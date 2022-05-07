Connect with us

Video: Fraser-Pryce runs 10.67 at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic!

Watch as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce dominated the women’s 100m at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic and won in a stunning 10.67 secs, the joint 12th fastest ever.

Published

Shelly-Ann_Fraser-Pryce_10.67_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs 10.67 2022 Kip Keino Classic. Photo FloTrack Video Capture

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took advantage of the high altitude at the Moi International Sports Centre to blast to a stunning 10.67 seconds (-0.4 m/s) in a slight headwind to win the women’s 100 meters at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nairobi on Saturday (7).

Watch the video of the Jamaican sprint legendary dominating the 2022 Kip Keino Classic 100m

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, promised to do something special this weekend, and the Jamaican sprint queen truly delivered after flashing to the joint 12th-fastest performance in the history of the women’s 100m with legal wind reading.

ALSO READ: How to watch the East Coast International Showcase? Jamaica vs USA

READ MORE: Christian Coleman to make 100m debut at 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

“I’m impressed with the cheering and the love from the fans,” the five-time world sprint champion said. “Kenya has an amazing crowd, I love the hospitality I have received. I’m impressed with the season-best at high altitude.”

The 35-year-old who owns a personal best of 10.60 secs, set during a remarkable second breakthrough campaign, has now broken sub-10.70 seconds for the 100m three times, which matches the same amount done by American world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Twice double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, the fastest woman alive, leads the list of female sprinters with the most sub-10.70 secs 100m performances with four, including her 10.54 PB last year and the 10.63 secs clocking to win the Olympic title in Tokyo last summer.

On Saturday at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Fraser-Pryce blasted from the blocks and then streak away from the field to win comfortably.

Olympic 200m champion Christine Mboma of Namibia who was one of the women expected to challenge Fraser-Pryce, pulled up late in the race and did not finish. The teenager had to be stretched off the track.

Bassant Hemida of Egypt improved her personal best and national record to an impressive 11.02 seconds for second place, while Shannon Ray of the USA took third place in a time of 11.33 secs.

The other American in the race was Javianne Oliver, who ran 11.36 for fifth.

USA’s spotlight sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was initially listed on the schedule to race against Fraser-Pryce, but for the third time this season, she withdrew from a meet without any explanation.

Advertisement