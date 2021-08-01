Tokyo 2020 Medal Count: Latest medal standing from the Olympics

Here is the updated medal table standings after three days of track and field competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, which will take place from July 30 to August 8.

Each day, after the confirmation of respective medalists, we will update the table below to match the latest count. Several countries have already broken the deadlock on the spreadsheet and will all be hoping to improve their tallies going forward.

More than 40 finals and over 130 medals are slated to be handed out through the entire 10 days of track and field competition which will conclude on August 8 with the men’s marathon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.