Updated: The Prefontaine Classic 2022 results on Day 1

EUGENE, Oregon —— The Prefontaine Classic 2022 results from Friday night (27) at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. A number of world and Olympic medalists were in action on the night, including Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba and Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia.

European and World Indoor champion Mahuchikh cleared a world-leading height of 2.00 meters to win the women’s high jump in her first competition outdoors and the first since winning the world indoor crown in Belgrade in March.

Also winning on Friday’s first night of competition at Prefontaine Classic 2022 was Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis, who also continued his winning form in the men’s pole vault. Read more: USATF 10 000m Championships 2022 Results at Prefontaine Classic 2022

Duplantis, the Olympic champion and two-time European gold medalist, cleared a comfortable 5.91m to wrap up the victory on the night before advancing the bar to 6.07m where he was unsuccessful in his three attempts at the height.

Elsewhere, Francine Niyonsaba missed breaking the women’s two-mile world record, but was still impressive when posting the second-fastest time on the all-time list with 8:59.08, while Ejgayehu Taye ran a new personal best, world-leading and Prefontaine Classic record of 14:12.98 to win the women’s 5000m run.

In action the women’s discus throw, Olympic champion Valarie Allman of USA tossed 68.35m to top a strong that also included Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic.

Perkovic finished second on the night with her best mark of the competition at 65.50m, while Germany’s Kristin Pudenz took third with 62.58m.

The Prefontaine Classic 2022 results Day 1

Diamond Discipline – GW

Men’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Armand DUPLANTIS SWE 5.91

2 Christopher NILSEN USA 5.81

3 Sondre GUTTORMSEN NOR 5.81

4 KC LIGHTFOOT USA 5.71

5 Jacob WOOTEN USA 5.71

6 Clayton FRITSCH USA 5.61

7 Renaud LAVILLENIE FRA 5.41

Valentin LAVILLENIE FRA NM

Women’s High Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH UKR 2.00m

2 Vashti CUNNINGHAM USA 1.93

3 Nadezhda DUBOVITSKAYA KAZ 1.93

4 Iryna GERASHCHENKO UKR 1.90

5 Nicola OLYSLAGERS AUS 1.90

5 Elena VALLORTIGARA ITA 1.90

7 Emily BORTHWICK GBR 1.80

7 Yuliya LEVCHENKO UKR 1.80

Airinė PALŠYTĖ LTU NM

Women’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Valarie ALLMAN USA 68.35

2 Sandra PERKOVIĆ CRO 65.50

3 Kristin PUDENZ GER 62.58

4 Liliana CÁ POR 61.74

5 Laulauga TAUSAGA USA 61.45

6 Rachel DINCOFF USA 60.99

7 Jade LALLY GBR 59.76

8 Daisy OSAKUE ITA 58.60

Promotional Events – A

Men’s 5000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Joshua CHEPTEGEI UGA 12:57.99

2 Milkesa MENGESHA ETH 13:01.11

3 Daniel Simiu EBENYO KEN 13:10.61

4 Nibret MELAK ETH 13:12.88

5 Sam ATKIN GBR 13:15.31

6 Zouhair TALBI MAR 13:24.21

7 Edward CHESEREK KEN 13:25.19

8 Abdessamad OUKHELFEN ESP 13:25.33

9 Mark Owon LOMUKET KEN 13:25.82

10 Mason FERLIC USA 13:48.79

Thiago ANDRÉ BRA DNF

Hassan MEAD USA DNF

Craig NOWAK USA DNF

James WEST GBR DNF

Promotional Events – A

Women’s 2 Miles

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Francine NIYONSABA BDI 8:59.08

2 Beatrice CHEBET KEN 9:14.71

3 Laura GALVÁN MEX 9:15.74

4 Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN GER 9:16.73

5 Helen SCHLACHTENHAUFEN USA 9:17.62

6 Elly HENES USA 9:18.73

7 Edinah JEBITOK KEN 9:19.01

8 Eleanor FULTON USA 9:20.17

9 Whittni MORGAN USA 9:20.19

10 Danielle JONES USA 9:35.67

11 Ella DONAGHU USA 9:40.44

12 Taryn RAWLINGS USA 9:41.11

Anna CAMP BENNETT USA DNF

Winny CHEBET KEN DNF

Susan Lokayo EJORE KEN DNF

Rebecca MEHRA USA DNF

Promotional Events – A

Women’s 5000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Ejgayehu TAYE ETH 14:12.98

2 Letesenbet GIDEY ETH 14:24.59

3 Rahel DANIEL ERI 14:36.66

4 Lemlem HAILU ETH 14:44.73

5 Teresiah Muthoni GATERI KEN 14:44.89

6 Fantu WORKU ETH 14:47.37

7 Daisy JEPKEMEI KAZ 14:52.64

8 Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI KAZ 15:05.68

9 Rebecca MWANGI KEN 15:35.98

Bontu Edao REBITU BRN DNF

Women’s 3000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

Eleanor FULTON USA 8:45.14

Francine NIYONSABA BDI 8:24.27

Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN GER 8:40.44

Beatrice CHEBET KEN 8:40.58

Laura GALVÁN MEX 8:40.81

Taryn RAWLINGS USA 8:42.53

Elly HENES USA 8:42.58

Whittni MORGAN USA 8:43.39

Helen SCHLACHTENHAUFEN USA 8:44.42

Danielle JONES USA 8:51.97

Ella DONAGHU USA 9:02.43

Edinah JEBITOK KEN 9:02.76