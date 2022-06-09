How to watch the 2022 Rome Diamond League meeting? Starting lists, schedule

ROME, Italy —— The 2022 Wanda Diamond League series continues with what is expected to be a cracking meeting on Thursday (9) as several of the world’s top athletes will compete at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome, Italy. Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on YouTube, plus a number of other television and streaming services.

Among the leading athletes slated to feature in Rome on Thursday are Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Athing Mu, and Gianmarco Tamberi who are among the 10 Tokyo Olympic gold medalists confirmed on the starting list. Read more: Micah Williams leads the way, Fahnbulleh’s epic comeback: 100m report

When Does The Rome Diamond League Meeting Starts?

The competition on Thursday will begin at 18:30 local time which is 12:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) with live streaming coverage starting at 2:00 pm ET in a number of territories via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. || Results, program and start lists || media information sheets and athlete biographies

If you are viewing in the United States, you can watch live on NBC Sports, while BBC will provide the coverage for those in the United Kingdom, Flow Sports will broadcast in the Caribbean, and Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French) will cater to those in the African countries.

Action in the men’s discus throw will get the meeting underway, while the main program is slated to start with the women’s 400m hurdles.

Five-time Olympic champion and Tokyo triple gold medalist Thompson-Herah will aim to extend her impressive form this season when she lines up against a superstar women’s 200m field at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Jamaican sprint icon will take on Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas with Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, world champion over the 200m Dina Asher-Smith, and USA’s sprint legend Allyson Felix also entered in the race.

NOTE: The live stream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

Where to Watch The 2022 Rome Diamond League Meeting