The following are the Paris Diamond League 2022 results – Meeting de Paris – leg of the series in the French capital on Saturday (18). Among the highlighted performers at the meeting were Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Steven Gardiner, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Wojciech Nowicki, among several others.

Eight-time Olympic and ten-time world medalist Fraser-Pryce was in impeccable form in the women’s 100m after clocking 10.67 seconds (0.5 m/s) to equal her world-leading time and smashed the meeting record of 10.72 secs, set by her compatriot and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in 2021.

Also on the track, Bahamian Olympic 400m champions Gardiner, and Miller-Uibo secured the victories in the one lap races in Paris with times of 44.21 and 50.10, respectively, while Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Winfred Yavi set the fast time this season in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with 8:56.55

Elsewhere, Mahuchikh cleared a world-leading 2.01m to win the women’s high jump title, Nowicki threw a Diamond League record of 81.25m to land the top spot in the men’s hammer throw, while Valarie Allman got the better of fierce rival Sandra Perković, 68.68m to 68.19m to take the women’s Discus competition.

Paris Diamond League 2022 results in France on Saturday, June 18

Diamond Discipline –

Men’s 200m

Final, Wind: +0.6

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Luxolo ADAMS RSA 19.82

2 Alexander OGANDO DOM 20.03

3 Mouhamadou FALL FRA 20.26

4 Andre DE GRASSE CAN 20.38

5 Amaury GOLITIN FRA 20.52

6 Eseosa Fostine DESALU ITA 20.52

7 Yancarlos MARTÍNEZ DOM 20.61

8 Benjamin AZAMATI GHA 20.77

Diamond Discipline –

Men’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Steven GARDINER BAH 44.21

2 Lidio Andres FELIZ DOM 44.92

3 Zakhiti NENE RSA 44.99

4 Trevor STEWART USA 45.18

5 Liemarvin BONEVACIA NED 45.75

6 Loïc PREVOT FRA 45.94

7 Kevin BORLÉE BEL 46.64

Diamond Discipline –

Men’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Benjamin ROBERT FRA 1:43.75

2 Peter BOL AUS 1:44.00

3 Tony VAN DIEPEN NED 1:44.14

4 Gabriel TUAL FRA 1:44.23

5 Mohamed Ali GOUANED ALG 1:44.43

6 Pierre-Ambroise BOSSE FRA 1:44.54

7 Andreas KRAMER SWE 1:44.75

8 Patryk DOBEK POL 1:45.15

9 Elliot GILES GBR 1:45.94

10 Amel TUKA BIH 1:46.88

Patryk SIERADZKI POL DNF

Diamond Discipline –

Men’s 5000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Selemon BAREGA ETH 12:56.19

2 Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO BDI 13:05.24

3 Muktar EDRIS ETH 13:06.54

4 Jimmy GRESSIER FRA 13:08.75

5 Addisu YIHUNE ETH 13:14.40

6 George BEAMISH NZL 13:19.90

7 Mike FOPPEN NED 13:20.34

8 Abdessamad OUKHELFEN ESP 13:22.77

9 Hamish CARSON NZL 13:23.37

10 Rodrigue KWIZERA BDI 13:26.17

11 Hugo HAY FRA 13:30.73

12 Isaac KIMELI BEL 13:35.74

13 Per SVELA NOR 13:54.60

Hicham AKANKAM MAR DNF

Ben BUCKINGHAM AUS DNF

Yemaneberhan CRIPPA ITA DNF

Nibret MELAK ETH DNF

Diamond Discipline –

Men’s 110mH

Final, Wind: -0.2

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Devon ALLEN USA 13.16

2 Rafael PEREIRA BRA 13.25

3 Just KWAOU-MATHEY FRA 13.27

4 Damian CZYKIER POL 13.31

5 Milan TRAJKOVIC CYP 13.39

6 Andrew POZZI GBR 13.49

7 Asier MARTÍNEZ ESP 13.69

Aaron MALLETT USA DQ

Heat 1, Wind: -1.7

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Asier MARTÍNEZ ESP 13.3

2 Sasha ZHOYA FRA 13.4

3 Aaron MALLETT USA 13.42

4 Andrew POZZI GBR 13.54

5 Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDE FRA 13.55

6 Jason JOSEPH SUI 13.59

7 Kenny FLETCHER FRA 14.03

Jeanice LAVIOLETTE FRA DNF

Heat 2, Wind: -1.1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Devon ALLEN USA 13.2

2 Rafael PEREIRA BRA 13.25

3 Damian CZYKIER POL 13.44

4 Just KWAOU-MATHEY FRA 13.44

5 Milan TRAJKOVIC CYP 13.47

6 Raphael MOHAMED FRA 13.62

7 Jeremie LARARAUDEUSE MRI 14.21

Diamond Discipline –

Men’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Ben BROEDERS BEL 5.8

2 Renaud LAVILLENIE FRA 5.8

3 Thibaut COLLET FRA 5.75

4 Anthony AMMIRATI FRA 5.65

5 Kurtis MARSCHALL AUS 5.65

6 Valentin LAVILLENIE FRA 5.65

6 Baptiste THIERY FRA 5.65

8 Thiago BRAZ BRA 5.5

8 Harry COPPELL GBR 5.5

10 Bokai HUANG CHN 5.35

Diamond Discipline –

Men’s Triple Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND

1 Jordan Alejandro DÍAZ FORTUN CUB 17.66 -1.4

2 Andy DÍAZ CUB 17.65 -0.8

3 Pedro PICHARDO POR 17.49 -1.1

4 Hugues Fabrice ZANGO BUR 17.25 -0.6

5 Almir DOS SANTOS BRA 16.81 -0.5

6 Yaming ZHU CHN 16.76 0.4

7 Christian TAYLOR USA 16.54 0.9

8 Benjamin COMPAORÉ FRA 16.43 0.5

9 Melvin RAFFIN FRA 15.77 -1.1

Diamond Discipline –

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: +0.5

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE JAM 10.67

2 Daryll NEITA GBR 10.99

3 Marie-Josée TA LOU CIV 11.01

4 Ewa SWOBODA POL 11.05

5 Michelle-Lee AHYE TTO 11.07

6 Zoe HOBBS NZL 11.1

7 Gina BASS GAM 11.24

8 Ajla DEL PONTE SUI 11.34

Diamond Discipline –

Women’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shaunae MILLER-UIBO BAH 50.1

2 Natalia KACZMAREK POL 50.24

3 Anna KIEŁBASIŃSKA POL 50.28

4 Fiordaliza COFIL DOM 50.76

5 Lieke KLAVER NED 50.8

6 Justyna ŚWIĘTY-ERSETIC POL 51.05

7 Amandine BROSSIER FRA 51.78

8 Shana GREBO FRA 51.98

Diamond Discipline –

Women’s 100mH

Final, Wind: -0.4

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK RECORDS

1 Tobi AMUSAN NGR 12.41 AR

2 Devynne CHARLTON BAH 12.63

3 Cindy SEMBER GBR 12.73

4 Cyréna SAMBA-MAYELA FRA 12.76

5 Liz CLAY AUS 12.89

6 Ditaji KAMBUNDJI SUI 12.9

7 Laeticia BAPTÉ FRA 13.05

Diamond Discipline –

Women’s 3000mSC

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Winfred Mutile YAVI BRN 8:56.55

2 Sembo ALEMAYEHU ETH 9:09.19

3 Mekides ABEBE ETH 9:11.09

4 Elizabeth BIRD GBR 9:19.46

5 Chiara SCHERRER SUI 9:20.28

6 Zerfe WONDEMAGEGN ETH 9:27.75

7 Rosefline CHEPNGETICH KEN 9:32.67

8 Kinga KRÓLIK POL 9:37.29

9 Alice FINOT FRA 9:37.46

10 Flavie RENOUARD FRA 9:50.33

Virginia NYAMBURA KEN DNF

Diamond Discipline –

Women’s High Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH UKR 2.01

2 Iryna GERASHCHENKO UKR 1.98

3 Yuliya LEVCHENKO UKR 1.95

3 Nicola OLYSLAGERS AUS 1.95

5 Marija VUKOVIĆ MNE 1.95

6 Kateryna TABASHNYK UKR 1.95

7 Nafissatou THIAM BEL 1.92

8 Elena VALLORTIGARA ITA 1.88

9 Solène GICQUEL FRA 1.88

Laureen MAXWELL FRA NM

Diamond Discipline –

Women’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Valarie ALLMAN USA 68.68

