Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 2: Order of events and how to watch 2022 NCAA outdoor championships?

The order of events schedule on Day 2 of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday, 9 June. You can watch live on ESPN3 and ESPNU.

Published

Day-2-order-of-events-schedule-ncaa-outdoor-championships-2022
Day 2 order of events schedule NCAA outdoor championships 2022

The order of events schedule on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday, 9 June. The championships began on Wednesday with the men’s competition and the women’s are in action today.

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of today’s action on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App while the live television broadcast coverage will be on ESPNU. Read more: How to watch the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

Live-action today will start at 2:30 pm ET with the resumption of the men’s Decathlon competition. The remaining five events will be contested today, starting with the 110m hurdles and closing out with the 1500m.

Besides the multi-event, there will be no men’s competition on today’s Day 2 with the schedule dedicated to ONLY the women. Real also: How to watch the 2022 Rome Diamond League meeting? Starting lists, schedule

The 4x100m relay semi-finals are the first running events slated to go today at 8:32 pm ET, followed by the 1500m, 30000m steeplechase, 110m hurdles, and then the 100m semis, in that order.

All the semi-final heats on the track will take place on Thursday, including the 4x400m relay races.

The Hammer Throw final is the first open event taking place on Day 2, starting at 6:00 pm ET.

The order of events schedule on Day 2

DayStartMen’s DecathlonRndStart ListResult
Thursday11:30 AMDecathlon 110 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday12:20 PMDecathlon DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday1:30 PMDecathlon Pole VaultFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday4:00 PMDecathlon JavelinFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday7:56 PMDecathlon 1500 MFinalsStart ListResult
Decathlon SpreadsheetScores
DayStartThursday EventsRndStart ListResult
Thursday3:00 PMWomen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday5:32 PMWomen 4×100 M RelaySemisStart ListResult
Thursday5:46 PMWomen 1500 MSemisStart ListResult
Thursday6:00 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Thursday6:02 PMWomen 3000 M SteeplechaseSemisStart ListResult
Thursday6:32 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesSemisStart ListResult
Thursday6:45 PMWomen JavelinFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday6:46 PMWomen 100 MSemisStart ListResult
Thursday7:00 PMWomen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday7:00 PMWomen 400 MSemisStart ListResult
Thursday7:14 PMWomen 800 MSemisStart ListResult
Thursday7:30 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesSemisStart ListResult
Thursday7:40 PMWomen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday7:44 PMWomen 200 MSemisStart ListResult
Thursday8:08 PMWomen 10000 MFinalStart ListResult
Thursday8:48 PMWomen 4×400 M RelaySemisStart ListResult

In this article:,,,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement