EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The start list and lane assignments for the women’s 400m hurdles final on Day 8 at the World Athletics Championships here at the newly renovated Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene on Thursday (22).

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin and defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad will renew their friendly rivalry when they go head-to-head again at another major championship. Read more: McLaughlin, Bol, and Muhammad all advanced; world 400m hurdles semi-final results

In the last two head-to-head meetings between McLaughlin and Muhammad, we saw a pair of world records, but the latter was not involved in the race that produced the current world record mark.

On Friday, the American duo will look to push each other in an attempt to get as close as possible to sub 51-seconds for the women’s 400m hurdles. The current world record stands at 51.41 seconds and was set by McLaughlin at the USATF Outdoor Championships on this same track.

Meanwhile, the American pair are not the only title contenders in the final, as Dutch star, Femke Bol, who copped a bronze medal behind them in Tokyo last summer, has looked superb all season and she will be looking to spoil the Americans’ pursuit of a 1-2 finish.

Four Americans are in the final with NCAA champion Britton Wilson and Shamier Little joining McLaughlin and Muhammad in the race with the hope of claiming a third sweep of the medal places on the track at this world championships.

Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton, the bronze medalist in Doha in 2019, set a personal best of 53.63 in the semi-final and she will be aiming to improve that time in the final, while Panamanian Gianna Woodruff, who established a South American record of 53.69 in the semis and Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova are also featuring.

Women’s 400m hurdles start list

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 USA Britton WILSON 53.08 53.08 2 JAM Rushell CLAYTON 53.63 53.63 3 USA Shamier LITTLE 52.39 53.61 4 NED Femke BOL 52.03 52.27 5 USA Sydney MCLAUGHLIN 51.41 51.41 6 USA Dalilah MUHAMMAD 51.58 53.28 7 PAN Gianna WOODRUFF 53.69 53.69 8 UKR Anna RYZHYKOVA 52.96 54.33