What are the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 entry standards?

The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 is just around the corner — figuratively speaking — and many people are still wondering what are the entry standards and conditions to compete at this year’s event.

Below is the chart, announced by World Athletics almost a year ago, which outlines all the conditions that would grant the approval of an athlete or team to compete in the Stark Arena in Serbia from March 18-20, 2022.

ENTRY STANDARDS AND CONDITIONS

The Entry Standards were approved by the Council in March 2021 and are as follows:

WOMEN MEN

Indoor Outdoor Event Indoor Outdoor 7.30 11.15 (100m) 60m 6.63 10.10 (100m) 52.90 51.00 400m 46.50 45.00 2:01.50 1:58.00 800m 1:46.70 1:44.00 4:09.00 / 4:28.50 (Mile) 4:02.00 1500m 3:39.00 3:55.00 (Mile) 3:33.00 8:49.00 8:30.00 / 14:50.00 (5000)

3000m 7:50.00 7:40.00 / 13:10.00 (5000m) 8.16 12.85 (100mH) 60m H 7.72 13.40 (110mH) No Standard 4×400 R No Standard 1.97 HJ 2.34 4.75 PV 5.81 6.80 LJ 8.22 14.30 TJ 17.10 18.30 SP 21.10

World Athletics noted that performances seeking an entry slot must be achieved during the qualification period of 1 January 2021 to 7 March 2022, with the exception of the Combined Events.

Below is a brief outline of the expectations, please also click here for the full details and the complete breakdown by the World Athletics.

CONDITIONS FOR THE VALIDITY OF PERFORMANCES:

Performances must be achieved during competitions organised or authorised by World Athletics , its Area Associations or its National Member Federations. Thus, results achieved at university or school competitions must be certified by the National Federation of the country in which the competition was organised.

, its Area Associations or its National Member Federations. Thus, results achieved at university or school competitions must be certified by the National Federation of the country in which the competition was organised. Performances must be achieved during an official competition organised in conformity with World Athletics Rules.

Performances achieved in mixed competitions in track events will not be accepted. Exceptionally, in accordance with Rule 9 of the Technical Rules, performances achieved in the 5000m event may be accepted in circumstances where there were insufficient athletes of one or both genders competing to justify the conduct of separate races and there was no pacing or assistance given by an athlete(s) of one gender to an athlete(s) of the other gender under specific circumstances and conditions (see TR9).

will not be accepted. Exceptionally, in accordance with Rule 9 of the Technical Rules, performances achieved in the 5000m event may be accepted in circumstances where there were insufficient athletes of one or both genders competing to justify the conduct of separate races and there was no pacing or assistance given by an athlete(s) of one gender to an athlete(s) of the other gender under specific circumstances and conditions (see TR9). Wind-assisted performances will not be accepted.

will not be accepted. Hand-timed performances in 60m, 100m, 400m, 800m, 60m Hurdles, and 100m/110m Hurdleswill not be accepted.

in 60m, 100m, 400m, 800m, 60m Hurdles, and 100m/110m Hurdleswill not be accepted. For the running events of 400m and over, performances achieved on oversized tracks will NOTbe accepted.

