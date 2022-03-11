Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 1: Order of events for the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022

The order of events, ESPN3 schedule, and live results for Day 1 at the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (11). Live stream begins at 10 am CT and the schedule includes 11 finals on the first day.

Published

NCAA-Indoor-championships-2022
Birmingham CrossPlex track hosting the NCAA Indoor Championships 2022

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 will begin on Friday (11) and here is the order of events and live result links for Day One. The two-day championships will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala., with the event format featuring both individual and team championships battles across 17 finals each. LIVE streaming will be on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships?

3/1110:00 AM CTDay 1Watch Live on ESPN3
3/114:00 PM CTDay 1Watch Live on ESPN3
3/117:00 PM CTDay 1Watch Live on ESPN3

The action will get underway at 10:00 am CT / 11:00 am ET with the men’s heptathlon before the women’s pentathlon competition begins at 10:20 am CT / 11:20 am ET. The pentathlon is one of the 11 scoring finals taking place on the first day as the title contenders look to take the early advantage in what is shaping up to be a very tight contest for the men’s and women’s team crowns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Friday’s schedule will also see field event competition starting at 3:00 pm CT / 4:00 pm ET with the men’s pole vault, while Matthew Boling will begin his quest to win four gold medals at the championships when he competes in the men’s long jump, which starts at 5:00 pm ET.

DayStartFriday Men’s EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday3:00 PMMen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PMMen Long JumpFinalStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PMMen WeightFinalStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PMMen 1 MilePrelimsStart ListResult
Friday4:15 PMMen 60 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday4:25 PMMen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday4:45 PMMen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday4:55 PMMen 60 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday5:05 PMMen 5000 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:25 PMMen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday5:45 PMMen DMRFinalStart ListResult
DayStartMen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday10:00 AMHeptathlon 60 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday11:00 AMHeptathlon Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday12:15 PMHeptathlon Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday1:30 PMHeptathlon High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartFriday Women’s EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday6:45 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:00 PMWomen Long JumpFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:00 PMWomen WeightFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:00 PMWomen 1 MilePrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:15 PMWomen 60 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:25 PMWomen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:45 PMWomen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:55 PMWomen 60 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday8:05 PMWomen 5000 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday8:25 PMWomen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday8:45 PMWomen DMRFinalStart ListResult
DayStartWomen’s PentathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday10:20 AMPentathlon 60 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Friday11:30 AMPentathlon High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday1:30 PMPentathlon Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:30 PMPentathlon Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday3:40 PMPentathlon 800 MFinalsStart ListResult
Pentathlon SpreadsheetScores

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

5 days ago
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement