun Run (3-4 miles) presented by The Sugar Run 5K (meet at the entrance to the track facility)

9:45 AM – PUMA Youth 100m Heats (top 9 per gender advance to final during ESPN2 broadcast)

10:20 AM – Tower Ventures Men’s PRO 110m Hurdles Heat 1

10:25 AM – Tower Ventures Men’s PRO 110m Hurdles Heat 2

10:15 AM – 901PT Women’s PRO Shot Put

10:30 AM – ESPN2 Broadcast Begins

10:35 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m Heat 1

10:40 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m Heat 2

10:45 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m Heat 3

10:52 AM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m Heat 1

10:57 AM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m Heat 2

11:02 AM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m Heat 3

11:00 AM – Jim Keras Automotive Men’s PRO Shot Put

11:16 AM – Alton Blakley Ford Women’s PRO 400m Section 1

11:24 AM – Nexair Mike Cody Men’s PRO 800m

11:32 AM – The Kirkland Co. Women’s PRO 100m Hurdles

11:40 AM – Tower Ventures Men’s PRO 110m Hurdles FINAL

11:48 AM – PUMA Boys 100m FINAL

11:55 AM – Orion FCU Men’s PRO 100m FINAL

12:03 PM – PUMA Girls 100m FINAL

12:10 PM – City Auto Women’s PRO 100m FINAL

12:18 PM – Sneed Insurance Jim Mathis Men’s PRO 200m

12:26 PM – Galler Foods Women’s PRO 800m

12:30 PM – ESPN2 Broadcast Ends

12:30 PM – Women’s PRO 400m Section 2

12:35 PM to 1:15 PM – PUMA Meet the PROs event (FREE EVENT for kids and fans)

1:20 PM – PUMA Youth 400m

1:20 PM – PUMA Youth Shot Put

1:20 PM – PUMA Youth Long Jump

1:45 PM – PUMA Youth 800m

2:00 PM – F AM ily 4 x 400m (FREE, no registration needed!)

5:00 PM – After Party and Street Vault on Beale Street in front of Alfred’s!

5:30 PM – Ally John “Buck” Ewing Women’s PRO Pole Vault

7:30 PM – Ally John “Buck” Ewing Men’s PRO Pole Vault

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP