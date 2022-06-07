How to watch the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

EUGENE, Oregon —— The 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place from Wednesday to Saturday, 8-11 June at Hayward Field in Oregon, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on the ESPN family of networks.
After last month’s exciting East and West Preliminary rounds of competition, the top collegiate athletes from across the country will head to Eugene, for what should be another thrilling four days of action. Read more: Men’s 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results Day 3
The live action on Wednesday will begin with the Decathlon competition at 12:30 PM local time or 3:30 PM ET. ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com will provide all the live online webcasting coverage on the women’s and men’s multi-events on Wednesday and Thursday, while ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will broadcast the main portion of the schedule. Men’s Start List || Women’s Start List || Follow Live Results
The open events program on Wednesday and Friday will be dedicated to the men, while the women are in action on Thursday and Saturday.
SEC powerhouse LSU enters the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the defending champion on the men’s side after dominating last year’s championships with 84 points to beat the host Oregon (53pts). Read more: Video- Micah Williams flashes to 9.86 at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary; Day 3 results
Southern California (USC), under the guidance of Caryl Smith Gilbert, who has since left to take up the same role with the Georgia Bulldogs, won the women’s team title after tallying 74pts to hold off second-place Texas A&M (63).
This year’s battle for the team titles should be very tight on the both men’s and women’s sides with the likes of Florida, Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, North Carolina A&T, Kentucky, and even Oregon among the leading teams hoping to end the championships with one of the respective team trophies.
2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships TV Channels and Streaming Networks
|OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Round
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Site
|Network
|Men’s Day 1
|Wednesday, June 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Hayward Field
|ESPNU
|Women’s Day 1
|Thursday, June 9
|8:30 p.m.
|Hayward Field
|ESPNU
|Men’s Day 2
|Friday, June 10
|9:00 p.m.
|Hayward Field
|ESPN2
|Women’s Day 2
|Saturday, June 11
|5:30 p.m.
|Hayward Field
|ESPN
|OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Streaming
|Men’s Dec 100
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Dec Long Jump
|4:10 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Hammer
|5:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Dec Shot Put
|5:25 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s High Jump
|6:40 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Pole Vault
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Javelin
|8:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Long Jump
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Shot Put
|9:40 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – THURSDAY, JUNE 9
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Streaming
|Men’s Dec 110 Hurdles
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Dec Discus
|3:20 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Dec Pole Vault
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Hammer
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Dec Javelin
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Pole Vault
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Javelin
|9:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Long Jump
|10:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Shot Put
|10:40 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – FRIDAY, JUNE 10
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Streaming
|Women’s Hep 100m Hurdles
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Hep High Jump
|5:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Hep Shot Put
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s High Jump
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Discus
|8:35 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Men’s Triple Jump
|9:20 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Trophy Ceremony
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – SATURDAY, JUNE 11
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Streaming
|Women’s Hep Long Jump
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Hep Javelin
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s High Jump
|5:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Discus
|5:05 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Women’s Triple Jump
|5:50 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
|Trophy Ceremony
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Watch Here
* All broadcast times and networks are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time.