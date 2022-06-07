Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

You can watch the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on 8-11 June at Hayward Field on ESPN, ESPN2 ESPNU and ESPN3 WatchESPN.com.

Watch-2022-NCAA-Outdoor-Championships-live-stream
Watch 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Oregon —— The 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place from Wednesday to Saturday, 8-11 June at Hayward Field in Oregon, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on the ESPN family of networks.

After last month’s exciting East and West Preliminary rounds of competition, the top collegiate athletes from across the country will head to Eugene, for what should be another thrilling four days of action. Read more: Men’s 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results Day 3

The live action on Wednesday will begin with the Decathlon competition at 12:30 PM local time or 3:30 PM ET. ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com will provide all the live online webcasting coverage on the women’s and men’s multi-events on Wednesday and Thursday, while ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will broadcast the main portion of the schedule. Men’s Start List  || Women’s Start List || Follow Live Results

The open events program on Wednesday and Friday will be dedicated to the men, while the women are in action on Thursday and Saturday.

SEC powerhouse LSU enters the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the defending champion on the men’s side after dominating last year’s championships with 84 points to beat the host Oregon (53pts). Read more: Video- Micah Williams flashes to 9.86 at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary; Day 3 results

Southern California (USC), under the guidance of Caryl Smith Gilbert, who has since left to take up the same role with the Georgia Bulldogs, won the women’s team title after tallying 74pts to hold off second-place Texas A&M (63).

This year’s battle for the team titles should be very tight on the both men’s and women’s sides with the likes of Florida, Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, North Carolina A&T, Kentucky, and even Oregon among the leading teams hoping to end the championships with one of the respective team trophies.

2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships TV Channels and Streaming Networks

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
RoundDateTime (ET)SiteNetwork
Men’s Day 1Wednesday, June 87:30 p.m.Hayward FieldESPNU
Women’s Day 1Thursday, June 98:30 p.m.Hayward FieldESPNU
Men’s Day 2Friday, June 109:00 p.m.Hayward FieldESPN2
Women’s Day 2Saturday, June 115:30 p.m.Hayward FieldESPN
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
EventTime (ET)NetworkStreaming
Men’s Dec 1003:30 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Dec Long Jump4:10 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Hammer5:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here 
Men’s Dec Shot Put5:25 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s High Jump6:40 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Pole Vault8:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Javelin8:45 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Long Jump9:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Shot Put9:40 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – THURSDAY, JUNE 9
EventTime (ET)NetworkStreaming
Men’s Dec 110 Hurdles2:30 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Dec Discus3:20 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Dec Pole Vault4:30 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Hammer6:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Dec Javelin7:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Pole Vault9:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Javelin9:45 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Long Jump10:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Shot Put10:40 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – FRIDAY, JUNE 10
EventTime (ET)NetworkStreaming
Women’s Hep 100m Hurdles4:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Hep High Jump5:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Hep Shot Put7:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s High Jump8:30 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Discus8:35 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Men’s Triple Jump9:20 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Trophy Ceremony11:30 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – SATURDAY, JUNE 11
EventTime (ET)NetworkStreaming
Women’s Hep Long Jump1:30 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Hep Javelin2:45 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s High Jump5:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Discus5:05 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Triple Jump5:50 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Trophy Ceremony8:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here

* All broadcast times and networks are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time.