2 Sandra PERKOVIĆ CRO 68.19

3 Kristin PUDENZ GER 64.39

4 Shanice CRAFT GER 63.14

5 Laulauga TAUSAGA USA 62.79

6 Claudine VITA GER 62.6

7 Marike STEINACKER GER 61.87

8 Liliana CÁ POR 61.73

9 Melina ROBERT-MICHON FRA 61.1

10 Amanda NGANDU-NTUMBA FRA 55.1

Diamond Discipline –

Women’s Javelin Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Haruka KITAGUCHI JPN 63.13

2 Līna MŪZE LAT 62.56

3 Liveta JASIŪNAITĖ LTU 62.09

4 Mackenzie LITTLE AUS 61.23

5 Kelsey-Lee BARBER AUS 60.6

6 Barbora ŠPOTÁKOVÁ CZE 60.35

7 Elina TZENGKO GRE 58.16

8 Nikola OGRODNÍKOVÁ CZE 57.58

9 Alizee MINARD FRA 56.21

10 Eda TUĞSUZ TUR 52.87

Promotional Events –

Men’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Wojciech NOWICKI POL 81.25

2 Paweł FAJDEK POL 80.11

3 Quentin BIGOT FRA 78.12

4 Bence HALÁSZ HUN 76.32

5 Mykhaylo KOKHAN UKR 74.93

6 Yann CHAUSSINAND FRA 74.31

7 Jean Baptiste BRUXELLE FRA 69.7

Promotional Events –

Women’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Malwina KOPRON POL 71.33

2 Bianca Florentina GHELBER ROU 71.15

3 Rose LOGA FRA 69.02

4 Krista TERVO FIN 68.49

5 Alexandra TAVERNIER FRA 68.22

National Events – F

Men’s 100m

Final, Wind: -1.6

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Benjamin AZAMATI GHA 10.25

2 Mouhamadou FALL FRA 10.32

3 Jimmy VICAUT FRA 10.34

4 Aymeric PRIAM FRA 10.35

5 Henricho BRUINTJIES RSA 10.38

6 Sean SAFO-ANTWI GHA 10.45

7 Hassan TAFTIAN IRI 10.52

8 Jeff ERIUS FRA 10.62

Combined Events – F

Men’s 110mH

Combined, Wind: -0.7

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK POINTS

1 Makenson GLETTY FRA 14.25 942

2 Téo BASTIEN FRA 14.35 930

3 Benjamin HOUGARDY BEL 14.56 903

4 Maicel UIBO EST 14.65 892

5 Arthur PREVOST FRA 15.03 846

Kevin MAYER FRA DNS

Combined Events – F

Men’s Long Jump

Combined

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK POINTS WIND

1 Téo BASTIEN FRA 7.44 920 0.5

2 Kevin MAYER FRA 7.38 905 -0.2

3 Benjamin HOUGARDY BEL 7.35 898 -0.5

4 Arthur PREVOST FRA 7.32 891 0.6

5 Maicel UIBO EST 7.23 869 -0.1

6 Makenson GLETTY FRA 7.06 828 0.4

Combined Events – F

Men’s Shot Put

Combined

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK POINTS

1 Kevin MAYER FRA 15.61 827

2 Makenson GLETTY FRA 15.39 814

3 Maicel UIBO EST 14.55 762

4 Benjamin HOUGARDY BEL 13.38 690

5 Téo BASTIEN FRA 13.07 672

6 Arthur PREVOST FRA 13.04 670