Tokyo 2020 Medal Count: Latest medal standing from the Olympics
McLaughlin, Bol, Muhammad target 400m hurdles final spot - Watch it live

Thompson-Herah starts 200m title defense after 100m record-breaking display

Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men's Olympics 100m gold

Tokyo 2020: Venezuelan Rojas breaks triple jump world record with 15.67m

Tokyo 2020: Watch the men's 100m semifinal live

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count: Latest medal standing from the Olympics

Updated medal table standings after three days of track and field competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which take place from July 30 to August 8.

Published

Here is the updated medal table standings after three days of track and field competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, which will take place from July 30 to August 8.

Each day, after the confirmation of respective medalists, we will update the table below to match the latest count. Several countries have already broken the deadlock on the spreadsheet and will all be hoping to improve their tallies going forward.

More than 40 finals and over 130 medals are slated to be handed out through the entire 10 days of track and field competition which will conclude on August 8 with the men’s marathon.

Click Here For More Tokyo 2020 Medal Table Info

RANKCOUNTRY   TOTAL
1Italy2002
2Jamaica1113
3Sweden1102
4Pr Of China1001
4Ethiopia1001
4Poland1001
4Qatar1001
4Venezuela1001
9United States0213
10Uganda0112
11Dominican Republic0101
11Portugal0101
13Austria0011
13Belarus0011
13Canada0011
13Spain0011
13New Zealand0011
