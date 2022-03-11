Day 1: Order of events for the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 will begin on Friday (11) and here is the order of events and live result links for Day One. The two-day championships will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala., with the event format featuring both individual and team championships battles across 17 finals each. LIVE streaming will be on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.

The action will get underway at 10:00 am CT / 11:00 am ET with the men’s heptathlon before the women’s pentathlon competition begins at 10:20 am CT / 11:20 am ET. The pentathlon is one of the 11 scoring finals taking place on the first day as the title contenders look to take the early advantage in what is shaping up to be a very tight contest for the men’s and women’s team crowns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Friday’s schedule will also see field event competition starting at 3:00 pm CT / 4:00 pm ET with the men’s pole vault, while Matthew Boling will begin his quest to win four gold medals at the championships when he competes in the men’s long jump, which starts at 5:00 pm ET.