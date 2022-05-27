Video- Micah Williams flashes to 9.86 at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary; Day 3 results

FAYETTEVILLE — Micah Williams flashed to a new personal best of 9.86 seconds (+0.7 m/s) to set a new college lead in the men’s 100m at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field here in Fayetteville, AR, on Friday (27).

READ MORE: Day 3: 2022 NCAA West preliminary round order of events schedule; how to watch?

Watch the video highlights of Micah Williams fast time in Arkansas

Williams, who cruised through his first round heat in 10.24 secs on Wednesday night, returned on Friday to smashed his personal best with the joint second-fastest time in the world this season to win his quarterfinal heat. His time is tied with Jamaica’s Oblique Seville for the second fastest in the world in 2022.

The Oregon sophomore advanced to the 2022 NCAA Championships in Oregon, next month with the fastest time from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round where he will join up with the field progressing from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round.

Williams winning time on Friday evening bettered his previous personal best from 9.91 secs which was set in Eugene, last June.

Also advancing in the men’s 100m was Stanford standout freshman Udodi Onwuzurike, who clocked 10.03 secs to win his quarterfinal heat with Terrence Jones of Texas Tech also running 10.03, while Lawrence Johnson of Wisconsin took his quarterfinal in a wind-assisted 10.08 (+2.3 m/s).

Onwuzurike showed impressive form in the 200m after posting a new lifetime of 20.08 seconds to top the list of qualifiers to the national championships. The also improved his own previous facility record which he set on Wednesday.

Chengetayi Mapaya of TCU registered a 2022 college lead mark of 17.07m (56-0) to top the men’s triple jump field while he was the only jumper to go over the 17 meters mark today.

Mykolas Alekna of California eased his way into Eugene in the men’s discus event after throwing 64.87m (212-10) in the second round of the competition to collect the win and advance to 2022 NCAA Championships.

Day 3: 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Results