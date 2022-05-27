Connect with us

Video- Micah Williams flashes to 9.86 at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary; Day 3 results

Micah Williams blasted to a new personal best of 9.86 seconds to win his 100m quarterfinal heat at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary on Friday evening (27).

Published

Micah_Williams_100m_final_mt_sac_relays_2022
Micah Williams of Oregon in the 100m at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays. Photo by Oregon Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Micah Williams flashed to a new personal best of 9.86 seconds (+0.7 m/s) to set a new college lead in the men’s 100m at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field here in Fayetteville, AR, on Friday (27).

Watch the video highlights of Micah Williams fast time in Arkansas

Williams, who cruised through his first round heat in 10.24 secs on Wednesday night, returned on Friday to smashed his personal best with the joint second-fastest time in the world this season to win his quarterfinal heat. His time is tied with Jamaica’s Oblique Seville for the second fastest in the world in 2022.

The Oregon sophomore advanced to the 2022 NCAA Championships in Oregon, next month with the fastest time from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round where he will join up with the field progressing from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round.

Williams winning time on Friday evening bettered his previous personal best from 9.91 secs which was set in Eugene, last June.

Also advancing in the men’s 100m was Stanford standout freshman Udodi Onwuzurike, who clocked 10.03 secs to win his quarterfinal heat with Terrence Jones of Texas Tech also running 10.03, while Lawrence Johnson of Wisconsin took his quarterfinal in a wind-assisted 10.08 (+2.3 m/s).

Onwuzurike showed impressive form in the 200m after posting a new lifetime of 20.08 seconds to top the list of qualifiers to the national championships. The also improved his own previous facility record which he set on Wednesday.

Chengetayi Mapaya of TCU registered a 2022 college lead mark of 17.07m (56-0) to top the men’s triple jump field while he was the only jumper to go over the 17 meters mark today.

Mykolas Alekna of California eased his way into Eugene in the men’s discus event after throwing 64.87m (212-10) in the second round of the competition to collect the win and advance to 2022 NCAA Championships.

Day 3: 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Results

DayStartFriday EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMMen DiscusFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday2:30 PMMen High JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday5:00 PMMen 4×100 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMMen 1500 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:40 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMMen Triple JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday6:15 PMMen 110 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:35 PMMen 100 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:50 PMMen 400 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:05 PMMen 800 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:25 PMMen 400 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:50 PMMen 200 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:10 PMMen 5000 MSemifinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:45 PMMen 4×400 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

