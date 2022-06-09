Day 2: Order of events and how to watch 2022 NCAA outdoor championships?

The order of events schedule on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday, 9 June. The championships began on Wednesday with the men’s competition and the women’s are in action today.

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of today’s action on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App while the live television broadcast coverage will be on ESPNU. Read more: How to watch the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

Live-action today will start at 2:30 pm ET with the resumption of the men’s Decathlon competition. The remaining five events will be contested today, starting with the 110m hurdles and closing out with the 1500m.

Besides the multi-event, there will be no men’s competition on today’s Day 2 with the schedule dedicated to ONLY the women. Real also: How to watch the 2022 Rome Diamond League meeting? Starting lists, schedule

The 4x100m relay semi-finals are the first running events slated to go today at 8:32 pm ET, followed by the 1500m, 30000m steeplechase, 110m hurdles, and then the 100m semis, in that order.

All the semi-final heats on the track will take place on Thursday, including the 4x400m relay races.

The Hammer Throw final is the first open event taking place on Day 2, starting at 6:00 pm ET.