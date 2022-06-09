Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Rome Diamond League meeting? Starting lists, schedule

The Rome Diamond League meeting will take place on Thursday (9) and you can watch live streaming coverage and broadcast on YouTube.

Published

Rome-Diamond-League-Meeting-Thompson-Herah-and-Felix
2022 Rome Diamond League Meeting Elaine Thompson-Herah and Allyson Felix

ROME, Italy —— The 2022 Wanda Diamond League series continues with what is expected to be a cracking meeting on Thursday (9) as several of the world’s top athletes will compete at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome, Italy. Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on YouTube, plus a number of other television and streaming services.

Among the leading athletes slated to feature in Rome on Thursday are Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Athing Mu, and Gianmarco Tamberi who are among the 10 Tokyo Olympic gold medalists confirmed on the starting list. Read more: Micah Williams leads the way, Fahnbulleh’s epic comeback: 100m report

When Does The Rome Diamond League Meeting Starts?

The competition on Thursday will begin at 18:30 local time which is 12:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) with live streaming coverage starting at 2:00 pm ET in a number of territories via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. || Results, program and start lists || media information sheets and athlete biographies

If you are viewing in the United States, you can watch live on NBC Sports, while BBC will provide the coverage for those in the United Kingdom, Flow Sports will broadcast in the Caribbean, and Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French) will cater to those in the African countries.

Action in the men’s discus throw will get the meeting underway, while the main program is slated to start with the women’s 400m hurdles.

Five-time Olympic champion and Tokyo triple gold medalist Thompson-Herah will aim to extend her impressive form this season when she lines up against a superstar women’s 200m field at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Jamaican sprint icon will take on Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas with Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, world champion over the 200m Dina Asher-Smith, and USA’s sprint legend Allyson Felix also entered in the race.

NOTE: The live stream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

Where to Watch The 2022 Rome Diamond League Meeting

TerritoriesBroadcaster
Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western SaharaSupersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
ArgentinaTeleRed
AustraliaFox Sports
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, LithuaniaTV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaSportklub
BelgiumVRT
BrazilGlobo / Newco – Band Sport
BulgariaA1 – Sport Max
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin IslandsFlow Sports
ChinaCCTV
Czech RepublicCeska Televize
DenmarkNENT
FinlandMTV
France / MonacoSportall / AthleTV
GermanySky Deutschland
Greece / CyprusTAF / ERT
IndiaViacom 18
IsraelCharlton
Italy and the Vatican CitySky / Rai
HungaryMTVA
MacauTDM
Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican RepublicSky Mexico
NetherlandsZiggo Sports / NOS
New ZealandSpark
NorwayNRK
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV Portugal
SingaporeStarhub
South KoreaKBS
SlovakiaRTV
SpainMovistar
SwedenC More-TV4 / SVT
SwitzerlandSRG
ThailandCineplex / Mono
TurkeySsport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseasBBC
UkraineSentana
USANBC Sports
VietnamSCTV
Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, VenezuelaWanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook

Advertisement