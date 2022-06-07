How to watch the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

EUGENE, Oregon —— The 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place from Wednesday to Saturday, 8-11 June at Hayward Field in Oregon, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on the ESPN family of networks.

After last month’s exciting East and West Preliminary rounds of competition, the top collegiate athletes from across the country will head to Eugene, for what should be another thrilling four days of action. Read more: Men’s 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results Day 3

The live action on Wednesday will begin with the Decathlon competition at 12:30 PM local time or 3:30 PM ET. ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com will provide all the live online webcasting coverage on the women’s and men’s multi-events on Wednesday and Thursday, while ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will broadcast the main portion of the schedule. Men’s Start List || Women’s Start List || Follow Live Results

The open events program on Wednesday and Friday will be dedicated to the men, while the women are in action on Thursday and Saturday.

SEC powerhouse LSU enters the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the defending champion on the men’s side after dominating last year’s championships with 84 points to beat the host Oregon (53pts). Read more: Video- Micah Williams flashes to 9.86 at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary; Day 3 results

Southern California (USC), under the guidance of Caryl Smith Gilbert, who has since left to take up the same role with the Georgia Bulldogs, won the women’s team title after tallying 74pts to hold off second-place Texas A&M (63).

This year’s battle for the team titles should be very tight on the both men’s and women’s sides with the likes of Florida, Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, North Carolina A&T, Kentucky, and even Oregon among the leading teams hoping to end the championships with one of the respective team trophies.

2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships TV Channels and Streaming Networks

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS Round Date Time (ET) Site Network Men’s Day 1 Wednesday, June 8 7:30 p.m. Hayward Field ESPNU Women’s Day 1 Thursday, June 9 8:30 p.m. Hayward Field ESPNU Men’s Day 2 Friday, June 10 9:00 p.m. Hayward Field ESPN2 Women’s Day 2 Saturday, June 11 5:30 p.m. Hayward Field ESPN

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT – SATURDAY, JUNE 11 Event Time (ET) Network Streaming Women’s Hep Long Jump 1:30 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women’s Hep Javelin 2:45 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women’s High Jump 5:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women’s Discus 5:05 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women’s Triple Jump 5:50 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Trophy Ceremony 8:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here

* All broadcast times and networks are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time.